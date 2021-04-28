Savvas Introduces Reimagined D'Nealian Handwriting Program for Back-to-School 2021

Available for back-to-school 2021, the updated D'Nealian® Handwriting © 2022 program provides a streamlined routine through an easy-to-implement, four-step lesson design. D'Nealian gives teachers the tools and resources they need for handwriting instruction and practice, including embedded teaching support in English and Spanish. The K-5 curriculum offers a wealth of practice options to support anytime, anywhere learning through Savvas Realize™, one of the edtech industry's most versatile learning management systems.

A beloved program in K-5 classrooms everywhere, our D'Nealian Handwriting is now more powerful and impactful than ever.

"A beloved program in K-5 classrooms everywhere, our D'Nealian Handwriting curriculum is now more powerful and impactful than ever," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "The reimagined curriculum still offers the engaging, hands-on skills development that it's known for, with the addition of new digital tools and interactive experiences to support teaching and learning, anytime, anywhere."

The D'Nealian continuous stroke method offers unique advantages to help students learn manuscript and cursive handwriting. The method cuts down on common errors, such as "b" and "d" reversals, and eases the transition to cursive since most lowercase letters are the same as their cursive version. The continuous stroke method helps students memorize and retain common spelling patterns, making it especially helpful for students with dyslexia and other unique learning needs.

With both print materials and digital resources available through Savvas Realize, D'Nealian Handwriting offers an integrated teaching and learning approach with engaging, easy-to-use features that include:

Stroke modeling animations and interactive student practice.

Print-on-demand Student Edition PDF pages and worksheets that provide students with extra practice, including real-world writing tasks.

K-2 Handwriting Kit to support hands-on early learning.

