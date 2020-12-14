Savvas Learning Company Partners with Turnitin to Give Florida Students More Personalized Support to Take Their Writing to the Next Level

PARAMUS, N.J., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company , a next-generation learning solutions leader for K-12 education, announced it is partnering with Turnitin® to give teachers using its myPerspectives Florida English Language Arts (ELA) an AI-powered, standards-aligned tool that empowers students to improve their writing skills.

(PRNewsfoto/Savvas Learning Company) Colorful, easy-to-understand icons show students how well they are conveying their ideas in four key areas.

New this year, Savvas is bundling its popular myPerspectives Florida with Turnitin's Revision Assistant ®, an online revision tool that allows students to receive immediate, personalized, and actionable feedback on their writing assignments for every skill level before submitting them to their teachers.

A student-centered, teacher-inspired 6-12 literacy solution developed to meet Florida's new Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking (B.E.S.T.) Standards for ELA, myPerspectives Florida creates engaging, interactive, and real-world learning environments that promote higher achievement. Offering materials in print, digital, and blended formats, the program gives teachers the highest-quality instructional resources to support their students, no matter where learning takes place.

The addition of Turnitin's Revision Assistant to myPerspectives Florida makes for an even more robust ELA program, with reading and writing tasks aligned to Florida's B.E.S.T. Standards so that students learn to write for any situation and are better prepared for the demands of high-stakes testing.

"Learning the craft of writing can be challenging for students, especially now in an age of text messaging. Becoming a strong writer takes practice, and yet students are often not naturally inclined to revise their work," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "That is why we have teamed up with Turnitin. Students using myPerspectives Florida can now be inspired to revise their work, with state-of-the-art machine learning technology that makes the revising and editing process much more engaging and instructive."

Turnitin's Revision Assistant uses artificial intelligence to analyze student writing and quickly identify students' strengths and struggles. It motivates students to continually revise their compositions by providing them detailed, holistic and sentence-level comments. It also provides colorful, easy-to-understand icons, representing the four key areas of "Clarity," "Development," "Organization," and "Language," to gauge how well students convey their ideas.

Revision Assistant is integrated directly into Savvas Realize™ , one of the edtech industry's most versatile learning management systems, to enable a seamless experience with content and online writing tools, as well as simplified single sign-on access. Districts are also able to bundle myPerspectives Florida with SimCheck, Turnitin's advanced plagiarism checker.

Revision Assistant doesn't just empower students, it also empowers teachers by saving them time so they can focus on instruction and easily grade student writing. With myPerspectives Florida, teachers can view their students' submitted work and drafts in the Revision Assistant dashboard, provide feedback, and grade the work. Detailed reports provide in-depth, real-time data on students' writing skills, offering insights to inform differentiated instruction and track and measure their growth as they become stronger writers.

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design next-generation learning solutions that help prepare students to become global citizens in a more interconnected, digital world. To learn more, visit www.Savvas.com .

ABOUT TURNITIN

Turnitin is a global company dedicated to ensuring the integrity of education and research and supporting the development of original thinking skills. For more than 20 years, Turnitin has partnered with educational institutions to promote honesty, consistency, and integrity. Our products are used by educators to guide their students towards higher standards of integrity and by students and researchers to do their best, original work. Turnitin is headquartered in Oakland, Calif., with international offices in Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom. Over 15,000 academic institutions, publishers, and corporations use our products: Feedback Studio, Gradescope, iThenticate, Revision Assistant, Turnitin Originality, Turnitin Similarity.

