Saybrook University hosts virtual diversity luncheon open to the public to focus on racial justice from 1619 to now

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saybrook University is hosting a virtual luncheon focused on diversity this Sunday, September 13, 2020, at 12 p.m. PST.

The luncheon will feature a conversation with Saybrook faculty and expert panelists titled: 1619 to Ferguson to Now: A collective call to action moving forward. It will be moderated by Theopia Jackson, Ph.D., co-chair for the Department of Humanistic & Clinical Psychology, chair of the Clinical Psychology program, and the president for the Association of Black Psychologists, Inc.. The panelists include: Cephus X Johnson, founder of the Oscar Grant Foundation & Love Not Blood; Michael Brown, Sr., co-founder and president of the Michael Brown, Jr. Foundation; Mobolaji Olambiwonnu, writer/producer/director debuting clips from his film, "Ferguson Rises"; Kirk J. Schneider, Ph.D., author of "The Depolarizing of America: A Guidebook for Social Healing"; Jana Gamble, vice president of the Michael Brown, Jr. Foundation; and Paul Kivel, social justice educator, activist, and award-winning author of "Uprooting Racism: How white people can work for racial justice" and "Living in the Shadow of the Cross."

Devoted to systemic change and social justice, Saybrook University is committed to fostering conversations about racial justice—past, present, and future. President Nathan Long, Ed.D. said, "Powered by our community, our mission to pursue a socially just, sustainable world by educating humanistic leaders who transform their fields and communities, provides great relevance today perhaps more than ever before. This discussion is especially relevant to the times we are in but also in recognition of the fact that we have been, as a nation, sick with the disease of racism."

Register here: https://tcsedsystem.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_c7NOt3D0QCGVZQPd-5J9dA

Founded in 1971, Saybrook University is an online, private graduate university accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). The world's premier institution for humanistic scholarship and research, Saybrook offers advanced degrees in psychology, mind-body medicine, organizational systems, leadership, and human science. For 40 years, Saybrook has empowered students to find their life's work and achieve their full potential. Saybrook's programs are deeply rooted in the humanistic tradition and a commitment to help students develop as whole people—mind, body, and spirit. Saybrook University is an affiliate of TCS Education System, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact. For more information, visit www.saybrook.edu.

