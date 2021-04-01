Say Hello to the Zoomsie™, the World's First Integrated Work-From-Home Fashion Solution

The Zoomsie, which has already sold out a pre-order of 10,000 pieces priced at $139.99 each, will be unveiled at an exclusive, invitation-only virtual fashion show on April 1. Visit peppercomm.com/zoomsie to submit a request to view the show and join the buyer's waiting list.

"While it may be unusual for a communications and marketing agency to launch a fashion line, no one has ever accused us or me of being usual," said Peppercomm founder and CEO Steve Cody. "When we see a pressing market need, we move to meet it. And in today's unprecedented times, professionals need the Zoomsie to look their best above the waistline while staying chill below. Even better, it creates a diversified revenue stream and some cool new swag for the firm."

The Zoomsie is designed not only to appeal to remote employees who want to up their fashion game, it's also been proven to improve staff work-from-home productivity and employee engagement. In a study commissioned by Peppercomm and undertaken by the Delaware University Design School (DUDS), the Zoomsie was shown to save the average remote worker 17 minutes per day choosing clothing and getting dressed. For the average company, this can add as much as $5,000 per employee per year to the bottom line.

Thanks to its state-of-the-art muscle compression technology, the unitog also was shown to decrease videoconferencing fatigue by 58% and improve blood flow to the brain by 29%.

For corporate/bulk buyers, the Zoomsie is available with an optional GPS transmitter sewn into the garment. The discrete device enables employers to track the movements of their remote workers in real time, as well as access a historical record of where their employees go and when during working hours.

Peppercomm is an award-winning strategic, integrated communications and marketing agency headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco and London. The firm combines 26 award-winning years of expertise serving blue chip and breakout clients with forward-thinking new service offerings and the freshness of a start-up. This unique mix of experience and energy enables the firm to attract and empower teams with a creative edge, drive, and passion for promoting, protecting, and connecting clients in a fast-changing marketplace. Founded in 1995, Peppercomm has received numerous accolades, including PRWeek's Best Places to Work 2020, the Agency Elite 100, SABRE Award (Integrated Campaign), PRSA Big Apple (2020, 2019 Winner Integrated Campaign), Platinum PR Awards (Media Relations), PRNews Digital Awards (CSR), and the Bulldog PR Awards (Media Relations), among others.

Happy April Fool's Day!

