Say I Do…with a View At Spindrift Inn on Cannery Row

MONTEREY, Calif., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Monterey Peninsula is a picture perfect backdrop for all things romance. If plans include proposing to "the one" or taking a special getaway, the Spindrift Inn has the ideal venue to make that magic evening. With the new "Say I Do with a View" package for two, guests will be wined and dined (literally) on the Rooftop Garden, enjoy a spectacular four-course meal, all with a sweeping view of Monterey Bay. The "Say I do with a View" package starts at $664 (based on availability) and includes a one-night stay in a ocean-view room, flowers and a private meal.

Proposing marriage to the love of your life can be pressure filled, starting with how and where to pop the question. Spindrift Inn has those details covered and will ensure that everything runs smoothly, giving you memories that will last a lifetime. Celebrating a special anniversary or just want to revitalize your relationship? A private dinner with wine and a view is just the ticket.

The hotel's private Rooftop Garden has views reaching all the way to Santa Cruz and to the Pacific Ocean. This beautiful vista is complimented by the specially planned meal created by Lalla Oceanside Grill Restaurant. To start, Chef offers the choice of Ahi Ceviche on a cold Himalayan salt block or Oceanside Calamari breaded and tossed in garlic, chili flakes and parsley served with a Rhone blend by Two Arrowhead in Pasa Robles. Next the salad course offers the UnSalad with all of the goodies and no lettuce or the farm fresh Beet 'n' Pear salad served with Vermentino Antinori Bolgheri. For the main course, a choice of Macadamia Nut Crusted Halibut or Steak and Bacon Wrapped Jumbo Prawns. Either entrée is served with seasonal vegetables and roasted potatoes. A choice of Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc, Rodney Strong Reserve Cabernet from Alexander Valley or Talbot Sleepy Hollow Pinot Noir is offered. For the final, a Salted Caramel Chocolate Cake is served with coffee, tea or sparkling wine.

Spindrift Inn is ideally located on Cannery Row in the heart of Monterey. European style charm abounds in each of our 45 graciously appointed guest rooms that offer a relaxing, romantic retreat and exude refined elegance with hard wood floors, and most rooms include real wood-burning fireplaces, inviting window seats and marble bathrooms. Drift off into sleep to the sounds of gently crashing waves, then wake up to a complimentary continental breakfast served right to your room.

For reservations and stress-free planning with the "Say I do with a View" romance package, contact: Spindrift Inn, 652 Cannery Row, Monterey, CA 93940, toll free number: 1-800-841-1879, https://www.spindriftinn.com, email reservations@innsofmonterey.com.

