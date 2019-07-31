Say Hello to Wheelzy: The Fastest and Easiest Way to Sell a Car Nationwide in Minutes

ORLANDO, Fla., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone knows how much of a hassle it can be to sell a car. From the amount of time wasted with private buyers and unfair trade-in values that car dealerships give out, selling cars is frustrating. That is, until Wheelzy.

Wheelzy is car buying as it should be — simple, easy and straightforward. No shady buyers. No runarounds. No tire kickers. Anyone can sell a car in just one day, without having to sacrifice the amount of money received for it. The company buys any car quickly, regardless of condition. From cars in great running condition to broken down and damaged junk cars, Wheelzy buys them all.

Quality customer service is hard to come by these days, especially in the car industry. Wheelzy strives to help every customer sell their car for the most money possible and as quickly as each individual needs. This company prides itself on being the friendliest car buyer in the nation. Wheelzy's customer, Shannon Nelson, says, "It was the best experience I could ask for. They answered all of my questions and were available every time I needed something answered. I recommend them to anyone and everyone I can. They're genuinely nice people willing to help anyone. You don't come across genuine people like them very often."

Selling a car to Wheelzy is beyond easy. Go to Wheelzy.com and fill out their easy online form or call their U.S.-based customer care team. In about five minutes, they will provide a guaranteed offer for the car or truck. Once the offer is accepted, Wheelzy will pick up the car for free at the most convenient time available. When they arrive to pick up the car, they pay the agreed upon amount on the spot before taking the car away for good. Wheelzy takes care of transferring the ownership of the car, and their service is completely free and reliable.

About Wheelzy

Wheelzy is an online car buyer headquartered in Orlando that purchases thousands of cars a month throughout the United States. After five years of successfully buying cars, Wheelzy is emerging as the best way to sell a car anywhere. This company is known for superior customer service and stands out as the most reliable car buyer around. By using advanced AI technologies to evaluate the value and damage of cars, this company is able to stand out as a trusted way to sell a car.

To learn more about Wheelzy or to get an offer, please visit Wheelzy.com.

