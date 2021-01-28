SB Financial Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth quarter 2020 highlights over prior-year fourth quarter include:

  • Net income of $5.4 million up $2.0 million or 59.6 percent; diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.71, up $0.29 per share or 69.0 percent
  • Adjusted net income, excluding the impact of the Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights ("OMSR") recapture, was $5.8 million, which yields an increase in adjusted EPS of $0.06 to $0.77
  • Mortgage origination volume of $169.0 million, an increase of $31.5 million, or 22.9 percent
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income of $7.5 million, up $3.1 million or 70.6 percent

The twelve months ended December 31, 2020, highlights over the prior-year twelve months include:

  • Net income of $14.9 million; diluted EPS of $1.96
  • Adjusted net income, excluding the impact of OMSR and Edon merger costs, rose to $18.8 million, up $5.9 million, or 46.1 percent, with adjusted EPS of $2.44
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.29 percent; adjusted ROAA of 1.61 percent
  • Loan growth of $47.2 million, or 5.7 percent, which includes Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan balances and loans acquired in the Edon acquisition.
  • Deposit growth of $213.9 million, or 25.4 percent, driven by PPP balances and the Edon acquisition
  • Mortgage origination volume of $694.2 million; servicing portfolio of $1.3 billion, which is up $101 million, or 8.4 percent

Highlights

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

Dec. 2020

Dec. 2019

% Change

Dec. 2020

Dec. 2019

% Change

Operating revenue 

$  18,153

$  14,555

24.7%

$  66,026

$  52,842

24.9%

Interest income 

10,589

11,205

-5.5%

42,635

44,400

-4.0%

Interest expense

1,338

2,609

-48.7%

6,705

9,574

-30.0%

Net interest income 

9,251

8,596

7.6%

35,930

34,826

3.2%

Provision for loan losses

800

300

166.7%

4,500

800

462.5%

Noninterest income

8,902

5,959

49.4%

30,096

18,016

67.1%

Noninterest expense

10,684

10,176

5.0%

43,087

37,410

15.2%

Net income 

5,358

3,358

59.6%

14,944

11,973

24.8%

Earnings per diluted share

0.71

0.42

69.0%

1.96

1.51

29.8%

Return on average assets

1.73%

1.28%

35.2%

1.29%

1.16%

11.2%

Return on average equity

15.05%

9.93%

51.6%

10.74%

8.99%

19.5%








Non-GAAP Measures






Adjusted net income

$   5,841

$   3,119

87.3%

$  18,757

$  12,838

46.1%

Adjusted diluted EPS

0.77

0.39

97.4%

2.44

1.62

50.6%

Adjusted return on average assets

1.89%

1.26%

50.0%

1.61%

1.24%

29.8%

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income

8,172

4,076

100.5%

19,685

16,526

19.1%

"The fourth quarter completed a record year of earnings for our Company.  We earned $0.71 per share in the quarter up 69 percent from the prior year and for the full year $1.96, which was up 30 percent over the prior twelve months," said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial.   "We had significant contributions from our lending teams in the PPP initiative and our Residential Mortgage group originated record volume during 2020.  We were especially pleased to have returned over $10 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks this past year and to have increased shareholder book value by nearly 11 percent."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was up 24.7 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019 and for the year was up 24.9 percent.

  • Net interest income was up 7.6 percent from the year-ago quarter, and remained flat to the linked quarter. 
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) was down from the year-ago quarter by 49 basis points and down 20 basis points from the linked quarter due to higher transactional cash balances, slower PPP forgiveness realization and lower mortgage volume.   Loan yields are down 60 bps with the decline in the rate curve.
  • Noninterest income was up 49.4 percent year over year but down 14.5 percent from the linked quarter, due to servicing rights impairment and lower mortgage volume.       

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $169.0 million, up $31.5 million, or 22.9 percent, from the year-ago quarter.  Total sales of originated loans were $143.2 million, up $15.7 million, or 12.3 percent.  For the full year, SB Financial had total volume of $694.2 million, of which $290.9 million (42 percent) was new purchase/construction lending, $217.0 million (31 percent) was internal refinance, and the remaining $186.3 million (27 percent) was new customer refinance volume.

Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $3.4 million for the year-ago quarter.  The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2020 was a negative $0.6 million, compared to a positive adjustment of $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  For the year, the impairment on servicing rights was $3.6 million, compared to $1.1 million for the prior year.  The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $4.9 million.  The servicing portfolio at December 31, 2020, was $1.3 billion up $100.6 million or 8.4 percent, from $1.2 billion at December 31, 2019.  Normal amortization is up 124 percent from the prior year due to higher refinance activity.

Mr. Klein noted, "Our mortgage machine continued at a brisk pace in the quarter with nearly $170 million in volume and for the year we were just a few loans shy of $700 million.  Our sales and processing teams set a new standard of excellence with over 3,100 units closed during the year, and the gain on sale yields continued at high levels in the quarter allowing us to overcome the effects of the servicing rights impairment.  We can add to book value in the future with the potential realization of our $4.9 million in valuation impairment."

