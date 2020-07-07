Sayari Announces Series B Extension with In-Q-Tel, MissionOG, and TFX Capital

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sayari Labs, Inc. , a global leader in financial intelligence and supply chain risk solutions, today announced a $2.5M extension to its $9M Series B funding round, with investments from In-Q-Tel , MissionOG , and TFX Capital . They join current investors Arsenal Growth , Lavrock Ventures , and SAP's NS2 Ventures .

"Access to trustworthy data from the least transparent parts of the world is mission critical for global financial institutions and corporations, as well as US and partner government agencies," said Farley Mesko, Sayari's CEO and co-founder. "With this new funding, we are thrilled to further develop our unique technology and help these organizations leverage open source data against global risks and security threats."

Sayari Graph

Sayari's flagship product, Sayari Graph, is the first purpose-built tool for navigating the complexity of global corporate ownership and commercial relationships.

Graph helps financial institutions and multinationals mitigate risk and comply with Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Sanctions, Beneficial Ownership, and Anti-Bribery & Corruption regulations, providing a complete picture of customers, vendors, counterparties, their key personnel, hierarchies, subsidiaries, and related parties, all while maintaining provenance back to official documents from their countries of origin.

In-Q-Tel

In-Q-Tel, Inc. is the non-profit strategic investor that identifies and accelerates emerging, innovative technology solutions to support the intelligence and national security community of the United States and its allies.

"We are glad to partner with Sayari whose technology offers insights to assist our government partners," said Tom Gillespie, Managing Partner, Investments at In-Q-Tel. "Sayari's state-of-the-art leveraging of open source data and its automated analytics will help lead to discovery of important information that might otherwise get missed."

MissionOG

MissionOG is a growth stage investment firm that partners with high-growth businesses in the financial services and payments, data platforms, and software sectors.

"With a robust and expanding dataset, an industry leading technology platform, and a deep and growing base of customers, Sayari is well positioned for further significant growth," said Andy Newcomb, Managing Partner, MissionOG.

TFX Capital

Task Force X Capital is a veteran-led, founder-focused venture capital firm that invests in early stage B2B software and technology-enabled service companies.

"Since first meeting Sayari, we've been really impressed with the firm's leadership, domain expertise and technology. Sayari's software has rapidly expanding applications in risk management and compliance for the public and private sectors and we are thrilled to be a part of the company's continuing growth," said Kevin Eckert, Partner at TFX Capital

About Sayari

Sayari builds data intelligence platforms to power the fight against financial crime, increase corporate transparency in high-risk places, and support critical national security mission sets. The top global financial institutions, Fortune 100 corporations, financial crime regulators, and enforcement agencies in 35 countries trust Sayari every day.

