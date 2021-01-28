SB Financial Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Jan 28, 2021, 16:15 ET
DEFIANCE, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
Fourth quarter 2020 highlights over prior-year fourth quarter include:
- Net income of $5.4 million up $2.0 million or 59.6 percent; diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.71, up $0.29 per share or 69.0 percent
- Adjusted net income, excluding the impact of the Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights ("OMSR") recapture, was $5.8 million, which yields an increase in adjusted EPS of $0.06 to $0.77
- Mortgage origination volume of $169.0 million, an increase of $31.5 million, or 22.9 percent
- Pre-tax, pre-provision income of $7.5 million, up $3.1 million or 70.6 percent
The twelve months ended December 31, 2020, highlights over the prior-year twelve months include:
- Net income of $14.9 million; diluted EPS of $1.96
- Adjusted net income, excluding the impact of OMSR and Edon merger costs, rose to $18.8 million, up $5.9 million, or 46.1 percent, with adjusted EPS of $2.44
- Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.29 percent; adjusted ROAA of 1.61 percent
- Loan growth of $47.2 million, or 5.7 percent, which includes Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan balances and loans acquired in the Edon acquisition.
- Deposit growth of $213.9 million, or 25.4 percent, driven by PPP balances and the Edon acquisition
- Mortgage origination volume of $694.2 million; servicing portfolio of $1.3 billion, which is up $101 million, or 8.4 percent
|
Highlights
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
|
Dec. 2020
|
Dec. 2019
|
% Change
|
Dec. 2020
|
Dec. 2019
|
% Change
|
Operating revenue
|
$ 18,153
|
$ 14,555
|
24.7%
|
$ 66,026
|
$ 52,842
|
24.9%
|
Interest income
|
10,589
|
11,205
|
-5.5%
|
42,635
|
44,400
|
-4.0%
|
Interest expense
|
1,338
|
2,609
|
-48.7%
|
6,705
|
9,574
|
-30.0%
|
Net interest income
|
9,251
|
8,596
|
7.6%
|
35,930
|
34,826
|
3.2%
|
Provision for loan losses
|
800
|
300
|
166.7%
|
4,500
|
800
|
462.5%
|
Noninterest income
|
8,902
|
5,959
|
49.4%
|
30,096
|
18,016
|
67.1%
|
Noninterest expense
|
10,684
|
10,176
|
5.0%
|
43,087
|
37,410
|
15.2%
|
Net income
|
5,358
|
3,358
|
59.6%
|
14,944
|
11,973
|
24.8%
|
Earnings per diluted share
|
0.71
|
0.42
|
69.0%
|
1.96
|
1.51
|
29.8%
|
Return on average assets
|
1.73%
|
1.28%
|
35.2%
|
1.29%
|
1.16%
|
11.2%
|
Return on average equity
|
15.05%
|
9.93%
|
51.6%
|
10.74%
|
8.99%
|
19.5%
|
Non-GAAP Measures
|
Adjusted net income
|
$ 5,841
|
$ 3,119
|
87.3%
|
$ 18,757
|
$ 12,838
|
46.1%
|
Adjusted diluted EPS
|
0.77
|
0.39
|
97.4%
|
2.44
|
1.62
|
50.6%
|
Adjusted return on average assets
|
1.89%
|
1.26%
|
50.0%
|
1.61%
|
1.24%
|
29.8%
|
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income
|
8,172
|
4,076
|
100.5%
|
19,685
|
16,526
|
19.1%
"The fourth quarter completed a record year of earnings for our Company. We earned $0.71 per share in the quarter up 69 percent from the prior year and for the full year $1.96, which was up 30 percent over the prior twelve months," said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial. "We had significant contributions from our lending teams in the PPP initiative and our Residential Mortgage group originated record volume during 2020. We were especially pleased to have returned over $10 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks this past year and to have increased shareholder book value by nearly 11 percent."
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Consolidated Revenue
Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was up 24.7 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019 and for the year was up 24.9 percent.
- Net interest income was up 7.6 percent from the year-ago quarter, and remained flat to the linked quarter.
- Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) was down from the year-ago quarter by 49 basis points and down 20 basis points from the linked quarter due to higher transactional cash balances, slower PPP forgiveness realization and lower mortgage volume. Loan yields are down 60 bps with the decline in the rate curve.
- Noninterest income was up 49.4 percent year over year but down 14.5 percent from the linked quarter, due to servicing rights impairment and lower mortgage volume.
Mortgage Loan Business
Mortgage loan originations for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $169.0 million, up $31.5 million, or 22.9 percent, from the year-ago quarter. Total sales of originated loans were $143.2 million, up $15.7 million, or 12.3 percent. For the full year, SB Financial had total volume of $694.2 million, of which $290.9 million (42 percent) was new purchase/construction lending, $217.0 million (31 percent) was internal refinance, and the remaining $186.3 million (27 percent) was new customer refinance volume.
Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $3.4 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2020 was a negative $0.6 million, compared to a positive adjustment of $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year, the impairment on servicing rights was $3.6 million, compared to $1.1 million for the prior year. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $4.9 million. The servicing portfolio at December 31, 2020, was $1.3 billion up $100.6 million or 8.4 percent, from $1.2 billion at December 31, 2019. Normal amortization is up 124 percent from the prior year due to higher refinance activity.
