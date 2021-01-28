Savvas Learning Company Partners with Positive Action To Support Teachers in Providing Social and Emotional Learning Lessons

"With prolonged distance learning further disrupting students' school routines and increasing social isolation, it is more important than ever to help children develop the life skills to enable them to feel better about themselves and calmly resolve issues," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "In partnering with Positive Action, Savvas is providing educators effective SEL resources to support social and emotional learning, and create positive, empowering learning environments where students can grow and thrive."

The foundation of Positive Action is the intuitive philosophy that we feel good about ourselves when we do positive actions. This approach teaches students to understand, validate, and process their emotions, as well as increase resiliency in order to create healthier relationships for life. The SEL program promotes social awareness, problem-solving, and critical thinking, so students learn to better understand themselves and others. Positive Action's award-winning, comprehensive curriculum has been proven to improve both student behavior and academic achievement.

Available on www.Savvas.com/SEL , teachers can access ready-to-implement SEL resources by grade level, including multiple classroom routines, such as formally recognizing positive actions of fellow students, and more than 140 lesson plans for use in distance learning and in-person teaching environments. In collaboration with Positive Action's SEL experts, Savvas has also curated for teachers support resources such as blogs, podcasts, and webinars, and plans to add more resources and routines to help teachers expand their SEL dialogue with students.

"The social and emotional hardships felt by students because of the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the importance of continuously cultivating social and emotional health through meaningful SEL education for both teachers and students," said Alex Allred, CEO of Positive Action, Inc. "At a time of ever-increasing need for SEL resources, we are pleased to partner with Savvas Learning Company to make free SEL education and professional development resources widely available to schools and educators across the country."

Research shows that SEL instruction is most effective when educators focus on explicitly developing students' social and emotional learning skills by embedding SEL across all subjects. Positive Action offers flexible SEL programs that teachers can seamlessly incorporate into their lesson plans, with guidance to help teachers clearly teach each skill. Positive Action's resources are highly rated by the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL) in the organization's systematic framework for evaluating the quality of classroom-based SEL programs.

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design next-generation learning solutions that help prepare students to become global citizens in a more interconnected, digital world. To learn more, visit www.Savvas.com .

ABOUT POSITIVE ACTION, INC.

Positive Action, Inc. is the leading education and technology company for evidence-based SEL instruction. We offer the only SEL program proven to simultaneously improve student academic achievement and behavior in multiple, multi-year randomized controlled trials, the highest standard of evidence-based education. Our programs have earned prestigious accolades from numerous institutions, including the U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Department of Justice, Harvard University, and CASEL. For more information, visit: www.positiveaction.net .

