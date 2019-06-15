Sayling Wen Cultural & Educational Foundation Initiates the New Talent Cultivation Era

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sayling Wen Cultural & Educational Foundation officially launched TalentNXT -- it's the future talent development blueprint -- to meet the Foundation's vision to provide talents for future society. As a start, the NXTEducator program was developed in cooperation with HundrED, a Finnish-based not-for-profit organization. The program focuses on Chinese speaking K12 Educators from around the world and aims to discover innovative education cases that allow educators to shine on a global platform. NXTEducator will be accepting applications until June 30th, 2019, with the shortlist being announced before October 30th, 2019.

Teresa Lin, CEO of Sayling Wen Cultural & Educational Foundation, expressed that "Sayling Wen Cultural & Educational Foundation has dedicated itself in developing talents to meet societal needs for over a decade. Targeting TalentNXT Junior (K12), TalentNXT Fresh (university students and graduates), and TalentNXT Pro (Professionals), we have developed many cultivation plans and events. With extensive experiences gained from previous years, we officially announced TalentNXT and have started co-working with global organizations, beginning with K12-related programs. Back in 2015, we defined the six indicators required for talents of the future society: FIT+HUG, and integrated them into all our talent programs. NXTEducator, our latest program, will focus on attracting educators capable of cultivating talents for future society."

The six indicators of 'FIT+HUG' is based on results derived from academic research, service industry trend analysis, talent value prospective study, and years of experience in planning and executing educational activities. FIT stands for " F riendly by nature", " I nnovative with diversity", and " T echnology-aware" while HUG represents " H uman-centric approach", " U niting multiple domains", and " G lobal view with local act".

Teresa Lin further explained that "the Foundation has had numerous collaborations with global educational organizations. This year, we especially invited HundrED, the Finnish innovative educational organization, to co-organize the NXTEducator program to share and inspire innovation in education worldwide. With this global program we aim to identify practical innovations which can cultivate 'FIT+HUG' talents through K-12 education not only locally but also globally."

Lasse Leponiemi, Executive Director of HundrED, pointed out that "The major issues current students will have to work on in the future will be large and complex, which require creative approaches to connecting divergent ideas across indicators. With societal transformation, it is pertinent to discover an innovative educational method with an employability focus future talents. We are very honored to collaborate with the Sayling Wen Cultural & Educational Foundation; they have spent many years in talent cultivation development. This is a historical moment for us, marking our first step in discovering educational innovation case highlights in the Chinese speaking sector."

NXTEducator is only the first TalentNXT program. The Sayling Wen Cultural & Educational Foundation will launch other related plans aim to discover more 'FIT+HUG' future educators and cultivate talents who can overcome diverse challenges in the near future.

About Sayling Wen Cultural & Educational Foundation

The Sayling Wen Cultural & Educational Foundation's mission is to promote lifelong learning and develop talent whilst utilizing innovative technology to fulfil industrial value. The Foundation's programs consist of four key elements: embedding Chinese cultural value in primary and secondary education, enhancing career readiness in tertiary education level students, enabling cross-domain learning in the society, promoting service science and service innovation. In order to achieve its vision to provide talents for future society.

About HundrED

HundrED is a Finnish-based not-for-profit organization which discovers, researches and shares inspiring innovations in K12 education. Their goal is to help improve education and foster a movement through encouraging valuable, impactful & scalable innovations to spread, mindful of context, across the world. Since 2016, HundrED has been conducting rigorous research to seek and select 100 inspiring innovations of that year, annually. All of the insights and selected innovations are documented, packaged and shared with educators around the world to easily implement, with free support.