Mr. Klein noted, "Our mortgage machine continued at a brisk pace in the quarter with nearly $170 million in volume and for the year we were just a few loans shy of $700 million. Our sales and processing teams set a new standard of excellence with over 3,100 units closed during the year, and the gain on sale yields continued at high levels in the quarter allowing us to overcome the effects of the servicing rights impairment. We can add to book value in the future with the potential realization of our $4.9 million in valuation impairment."
|
Mortgage Banking
|
($ in thousands)
|
Dec. 2020
|
Sep. 2020
|
Jun. 2020
|
Mar. 2020
|
Dec. 2019
|
Mortgage originations
|
$ 168,997
|
$ 200,158
|
$ 223,671
|
$ 101,365
|
$ 137,528
|
Mortgage sales
|
143,151
|
166,201
|
204,628
|
84,476
|
127,441
|
Mortgage servicing portfolio
|
1,299,698
|
1,293,037
|
1,261,746
|
1,216,292
|
1,199,107
|
Mortgage servicing rights
|
7,759
|
8,535
|
8,168
|
8,974
|
11,017
|
Mortgage servicing revenue
|
Loan servicing fees
|
857
|
813
|
782
|
757
|
740
|
OMSR amortization
|
(1,283)
|
(1,308)
|
(1,574)
|
(597)
|
(709)
|
Net administrative fees
|
(426)
|
(495)
|
(792)
|
160
|
31
|
OMSR valuation adjustment
|
(611)
|
326
|
(1,088)
|
(2,212)
|
303
|
Net loan servicing fees
|
(1,037)
|
(169)
|
(1,880)
|
(2,052)
|
334
|
Gain on sale of mortgages
|
7,197
|
8,085
|
8,119
|
1,949
|
3,048
|
Mortgage banking revenue, net
|
$ 6,160
|
$ 7,916
|
$ 6,239
|
$ (103)
|
$ 3,382
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
SB Financial's noninterest income includes revenue from a diverse group of services, such as wealth management, deposit fees, residential loan sales and the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loans. Wealth management assets under the Company's care were $558.4 million as of December 31, 2020, up $50.7 million, or 10.0 percent, compared to the prior year. For the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest income as a percentage of total operating revenue was 49.0 percent. Reflective of the robust mortgage market, SB Financial's Title Agency provided revenue in the quarter of $0.5 million, up 32.8 percent from the prior year.
For the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest expense of $10.7 million was up $0.5 million year over year or 5.0 percent reflecting a 4.9 times positive operating leverage. On a full year basis, noninterest expense of $43.1 million is up $5.7 million or 15.2 percent. Operating leverage for the year was a positive 1.6 times, however when adjusted for the Edon merger costs, operating leverage improves to 2.1 times.
Mr. Klein stated, "We continued to see the positive effects to net income this quarter from the resources we have allocated to our revenue lines. Our commitment to technology, hedging and geographic expansion continued to pay dividends as our revenue growth exceeded expense growth by over two times and we continue to realize significant benefits from our commitment to the mortgage business line for each of our stakeholders."
|
Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense
|
($ in thousands, except ratios)
|
Dec. 2020
|
Sep. 2020
|
Jun. 2020
|
Mar. 2020
|
Dec. 2019
|
Noninterest Income (NII)
|
$ 8,902
|
$ 10,418
|
$ 8,615
|
$ 2,161
|
$ 5,959
|
NII / Total Revenue
|
49.0%
|
52.9%
|
49.3%
|
20.2%
|
40.9%
|
NII / Average Assets
|
2.9%
|
3.4%
|
3.0%
|
0.8%
|
2.3%
|
Total Revenue Growth
|
24.7%
|
36.4%
|
39.6%
|
-5.6%
|
16.0%
|
Noninterest Expense (NIE)
|
$ 10,684
|
$ 11,335
|
$ 11,662
|
$ 9,406
|
$ 10,176
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
58.8%
|
57.5%
|
66.7%
|
87.8%
|
69.9%
|
NIE / Average Assets
|
3.5%
|
3.7%
|
4.0%
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets
|
-0.6
|
-0.3
|
-1.0%
|
-2.7%
|
-1.6%
|
Total Expense Growth
|
5.0%
|
19.3%
|
28.0%
|
9.0%
|
15.0%
|
Operating Leverage
|
4.9
|
1.9
|
1.4
|
-0.6
|
1.1
Balance Sheet
Total assets as of December 31, 2020, were $1.26 billion, up $219.3 million, or 21.1 percent, from the year ago quarter due to the impact of the Edon acquisition and the PPP activity. Total equity as of December 31, 2020, was $142.9 million, up 5.0 percent from a year ago, and comprised 11.4 percent of total assets.
Total loans held for investment were $872.7 million at December 31, 2020, up $47.2 million, or 5.7 percent, from December 31, 2019. Commercial loans were up $52.2 million, or 34.6 percent, commercial real estate up $1.0 million or 0.3 percent and agricultural loans increasing $4.3 million, or 8.3 percent. Absent the effects of the Edon acquisition and PPP loans, loan balances were down $44.7 million from the year ago quarter.
The investment portfolio of $154.7 million, including shares in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, represented 12.3 percent of assets at December 31, 2020, and was up 46.5 percent from the year-ago period. Deposit balances of $1.05 billion at December 31, 2020, increased by $213.9 million, or 25.5 percent, since December 31, 2019. Growth from the prior year included $144.1 million in checking and $69.8 million in savings and time deposit balances.
