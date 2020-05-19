SAVVI Financial Launches New COVID Relief Planning Assistant to Help Americans Manage Difficult Financial Decisions

WOBURN, Mass., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAVVI Financial LLC, a leading technology-enabled financial wellness provider, today announced the release of the COVID Relief Planning Assistant designed for those that have been laid off, furloughed or working reduced hours. The unemployment rate has reached levels not seen since the Great Depression as millions of workers are out of work and trying to navigate difficult financial decisions. As part of SAVVI's mission to offer personalized, affordable, and effective advice, impacted households can access this short-term financial planning tool at no cost through July 15, 2020. To find out if you qualify, simply visit the COVID Relief Planning Center at savvifi.com.

Households are struggling to figure out revised budgets, estimated cuts in spending, and potential resources to access additional funds. The decisions are complicated because there are unique CARES act benefits, as well as tax consequences and long-term retirement goals to consider. SAVVI provides actionable financial guidance, personalized for each household impacted by reduced or lost income. It has been designed specifically for the COVID crisis and takes into account the latest rules and resources available.

"We built SAVVI to democratize financial advice. Millions of Americans are out of work and need help to make sense of their options. This is a way for us to give back," said Gina Mourtzinou, CEO of SAVVI.

Financial planning is an on-going process and the no cost COVID Relief Planning Assistant is here to help during these tough times. Whether you are looking for a short-term plan for yourself or considering this as a benefit for impacted employees, SAVVI is here to help. To learn more watch the SAVVI COVID Relief Planning Assistant video or visit the COVID Relief Planning Center at savvifi.com.

About SAVVI:

Started by a team of MIT PhDs with 20+ years of experience in finance, analytics, and robust optimization with a core mission to democratize financial planning and advice, SAVVI Financial LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that delivers tax-smart financial guidance using deep quantitative analysis to help customers achieve their financial objectives. For more information, visit www.savvifi.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE SAVVI Financial