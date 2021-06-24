Say Goodbye to Slimy Pet Bowls!

ROGERS, Ark., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperPet® introduces a new copper pet bowl into their line of existing copper-infused products that naturally shields against bacteria and fungi. Copper has inherent antimicrobial properties that have been widely studied and known for centuries. This is one of the reasons that copper pipes are used to supply water to households all over the world. Their new CopperPet® water bowl takes full advantage of these natural properties of copper and helps to eliminate the disgusting slime buildup seen in other pet bowls. CopperPet® copper bowls are safe to be used as a water bowl. They also have a matching stainless-steel bowl for your pet's food. All bowls have an anti-slip rubber bottom to keep the bowls in place when your furry friend digs headfirst into their meal. CopperPet® bowls are pet and human-safe, made of only non-toxic food-grade steel and copper.

CopperPet

"The antimicrobial activity of copper and copper alloys is now well established, and copper has recently been registered at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as the first solid antimicrobial material." (Metallic Copper as an Antimicrobial Surface. Gregor Grass, Christopher Rensing, and Marc Solioz www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3067274/). For more info and to find other great products, go to www.thecopperpet.com.

About CopperPet, Inc.: CopperPet, Inc. is a pet product company based in Rogers, AR. Founded in 2018, they are committed to offering long-lasting products that help minimize the drawbacks to pet ownership. CopperPet, Inc. loves all pets and donates 10% of all profits to animal shelters.

2021 New Products: CopperPet® is expanding their line to include exciting new products in 2021. Visit www.thecopperpet.com for up-to-date information.