Mr. Klein continued, "We allocated more to our loan loss allowance in the quarter despite what we see as relatively stable asset quality. We continue to prepare for potential COVID impacts to our clients and other credit unknowns. For the year, we set aside $4.5 million in provision expense compared to credit losses of $0.7 million. We have been able to offset the provision expense with our PPP revenue and the pandemic related expense reductions we realized during the year. Adjusting for our PPP balances, our reserve level ended the year at $12.6 million, or 1.56 percent of loans, compared to the $8.8 million and 1.06 percent at the end of the prior year."
|
Loan Balances
|
($ in thousands, except ratios)
|
Dec. 2020
|
Sep. 2020
|
Jun. 2020
|
Mar. 2020
|
Dec. 2019
|
Annual
|
Commercial
|
$ 203,256
|
$ 216,667
|
$222,108
|
$151,538
|
$151,018
|
$ 52,238
|
% of Total
|
23.3%
|
24.5%
|
24.6%
|
18.2%
|
18.3%
|
34.6%
|
Commercial RE
|
370,984
|
371,947
|
375,450
|
378,212
|
369,962
|
1,022
|
% of Total
|
42.5%
|
42.0%
|
41.6%
|
45.5%
|
44.8%
|
0.3%
|
Agriculture
|
55,251
|
57,420
|
58,817
|
47,660
|
50,994
|
4,257
|
% of Total
|
6.3%
|
6.5%
|
6.5%
|
5.7%
|
6.2%
|
8.3%
|
Residential RE
|
182,076
|
178,393
|
184,684
|
189,738
|
189,290
|
(7,214)
|
% of Total
|
20.9%
|
20.1%
|
20.6%
|
22.9%
|
22.9%
|
-3.8%
|
Consumer & Other
|
61,156
|
61,423
|
60,489
|
63,616
|
64,246
|
(3,090)
|
% of Total
|
7.0%
|
6.9%
|
6.7%
|
7.7%
|
7.8%
|
-4.8%
|
Total Loans
|
$ 872,723
|
$ 885,850
|
$901,548
|
$830,764
|
$825,510
|
$ 47,213
|
Total Growth Percentage
|
5.7%
|
Deposit Balances
|
($ in thousands, except ratios)
|
Dec. 2020
|
Sep. 2020
|
Jun. 2020
|
Mar. 2020
|
Dec. 2019
|
Annual Growth
|
Non-Int DDA
|
$ 251,649
|
$ 225,003
|
$229,042
|
$170,920
|
$158,357
|
$ 93,292
|
% of Total
|
24.0%
|
22.2%
|
23.1%
|
19.8%
|
18.8%
|
58.9%
|
Interest DDA
|
176,785
|
164,248
|
154,143
|
133,722
|
131,084
|
45,701
|
% of Total
|
16.9%
|
16.2%
|
15.6%
|
15.5%
|
15.6%
|
34.9%
|
Savings
|
174,864
|
169,474
|
161,182
|
138,863
|
119,359
|
55,505
|
% of Total
|
16.7%
|
16.7%
|
16.2%
|
16.0%
|
14.1%
|
46.5%
|
Money Market
|
216,164
|
204,862
|
189,380
|
169,209
|
173,666
|
42,498
|
% of Total
|
20.6%
|
20.2%
|
19.1%
|
19.6%
|
20.7%
|
24.5%
|
Time Deposits
|
229,549
|
250,428
|
256,840
|
251,177
|
257,753
|
(28,204)
|
% of Total
|
21.9%
|
24.7%
|
25.9%
|
29.2%
|
30.9%
|
-10.9%
|
Total Deposits
|
$1,049,011
|
$1,014,015
|
$990,587
|
$863,891
|
$840,219
|
$ 208,792
|
Total Growth Percentage
|
24.8%
Asset Quality
SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $7.3 million as of December 31, 2020, up $0.6 million from the year-ago quarter. The coverage of nonperforming loans by the loan loss allowance was at 174 percent at December 31, 2020, up from 137 percent at December 31, 2019.
|
Nonperforming Assets
|
Annual
|
($ in thousands, except ratios)
|
Dec. 2020
|
Sep. 2020
|
Jun. 2020
|
Mar. 2020
|
Dec. 2019
|
Commercial & Agriculture
|
$ 902
|
$ 1,140
|
$ 1,204
|
$ 1,309
|
$ 1,772
|
$ (870)
|
% of Total Com./Ag. loans
|
0.35%
|
0.42%
|
0.43%
|
0.66%
|
0.88%
|
-49.1%
|
Commercial RE
|
2,412
|
2,475
|
2,484
|
1,816
|
1,826
|
586
|
% of Total CRE loans
|
0.65%
|
0.67%
|
0.66%
|
0.48%
|
0.49%
|
32.1%
|
Residential RE
|
2,704
|
2,481
|
2,538
|
2,330
|
1,635
|
1,069
|
% of Total Res. RE loans
|
1.49%
|
1.39%
|
1.37%
|
1.23%
|
0.86%
|
65.4%
|
Consumer & Other
|
408
|
313
|
308
|
327
|
267
|
141
|
% of Total Con./Oth. loans
|
0.67%
|
0.51%
|
0.51%
|
0.51%
|
0.42%
|
52.8%
|
Total Nonaccruing Loans
|
6,426
|
6,409
|
6,534
|
5,782
|
5,500
|
926
|
% of Total loans
|
0.74%
|
0.72%
|
0.72%
|
0.70%
|
0.67%
|
16.8%
|
Accruing Restructured Loans
|
810
|
789
|
804
|
816
|
874
|
(64)
|
Total Change (%)
|
-7.3%
|
Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans
|
7,236
|
7,198
|
7,338
|
6,598
|
6,374
|
862
|
% of Total loans
|
0.83%
|
0.81%
|
0.81%
|
0.79%
|
0.77%
|
13.5%
|
Foreclosed Assets
|
23
|
76
|
382
|
85
|
305
|
(282)
|
Total Change (%)
|
-92.5%
|
Total Nonperforming Assets
|
$ 7,259
|
$ 7,274
|
$ 7,720
|
$ 6,683
|
$ 6,679
|
$ 580
|
% of Total assets
|
0.58%
|
0.60%
|
0.64%
|
0.61%
|
0.64%
|
8.7%
The Company continued to provide payment relief to clients as needed, with total forbearance as of December 31, 2020 of 83 loans at $39.7 million. The detail on these deferrals; 9 commercial at $28.0 million down $8.3 million from the linked quarter, zero portfolio residential and consumer loans, down $2.0 million from the linked quarter and 74 sold residential real estate loans at $11.7 million, down $30.6 million from the linked quarter.
|
Loans in Deferral Status
|
Linked Qtr.
|
($ in thousands, except ratios)
|
Dec. 2020
|
Sep. 2020
|
Jun. 2020
|
Total Commercial
|
$ 28,032
|
$ 36,366
|
$142,682
|
$ (8,334)
|
Total Consumer
|
-
|
28
|
350
|
(28)
|
Total Portfolio Mortgage
|
-
|
1,959
|
10,274
|
(1,959)
|
Total Balance Sheet Deferrals
|
$ 28,032
|
$ 38,353
|
$153,306
|
$ (10,321)
|
% of Total loans
|
3.21%
|
4.33%
|
17.00%
|
-1.12%
|
Total Sold Mortgage
|
$ 11,685
|
$ 42,317
|
$ 41,751
|
$ (30,632)
Webcast and Conference Call
The Company will hold a related conference call and webcast on January 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EST. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website.
About SB Financial Group
Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 22 offices; 21 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 23 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".
In May 2020, SB Financial was ranked #125 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE").
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, including the impact to the state and local economies of prolonged shelter in place orders and the pandemic generally, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the non-GAAP items of OMSR impairment and merger related costs from net income to report an adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
|
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)
|
December
|
September
|
June
|
March
|
December
|
($ in thousands)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 142,225
|
$ 94,641
|
$ 85,661
|
$ 56,393
|
$ 27,064
|
Interest bearing time deposits
|
4,288
|
8,956
|
10,542
|
-
|
-
|
Available-for-sale securities
|
149,406
|
130,315
|
104,289
|
107,727
|
100,948
|
Loans held for sale
|
7,234
|
13,943
|
13,742
|
11,328
|
7,258
|
Loans, net of unearned income
|
872,723
|
885,850
|
901,548
|
830,764
|
825,510
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(12,574)
|
(11,793)
|
(10,013)
|
(8,958)
|
(8,755)
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
23,557
|
23,785
|
23,662
|
23,599
|
23,385
|
Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost
|
5,303
|
5,303
|
4,837
|
4,648
|
4,648
|
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net
|
23
|
76
|
382
|
85
|
305
|
Interest receivable
|
3,799
|
4,159
|
4,272
|
2,940
|
3,106
|
Goodwill
|
22,745
|
22,091
|
22,117
|
17,792
|
17,792
|
Cash value of life insurance
|
17,530
|
17,453
|
17,375
|
17,299
|
17,221
|
Mortgage servicing rights
|
7,759
|
8,535
|
8,168
|
8,974
|
11,017
|
Other assets
|
13,821
|
14,927
|
16,354
|
15,722
|
9,078
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,257,839
|
$ 1,218,241
|
$ 1,202,936
|
$ 1,088,313
|
$ 1,038,577
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Deposits
|
Non interest bearing demand
|
$ 251,649
|
$ 225,003
|
$ 229,042
|
$ 170,920
|
$ 158,357
|
Interest bearing demand
|
176,785
|
164,248
|
154,143
|
133,722
|
131,084
|
Savings
|
174,864
|
169,474
|
161,182
|
138,863
|
119,359
|
Money market
|
216,164
|
204,862
|
189,380
|
169,209
|
173,666
|
Time deposits
|
229,549
|
250,428
|
256,840
|
251,177
|
257,753
|
Total deposits
|
1,049,011
|
1,014,015
|
990,587
|
863,891
|
840,219
|
Short-term borrowings
|
20,189
|
20,710
|
23,826
|
36,881
|
12,945
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
8,000
|
8,000
|
13,000
|
16,000
|
16,000
|
Trust preferred securities
|
10,310
|
10,310
|
10,310
|
10,310
|
10,310
|
Interest payable
|
616
|
946
|
929
|
1,131
|
1,191
|
Other liabilities
|
26,790
|
22,913
|
26,403
|
24,195
|
21,818
|
Total liabilities
|
1,114,916
|
1,076,894
|
1,065,055
|
952,408
|
902,483
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Preferred stock
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Common stock
|
54,463
|
54,463
|
54,463
|
54,463
|
54,463
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
14,845
|
14,782
|
14,780
|
14,655
|
15,023
|
Retained earnings
|
84,578
|
80,012
|
75,526
|
72,641
|
72,704
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
2,210
|
2,221
|
2,320
|
2,049
|
659
|
Treasury stock
|
(13,173)
|
(10,131)
|
(9,208)
|
(7,903)
|
(6,755)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
142,923
|
141,347
|
137,881
|
135,905
|
136,094
