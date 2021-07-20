Savvas Learning Company Receives Arizona Top Workplaces 2021 Award

In addition to producing Top Workplaces, the premier employee recognition program that showcases the best places to work in 58 major U.S. markets, Energage also recognizes companies for aspects of their culture that are critical to an organization's success. Selection for these programs is based solely on employee feedback gathered through Energage's anonymous, third-party survey.

This year, Savvas also received from Energage a Top Manager Culture Award, as well as the first-ever national Top Workplaces Woman-Led Culture Excellence Award, which honors outstanding woman-led businesses for their commitment to a people-first culture.

Headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey, Savvas has major offices in Chandler, Arizona; Northbrook, Illinois; and Boston, Massachusetts. Savvas has also been named a 2021 New Jersey Top Workplace.

"To be named a Top Workplace is especially gratifying because these honors reflect our employees' own voices," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "At Savvas, we recognize that our employees' passions, talents, and ideas are our most valuable assets, and we empower everyone in the company to be an integral part of building a strong brand and company culture. As we continue to grow, Savvas remains dedicated to our shared purpose of providing innovative, high-quality learning solutions that empower educators and help students succeed."

Arizona Top Workplaces showcases strong workplace environments and recognizes companies for their commitment to their employees, customers, and corporate mission.

"This past year has been anything but business as usual, which makes the Top Workplaces honor even more significant as companies have achieved this recognition during one of the most challenging and uncertain years any of us have ever experienced," Kevin Martinelli, a vice president at the Arizona Republic and AZCentral.com. "As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, it will be companies like these top workplaces in Arizona that are leading the way, demonstrating that success comes from when we empower our employees."

Companies that earn Top Workplaces recognition demonstrate that they are intentional about building a connection with their employees and promoting a culture that fosters pride and loyalty, remarked Energage President Dan Kessler, noting: "Their employees feel heard and appreciated, and believe in the direction their organizations are headed."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design next-generation learning solutions that help prepare students to become global citizens in a more interconnected, digital world. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company.

