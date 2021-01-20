Saw Mill Capital Continues Acquisition Strategy at iAutomation, Adding RND Automation

iAutomation has proven over the years that they are committed to going beyond and becoming the most complete resource for its clients and partners. This most recent strategic move with RND automation proves that commitment and it is just the beginning. RND Automation is Florida's largest custom robotics, packaging, and assembly machinery manufacturer headquartered in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

"We are excited by this opportunity to partner with Saw Mill to take our growth to the next level," stated Sean Dotson, President of RND. "We have been partnering with Saw Mill's portfolio company, iAutomation, for the last couple of years and are impressed by the expansive enterprise Gregg Holst, CEO of iAutomation, and his team has built with Saw Mill."

"To now have a stand-alone affiliate company that when applicable will leverage our combined capabilities is extremely exciting," stated Gregg Holst, CEO of iAutomation. "We now will be able to round out our goal of having capabilities in all three of the critical industrial automation disciplines: motion control, vision, and robotics. Together we will be able to deliver best in class capabilities and services to our collective customer base and beyond."

Saw Mill is committed to helping all its portfolio companies achieve their full growth potential, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. All of Saw Mill's Fund II portfolio investments, including iAutomation, are actively seeking acquisitions.

ABOUT RND AUTOMATION

Based in Lakewood Ranch, FL, RND Automation designs, engineers and integrates automation solutions for packaging and assembly applications in the medical device, life sciences, and consumer products sectors, among others. For more information, please visit www.rndautomation.com.

ABOUT IAUTOMATION

Headquartered in North Attleborough, MA, iAutomation is a designer and distributor of innovative automation products, solutions, and services to the world's leading manufacturers of technologically advanced automated equipment. For more information, please visit www.i-automation.com.

