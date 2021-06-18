Say Goodbye to False Alerts With IC Realtime's Latest Security Products

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida-based, professional security camera maker IC Realtime has added a new pair of indoor cameras to its Dash Series of home security cameras, The Dash Orbit and Dash Guardian. Both feature 1080P video, Wi-Fi networking, mobile access, AI detection, and two-way intercoms.

IC Realtime introduced the original outdoor-rated Dash Dinger Video Doorbell and Flooder Yard Light cameras last year. Home automation integrators hailed the Dash series as next-generation home video products since Dash units easily integrate with an IC Realtime NVR or AVR for 24/7 recording.

This capability, along with their wide-angle, 1080p HD resolution, speakerphone quality two-way audio, and excellent security features, makes them the ideal upscale alternative to TV-advertised, battery-powered video doorbells and consumer-grade floodlight cameras.

The Dash Orbit is a compact dome-shaped mini-PTZ (Pan Tilt Zoom) security camera that can perch on a table, shelf, or ceiling mounted upside down. With AI-assisted human detection & intelligent tracking, Orbit can follow people moving through its monitored area day or night. Orbit's 16x digital zoom is twice that of competitor cameras, and 33ft IR Night vision helps detect human movements 24/7.

The Dash Guardian is a discrete magnetic backed HD camera with a pedestal stand or magnetically mounted to a metal door or surface using the included metal mounting plate. Like Orbit, the Guardian uses a two-way intercom and uses AI-based human and abnormal sound detection to send instant smartphone detection notifications.

Both cameras are equipped with advanced AI, smart enough to filter out random movements and noises to reduce false alarms by 90%. Their two-way audio users interact remotely with anyone they see using the free Dash or IC View iOS & Android apps. Simple QR code scan set up and is Google Home / Alexa, Echo Show & ONVIF compatible. Guardian even includes a remotely triggered siren alert capability just in case.

Privacy & excellent device security are of primary concern at IC Realtime. Hence, Orbit and Guardian both use super-private Master Key Security, enabling only the cam's owner the ability to grant access. The Dash Orbit also includes an additional privacy feature. Activating the PRIVACY button from the app turns off audio monitoring and tucks the lense into the base to give you peace of mind.

To see the complete line of Dash products, call your IC Realtime Product Specialist, Distributor, or visit the IC Realtime online store.