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 1,257,839
|
$ 1,218,241
|
$ 1,202,936
|
$ 1,088,313
|
$ 1,038,577
|
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)
|
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
|
At and for the Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December
|
September
|
June
|
March
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
Interest income
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Loans
|
Taxable
|
$ 9,816
|
$ 10,179
|
$ 9,945
|
$ 9,795
|
$ 10,313
|
$ 39,735
|
$ 40,529
|
Tax exempt
|
54
|
47
|
59
|
79
|
83
|
239
|
300
|
Securities
|
Taxable
|
632
|
494
|
510
|
692
|
737
|
2,328
|
3,226
|
Tax exempt
|
87
|
87
|
81
|
78
|
72
|
333
|
345
|
Total interest income
|
10,589
|
10,807
|
10,595
|
10,644
|
11,205
|
42,635
|
44,400
|
Interest expense
|
Deposits
|
1,218
|
1,423
|
1,549
|
1,880
|
2,392
|
6,070
|
8,660
|
Repurchase agreements & other
|
10
|
12
|
20
|
28
|
17
|
70
|
82
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
58
|
59
|
92
|
100
|
101
|
309
|
402
|
Trust preferred securities
|
52
|
54
|
62
|
88
|
99
|
256
|
430
|
Total interest expense
|
1,338
|
1,548
|
1,723
|
2,096
|
2,609
|
6,705
|
9,574
|
Net interest income
|
9,251
|
9,259
|
8,872
|
8,548
|
8,596
|
35,930
|
34,826
|
Provision for loan losses
|
800
|
1,800
|
1,300
|
600
|
300
|
4,500
|
800
|
Net interest income after provision
|
for loan losses
|
8,451
|
7,459
|
7,572
|
7,948
|
8,296
|
31,430
|
34,026
|
Noninterest income
|
Wealth management fees
|
863
|
839
|
775
|
768
|
801
|
3,245
|
3,093
|
Customer service fees
|
728
|
730
|
667
|
682
|
712
|
2,807
|
2,761
|
Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR
|
7,197
|
8,085
|
8,119
|
1,949
|
3,048
|
25,350
|
8,413
|
Mortgage loan servicing fees, net
|
(1,037)
|
(169)
|
(1,880)
|
(2,052)
|
334
|
(5,138)
|
(397)
|
Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans
|
123
|
119
|
107
|
104
|
250
|
453
|
1,255
|
Title insurance revenue
|
522
|
517
|
609
|
265
|
393
|
1,913
|
1,120
|
Net gain on sales of securities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
206
|
Gain (loss) on sale of assets
|
181
|
(52)
|
(80)
|
(46)
|
1
|
3
|
(5)
|
Other
|
325
|
349
|
298
|
491
|
420
|
1,463
|
1,570
|
Total noninterest income
|
8,902
|
10,418
|
8,615
|
2,161
|
5,959
|
30,096
|
18,016
|
Noninterest expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
6,556
|
6,995
|
6,419
|
5,427
|
6,142
|
25,397
|
22,064
|
Net occupancy expense
|
782
|
736
|
675
|
698
|
675
|
2,891
|
2,603
|
Equipment expense
|
818
|
888
|
780
|
700
|
764
|
3,186
|
2,828
|
Data processing fees
|
633
|
586
|
1,288
|
548
|
543
|
3,055
|
1,973
|
Professional fees
|
631
|
695
|
1,224
|
757
|
639
|
3,307
|
2,476
|
Marketing expense
|
172
|
137
|
141
|
208
|
171
|
658
|
895
|
Telephone and communication expense
|
156
|
142
|
122
|
115
|
121
|
535
|
466
|
Postage and delivery expense
|
108
|
96
|
96
|
115
|
86
|
415
|
340
|
State, local and other taxes
|
299
|
331
|
262
|
254
|
347
|
1,146
|
1,092
|
Employee expense
|
103
|
155
|
93
|
184
|
207
|
535
|
795
|
Other expenses
|
426
|
574
|
562
|
400
|
481
|
1,962
|
1,878
|
Total noninterest expense
|
10,684
|
11,335
|
11,662
|
9,406
|
10,176
|
43,087
|
37,410
|
Income before income tax expense
|
6,669
|
6,542
|
4,525
|
703
|
4,079
|
18,439
|
14,632
|
Income tax expense
|
1,311
|
1,292
|
870
|
22
|
721
|
3,495
|
2,659
|
Net income
|
$ 5,358
|
$ 5,250
|
$ 3,655
|
$ 681
|
$ 3,358
|
$ 14,944
|
$ 11,973
|
Preferred share dividends
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
230
|
-
|
950
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
5,358
|
5,250
|
3,655
|
681
|
3,128
|
14,944
|
11,023
|
Common share data:
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
$ 0.71
|
$ 0.69
|
$ 0.47
|
$ 0.09
|
$ 0.48
|
$ 1.96
|
$ 1.71
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$ 0.71
|
$ 0.69
|
$ 0.47
|
$ 0.09
|
$ 0.42
|
$ 1.96
|
$ 1.51
|
Average shares outstanding (in thousands):
|
Basic:
|
7,487
|
7,607
|
7,708
|
7,749
|
6,445
|
7,635
|
6,456
|
Diluted:
|
7,487
|
7,607
|
7,708
|
7,756
|
7,799
|
7,635
|
7,935
|
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)
|
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
|
At and for the Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December
|
September
|
June
|
March
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net interest income
|
$ 9,251
|
$ 9,259
|
$ 8,872
|
$ 8,548
|
$ 8,596
|
$ 35,930
|
$ 34,826
|
Tax-equivalent adjustment
|
37
|
36
|
37
|
42
|
41
|
152
|
171
|
Tax-equivalent net interest income
|
9,288
|
9,295
|
8,909
|
8,590
|
8,637
|
36,082
|
34,997
|
Provision for loan loss
|
800
|
1,800
|
1,300
|
600
|
300
|
4,500
|
800
|
Noninterest income
|
8,902
|
10,418
|
8,615
|
2,161
|
5,959
|
30,096
|
18,016
|
Total operating revenue
|
18,153
|
19,677
|
17,487
|
10,709
|
14,555
|
66,026
|
52,842
|
Noninterest expense
|
10,684
|
11,335
|
11,662
|
9,406
|
10,176
|
43,087
|
37,410
|
Pre-tax pre-provision income
|
7,469
|
8,342
|
5,825
|
1,303
|
4,379
|
22,939
|
15,432
|
Pretax income
|
6,669
|
6,542
|
4,525
|
703
|
4,079
|
18,439
|
14,632
|
Net income
|
5,358
|
5,250
|
3,655
|
681
|
3,358
|
14,944
|
11,973
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
5,358
|
5,250
|
3,655
|
681
|
3,128
|
14,944
|
11,023
|
PER SHARE INFORMATION:
|
Basic earnings per share (EPS)
|
0.71
|
0.69
|
0.47
|
0.09
|
0.48
|
1.96
|
1.71
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
0.71
|
0.69
|
0.47
|
0.09
|
0.42
|
1.96
|
1.51
|
Common dividends
|
0.105
|
0.100
|
0.100
|
0.095
|
0.095
|
0.400
|
0.360
|
Book value per common share
|
19.39
|
18.73
|
17.97
|
17.64
|
17.53
|
19.39
|
17.53
|
Tangible book value per common share (TBV)
|
16.30
|
15.72
|
15.09
|
15.33
|
15.24
|
16.30
|
15.24
|
Market price per common share
|
18.28
|
13.49
|
16.62
|
11.12
|
19.69
|
18.28
|
19.69
|
Market price to TBV
|
112.1%
|
85.8%
|
110.1%
|
72.5%
|
129.2%
|
112.1%
|
129.2%
|
Market price to trailing 12 month EPS
|
9.3
|
8.0
|
11.4
|
8.4
|
13.0
|
9.3
|
13.0
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:
|
Return on average assets (ROAA)
|
1.73%
|
1.73%
|
1.25%
|
0.26%
|
1.28%
|
1.29%
|
1.16%
|
Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA
|
2.41%
|
2.74%
|
1.99%
|
0.49%
|
1.67%
|
2.14%
|
1.50%
|
Return on average equity
|
15.05%
|
15.01%
|
10.31%
|
1.99%
|
9.93%
|
10.74%
|
8.99%
|
Return on average tangible equity
|
17.91%
|
17.93%
|
11.91%
|
2.29%
|
12.83%
|
12.59%
|
11.73%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
58.76%
|
57.48%
|
66.68%
|
87.81%
|
69.90%
|
65.25%
|
70.79%
|
Earning asset yield
|
3.66%
|
3.96%
|
3.95%
|
4.32%
|
4.80%
|
3.98%
|
4.85%
|
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
|
0.64%
|
0.75%
|
0.89%
|
1.12%
|
1.42%
|
0.85%
|
1.31%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.20%
|
3.39%
|
3.30%
|
3.47%
|
3.68%
|
3.35%
|
3.81%
|
Tax equivalent effect
|
0.01%
|
0.02%
|
0.02%
|
0.01%
|
0.02%
|
0.01%
|
0.01%
|
Net interest margin, tax equivalent
|
3.21%
|
3.41%
|
3.32%
|
3.48%
|
3.70%
|
3.36%
|
3.82%
|
Non interest income/Average assets
|
2.87%
|
3.42%
|
2.95%
|
0.81%
|
2.27%
|
2.59%
|
1.75%
|
Non interest expense/Average assets
|
3.45%
|
3.73%
|
3.99%
|
3.54%
|
3.87%
|
3.71%
|
3.64%
|
Net noninterest expense/Average assets
|
-0.58%
|
-0.30%
|
-1.04%
|
-2.73%
|
-1.60%
|
-1.12%
|
-1.89%
|
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
|
Gross charge-offs
|
57
|
32
|
254
|
400
|
51
|
743
|
259
|
Recoveries
|
39
|
11
|
10
|
3
|
14
|
63
|
47
|
Net charge-offs
|
18
|
21
|
244
|
397
|
37
|
680
|
212
|
Nonaccruing loans/Total loans
|
0.74%
|
0.72%
|
0.72%
|
0.70%
|
0.67%
|
0.74%
|
0.67%
|
Nonperforming loans/Total loans
|
0.83%
|
0.81%
|
0.81%
|
0.79%
|
0.77%
|
0.83%
|
0.77%
|
Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO
|
0.83%
|
0.82%
|
0.86%
|
0.80%
|
0.81%
|
0.83%
|
0.81%
|
Nonperforming assets/Total assets
|
0.58%
|
0.60%
|
0.64%
|
0.61%
|
0.64%
|
0.58%
|
0.64%
|
Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans
|
173.77%
|
163.84%
|
136.45%
|
135.77%
|
137.35%
|
173.77%
|
137.35%
|
Allowance for loan loss/Total loans
|
1.44%
|
1.33%
|
1.11%
|
1.08%
|
1.06%
|
1.44%
|
1.06%
|
Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)
|
0.01%
|
0.01%
|
0.11%
|
0.19%
|
0.02%
|
0.08%
|
0.03%
|
Loan loss provision/Net charge-offs
|
4444.44%
|
8571.43%
|
532.79%
|
151.13%
|
810.81%
|
661.76%
|
377.36%
|
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:
|
Loans/ Deposits
|
83.19%
|
87.36%
|
91.01%
|
96.17%
|
98.25%
|
83.19%
|
98.25%
|
Equity/ Assets
|
11.36%
|
11.60%
|
11.46%
|
12.49%
|
13.10%
|
11.36%
|
13.10%
|
Tangible equity/Tangible assets
|
9.73%
|
9.97%
|
9.80%
|
11.03%
|
11.59%
|
9.73%
|
11.59%
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)
|
12.91%
|
12.71%
|
11.97%
|
12.17%
|
12.46%
|
12.91%
|
12.46%
|
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
|
Total assets
|
1,257,839
|
1,218,241
|
1,202,936
|
1,088,313
|
1,038,577
|
1,257,839
|
1,038,577
|
Total loans
|
872,723
|
885,850
|
901,548
|
830,764
|
825,510
|
872,723
|
825,510
|
Deposits
|
1,049,011
|
1,014,015
|
990,587
|
863,891
|
840,219
|
1,049,011
|
840,219
|
Stockholders equity
|
142,923
|
141,347
|
137,881
|
135,905
|
136,094
|
142,923
|
136,094
|
Goodwill and intangibles
|
22,745
|
22,091
|
22,117
|
17,792
|
17,792
|
22,745
|
17,792
|
Tangible equity
|
120,178
|
119,256
|
115,764
|
118,113
|
118,302
|
120,178
|
118,302
|
Mortgage servicing portfolio
|
1,299,698
|
1,293,037
|
1,261,746
|
1,216,292
|
1,199,107
|
1,299,698
|
1,199,107
|
Wealth/Brokerage assets under care
|
558,409
|
522,360
|
495,025
|
427,129
|
507,670
|
558,409
|
507,670
|
Total assets under care
|
3,115,946
|
3,033,638
|
2,959,707
|
2,731,734
|
2,745,354
|
3,115,946
|
2,745,354
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
244
|
251
|
254
|
253
|
252
|
244
|
252
|
Period end common shares outstanding
|
7,372
|
7,545
|
7,672
|
7,705
|
7,763
|
7,372
|
7,763
|
Market capitalization (all)
|
134,760
|
101,782
|
127,509
|
85,680
|
152,853
|
134,760
|
152,853
|
AVERAGE BALANCES
|
Total assets
|
1,238,790
|
1,216,843
|
1,169,030
|
1,061,365
|
1,051,071
|
1,161,396
|
1,027,932
|
Total earning assets
|
1,156,718
|
1,090,386
|
1,073,490
|
986,216
|
934,540
|
1,072,443
|
914,975
|
Total loans
|
893,244
|
907,483
|
898,216
|
832,975
|
828,108
|
880,338
|
809,651
|
Deposits
|
1,031,649
|
1,007,679
|
946,053
|
855,272
|
856,961
|
951,226
|
836,299
|
Stockholders equity
|
142,418
|
139,908
|
141,821
|
136,930
|
135,267
|
139,197
|
133,190
|
Goodwill and intangibles
|
22,754
|
22,787
|
19,066
|
17,831
|
17,833
|
20,491
|
17,597
|
Preferred equity
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12,707
|
-
|
13,484
|
Tangible equity
|
119,664
|
117,121
|
122,755
|
119,099
|
104,727
|
118,706
|
102,109
|
Average basic shares outstanding
|
7,487
|
7,607
|
7,708
|
7,749
|
6,445
|
7,635
|
6,456
|
Average diluted shares outstanding
|
7,487
|
7,607
|
7,708
|
7,756
|
7,799
|
7,635
|
7,935
|
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
|
Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)
|
At and for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
|
($ in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2020
|
Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Assets
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Taxable securities/Cash
|
$ 256,068
|
$ 632
|
0.99%
|
$ 99,149
|
$ 737
|
2.97%
|
Nontaxable securities
|
7,406
|
87
|
4.70%
|
7,283
|
72
|
3.95%
|
Loans, net
|
893,244
|
9,870
|
4.42%
|
828,108
|
10,396
|
5.02%
|
Total earning assets
|
1,156,718
|
10,589
|
3.66%
|
934,540
|
11,205
|
4.80%
|
Cash and due from banks
|
7,463
|
48,289
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(12,045)
|
(8,566)
|
Premises and equipment
|
23,841
|
24,183
|
Other assets
|
62,813
|
52,625
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,238,790
|
$ 1,051,071
|
Liabilities
|
Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand
|
$ 552,018
|
$ 841
|
0.61%
|
$ 432,077
|
$ 614
|
0.57%
|
Time deposits
|
238,284
|
377
|
0.63%
|
264,054
|
1,778
|
2.69%
|
Repurchase agreements & other
|
21,610
|
10
|
0.19%
|
13,891
|
17
|
0.49%
|
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
|
8,000
|
58
|
2.90%
|
16,000
|
101
|
2.53%
|
Trust preferred securities
|
10,310
|
52
|
2.02%
|
10,310
|
99
|
3.84%
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
830,222
|
1,338
|
0.64%
|
736,332
|
2,609
|
1.42%
|
Non interest bearing demand
|
241,347
|
-
|
160,830
|
-
|
Total funding
|
1,071,569
|
0.50%
|
897,162
|
1.16%
|
Other liabilities
|
24,803
|
18,642
|
Total liabilities
|
1,096,372
|
915,804
|
Equity
|
142,418
|
135,267
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 1,238,790
|
$ 1,051,071
|
