Saw Blades Market Size to record USD 865.15 Bn growth --Technavio identifies Europe as key market

Key points covered in the saw blades market study:

Market estimates and forecast 2022-2026

Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth

Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis

Analysis of market share by vendors

Key product launches and regulatory climate

Post-COVID-19 impact on the market landscape

Understand the scope of our full report Grab a Report Sample .

Saw Blades Market: Growth Opportunities

Developing countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and Japan are emerging as global manufacturing for consumer electronics and pharmaceutical industries. Many global brands are expanding their presence in these countries by setting up manufacturing plants. For instance, in April 2022, American multinational tech Apple Inc started manufacturing the iPhone 13 locally in India at a Foxconn plant near Chennai. Such developments are expected to create significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the market during the forecast period.

Parent Market Analysis:

Technavio categorizes the global saw blades market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent, the global industrial machinery market, covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Saw Blades Market Drivers

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for automobiles. Factors such as rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles of consumers have led to an increase in the demand for new, fuel-efficient, and technologically advanced cars. In addition, countries across the world are encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles and are investing in electric vehicle infrastructural development by increasing the number of charging stations. All these factors are increasing the sales of new vehicles. Saw blades are extensively used in the automobile industry for cutting metals or rubber and shaping the vehicle engine body or wheels. Thus, with the increasing sales of automobiles, the demand for saw blades is expected to increase over the forecast period.

The full report provides information on other drivers, trends, and challenges that are impacting the growth of the market.

Request a Sample Report Before Purchasing

Saw Blades Market: Europe to Dominate with 41% Global Market Share

The market growth in the region is mainly driven by the rise in construction activities in Europe. The increasing rate of immigration is resulting in rapid urbanization in Europe. The rising pressure to accommodate the growing urban population in fast-growing cities such as London, Barcelona, Amsterdam, and Paris is necessitating the construction of residential and commercial spaces. These factors are increasing the demand for aesthetically appealing luxury furniture made of good-quality wood, thereby driving the growth of the regional market.

Saw Blades Market: Stone cutting blades segment to generate maximum revenue

Stone-cutting saw blades are extensively used in the cutting and shaping of thick materials like granite, marble, sandstone, concrete, ceramic tiles, glass, and hard stone. With the growth of the global construction industry, the demand for these blades will increase considerably during the forecast period.

Explore intelligence tailored to your business needs. Identify major revenue-generating

segments, regions, and key countries in the saw blades market.

Request a Sample Report Before Purchasing

Saw Blades Market: Featured Companies

The global saw blades market is characterized by the presence of many global and regional players. The global vendors focus on parameters like smooth and precise cuts, longer blade life, and minimum wear and tear during production. On the other hand, regional players have a low focus on these parameters in order to cater to price-sensitive customers. They compromise on the quality of raw materials such as steel and aluminum used to manufacture saw blades. However, they have an advantage over global players in terms of the availability of raw materials and control over product price. They are also trying to build strong distribution systems and supply chains that will help them gain an edge in the market in the coming years.

Some of the key players in the saw blades market include:

AKE Knebel GmbH and Co. KG

AMADA Co. Ltd.

Continental Machines Inc.

DIMAR GROUP

Freud America Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

J.N. Eberle and Cie. GmbH

Kinkelder BV

Leitz GmbH and Co. KG

Buy our full report to explore successful business strategies adopted by key players.

Make an inquiry before purchasing our full report

Didn't find what you are looking for? Our analysts can help you customize this report based on your business requirements. The industry experts at Technavio will work directly with you to understand your needs and provide you with customized data in a short time. Speak to our Analyst Now

Related Reports:

Saw Blades Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 865.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.26 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AKE Knebel GmbH and Co. KG, AMADA Co. Ltd., Continental Machines Inc., DIMAR GROUP, Freud America Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., J.N. Eberle and Cie. GmbH, Kinkelder BV, Leitz GmbH and Co. KG, LEUCO AG, Makita USA Inc., Pilana Metal Sro, ROTHENBERGER Werkzeuge GmbH, Simonds International LLC, Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Stark Spa, The M. K. Morse Co., and Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Stone cutting saw blades - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Stone cutting saw blades - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Stone cutting saw blades - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Stone cutting saw blades - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Stone cutting saw blades - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Circular saw blades - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Circular saw blades - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Circular saw blades - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Circular saw blades - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Circular saw blades - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Band saw blades - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Band saw blades - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Band saw blades - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Band saw blades - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Band saw blades - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Chain saw blades - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Chain saw blades - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Chain saw blades - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Chain saw blades - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Chain saw blades - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AKE Knebel GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 101: AKE Knebel GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 102: AKE Knebel GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: AKE Knebel GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.4 AMADA Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 104: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 107: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Freud America Inc.

Exhibit 109: Freud America Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Freud America Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Freud America Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Exhibit 112: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Exhibit 116: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 LEUCO AG

Exhibit 120: LEUCO AG - Overview



Exhibit 121: LEUCO AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: LEUCO AG - Key offerings

10.9 Makita USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 123: Makita USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 124: Makita USA Inc. - Product / Service

Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 125: Makita USA Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Pilana Metal Sro

Exhibit 126: Pilana Metal Sro - Overview



Exhibit 127: Pilana Metal Sro - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Pilana Metal Sro - Key offerings

10.11 Snap On Inc.

Exhibit 129: Snap On Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Snap On Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Snap On Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Snap On Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Snap On Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

and Decker Inc. Exhibit 134: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Overview

and Decker Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 135: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Business segments

and Decker Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 136: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key news

and Decker Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 137: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key offerings

and Decker Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 138: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

in manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.

slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe , the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China , and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019 , Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia . Similarly, in August 2019 , Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019 , Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina -based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio