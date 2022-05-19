Saw.com Launches a new Domain Appraisal tool.

Appraising domains (correctly) is not a skill one acquires from textbooks. The founders of Saw.com, with over $500 million in combined sales under their belts, can attest to that first-hand.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Domain industry leader Saw.com has launched a new Automated Domain Appraisal tool to further transparency of website domain valuation. We are hailing their new Domain Appraisal service of tools as an invaluable and necessary service for enterprise-level companies and domain investors.

This innovative and expansive offering will give companies and domain investors the most accurate assessment available to gauge their domain's value in today's market. A company may need a domain valuation for several reasons; whatever their objective is, this tool will provide both accuracy and transparency. "When working with clients to acquire a domain name, they always want to know how much it will cost them and why does it cost what it does. We hope that this tool can help our clients and those in the domain industry answer that question quickly and easily," said Jeffrey Gabriel, CEO of Saw.com. In addition, this appraisal tool will lend credibility as well as help parties evaluate the best options for both selling and buying domains.

Saw.com's innovative approach to the new Domain Appraisal tool uses over 200 data points such as comparable domain sales, search volume, length, domain name extension, word popularity, and our confidential sales data. At Saw.com, we believe Domain Appraisal is an art, and we have invested in mastering this art. As a result, we know many elements in providing an expert domain valuation.

Our appraisals also provide information about the domain name that domain buyers might not know or understand if someone searches a domain with the .CO domain extension, we let them know that is the extension for Colombia while the .CA domain extension is for Canada. Additionally, the .CA extension has some registration restrictions that come along with it. At Saw.com, we believe information like this is essential for our clients to know when evaluating what domain names to buy.

Our team has a deep history within the domain industry. We love domains and everything they encompass. As such, we have made it our mission to help companies and organizations understand digital assets' role in the ever-changing internet landscape, every step of the way, from company naming and brand protection to domain selling. We help you buy, sell, and trade your domains in a genuinely revolutionary manner. No matter the nature, stage, or size of your company, we are here to support you in your daily activities and help you to focus on what you do best. Our unique approach revolves around always focusing on our clients' needs first. Our customer referrals speak volumes about the value we provide to customers, many of whom do not hesitate to send repeat business our way.

Through domain brokerage, appraisal, and portfolio management services that meet our high standards, we've helped entrepreneurs and businesses of every size get the impact they deserve.