Net interest income
|
$ 9,251
|
$ 8,596
|
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure
|
3.20%
|
3.68%
|
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP
|
3.21%
|
3.70%
|
- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis
|
Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2020
|
Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Assets
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Taxable securities/Cash
|
$ 185,480
|
$ 2,328
|
1.26%
|
$ 95,216
|
$ 3,226
|
3.39%
|
Nontaxable securities
|
6,625
|
333
|
5.03%
|
10,108
|
345
|
3.41%
|
Loans, net
|
880,338
|
39,974
|
4.54%
|
809,651
|
40,829
|
5.04%
|
Total earning assets
|
1,072,443
|
42,635
|
3.98%
|
914,975
|
44,400
|
4.85%
|
Cash and due from banks
|
14,553
|
47,135
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(10,165)
|
(8,370)
|
Premises and equipment
|
23,776
|
23,779
|
Other assets
|
60,789
|
50,413
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,161,396
|
$ 1,027,932
|
Liabilities
|
Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand
|
$ 492,267
|
$ 3,152
|
0.64%
|
$ 427,858
|
$ 2,846
|
0.67%
|
Time deposits
|
247,955
|
2,918
|
1.18%
|
262,040
|
5,814
|
2.22%
|
Repurchase agreements & Other
|
22,832
|
70
|
0.31%
|
15,288
|
82
|
0.54%
|
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
|
14,186
|
309
|
2.18%
|
16,066
|
402
|
2.50%
|
Trust preferred securities
|
10,310
|
256
|
2.48%
|
10,310
|
430
|
4.17%
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
787,550
|
6,705
|
0.85%
|
731,562
|
9,574
|
1.31%
|
Non interest bearing demand
|
211,004
|
0.67%
|
146,401
|
1.09%
|
Total funding
|
998,554
|
877,963
|
Other liabilities
|
23,645
|
16,779
|
Total liabilities
|
1,022,199
|
894,742
|
Equity
|
139,197
|
133,190
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 1,161,396
|
$ 1,027,932
|
Net interest income
|
$ 35,930
|
$ 34,826
|
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure
|
3.35%
|
3.81%
|
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP
|
3.36%
|
3.82%
|
- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis
|
Non-GAAP reconciliation
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
Dec. 31, 2019
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
Dec. 31, 2019
|
Total Operating Revenue
|
$ 18,153
|
$ 14,555
|
$ 66,026
|
$ 52,842
|
Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment*
|
611
|
(303)
|
3,585
|
1,094
|
Adjusted Total Operating Revenue
|
18,764
|
14,252
|
69,611
|
53,936
|
Total Operating Expense
|
$ 10,684
|
$ 9,500
|
$ 43,087
|
$ 37,410
|
Adjustment for merger expenses**
|
-
|
-
|
(1,241)
|
-
|
Adjusted Total Operating Expense
|
10,684
|
9,500
|
41,846
|
37,410
|
Income before Income Taxes
|
6,669
|
4,079
|
18,439
|
14,632
|
Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense
|
611
|
(303)
|
4,826
|
1,094
|
Adjusted Income before Income Taxes
|
7,280
|
3,776
|
23,265
|
15,726
|
Provision for Income Taxes
|
1,311
|
721
|
3,495
|
2,659
|
Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense***
|
128
|
(64)
|
1,013
|
230
|
Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes
|
1,439
|
657
|
4,508
|
2,890
|
Net Income
|
5,358
|
3,358
|
14,944
|
11,973
|
Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense
|
483
|
(239)
|
3,813
|
864
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
5,841
|
3,119
|
18,757
|
12,838
|
Diluted Earnings per Share
|
0.71
|
0.42
|
1.96
|
1.51
|
Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense
|
0.06
|
(0.03)
|
0.48
|
0.11
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
|
$ 0.77
|
$ 0.39
|
$ 2.44
|
$ 1.62
|
Return on Average Assets
|
1.73%
|
1.28%
|
1.29%
|
1.16%
|
Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense
|
0.16%
|
-0.02%
|
0.33%
|
0.08%
|
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
|
1.89%
|
1.26%
|
1.61%
|
1.24%
|
*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights
|
**transactions costs related to the Edon acquisition
|
***tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate
Investor Contact Information:
Mark A. Klein
Chairman, President and
Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]
Anthony V. Cosentino
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
SOURCE SB Financial Group, Inc.