Mortgage Banking




($ in thousands)

Dec. 2020

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020

Mar. 2020

Dec. 2019

Mortgage originations

$ 168,997

$ 200,158

$ 223,671

$ 101,365

$ 137,528

Mortgage sales

143,151

166,201

204,628

84,476

127,441

Mortgage servicing portfolio

1,299,698

1,293,037

1,261,746

1,216,292

1,199,107

Mortgage servicing rights

7,759

8,535

8,168

8,974

11,017












Mortgage servicing revenue




Loan servicing fees

857

813

782

757

740

OMSR amortization

(1,283)

(1,308)

(1,574)

(597)

(709)

Net administrative fees

(426)

(495)

(792)

160

31

OMSR valuation adjustment

(611)

326

(1,088)

(2,212)

303

Net loan servicing fees

(1,037)

(169)

(1,880)

(2,052)

334

Gain on sale of mortgages

7,197

8,085

8,119

1,949

3,048

Mortgage banking revenue, net

$     6,160

$     7,916

$     6,239

$      (103)

$     3,382

 Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

SB Financial's noninterest income includes revenue from a diverse group of services, such as wealth management, deposit fees, residential loan sales and the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loans.  Wealth management assets under the Company's care were $558.4 million as of December 31, 2020, up $50.7 million, or 10.0 percent, compared to the prior year.  For the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest income as a percentage of total operating revenue was 49.0 percent.  Reflective of the robust mortgage market, SB Financial's Title Agency provided revenue in the quarter of $0.5 million, up 32.8 percent from the prior year. 

For the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest expense of $10.7 million was up $0.5 million year over year or 5.0 percent reflecting a 4.9 times positive operating leverage.  On a full year basis, noninterest expense of $43.1 million is up $5.7 million or 15.2 percent.  Operating leverage for the year was a positive 1.6 times, however when adjusted for the Edon merger costs, operating leverage improves to 2.1 times.

Mr. Klein stated, "We continued to see the positive effects to net income this quarter from the resources we have allocated to our revenue lines.  Our commitment to technology, hedging and geographic expansion continued to pay dividends as our revenue growth exceeded expense growth by over two times and we continue to realize significant benefits from our commitment to the mortgage business line for each of our stakeholders."

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense 



($ in thousands, except ratios)

Dec. 2020

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020

Mar. 2020

Dec. 2019

Noninterest Income (NII)

$   8,902

$  10,418

$   8,615

$   2,161

$   5,959

NII / Total Revenue

49.0%

52.9%

49.3%

20.2%

40.9%

NII / Average Assets

2.9%

3.4%

3.0%

0.8%

2.3%

Total Revenue Growth

24.7%

36.4%

39.6%

-5.6%

16.0%






Noninterest Expense (NIE)

$  10,684

$  11,335

$ 11,662

$   9,406

$  10,176

Efficiency Ratio

58.8%

57.5%

66.7%

87.8%

69.9%

NIE / Average Assets

3.5%

3.7%

4.0%

3.5%

3.9%

Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets

-0.6

-0.3

-1.0%

-2.7%

-1.6%

Total Expense Growth

5.0%

19.3%

28.0%

9.0%

15.0%

Operating Leverage

4.9

1.9

1.4

-0.6

1.1

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of December 31, 2020, were $1.26 billion, up $219.3 million, or 21.1 percent, from the year ago quarter due to the impact of the Edon acquisition and the PPP activity.  Total equity as of December 31, 2020, was $142.9 million, up 5.0 percent from a year ago, and comprised 11.4 percent of total assets. 

Total loans held for investment were $872.7 million at December 31, 2020, up $47.2 million, or 5.7 percent, from December 31, 2019.  Commercial loans were up $52.2 million, or 34.6 percent, commercial real estate up $1.0 million or 0.3 percent and agricultural loans increasing $4.3 million, or 8.3 percent.   Absent the effects of the Edon acquisition and PPP loans, loan balances were down $44.7 million from the year ago quarter.

The investment portfolio of $154.7 million, including shares in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, represented 12.3 percent of assets at December 31, 2020, and was up 46.5 percent from the year-ago period.  Deposit balances of $1.05 billion at December 31, 2020, increased by $213.9 million, or 25.5 percent, since December 31, 2019.  Growth from the prior year included $144.1 million in checking and $69.8 million in savings and time deposit balances.

Mr. Klein continued, "We allocated more to our loan loss allowance in the quarter despite what we see as relatively stable asset quality.  We continue to prepare for potential COVID impacts to our clients and other credit unknowns.  For the year, we set aside $4.5 million in provision expense compared to credit losses of $0.7 million.  We have been able to offset the provision expense with our PPP revenue and the pandemic related expense reductions we realized during the year.  Adjusting for our PPP balances, our reserve level ended the year at $12.6 million, or 1.56 percent of loans, compared to the $8.8 million and 1.06 percent at the end of the prior year."

Loan Balances





($ in thousands, except ratios)

Dec. 2020

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020

Mar. 2020

Dec. 2019

Annual
Growth

Commercial

$   203,256

$   216,667

$222,108

$151,538

$151,018

$           52,238

% of Total

23.3%

24.5%

24.6%

18.2%

18.3%

34.6%

Commercial RE

370,984

371,947

375,450

378,212

369,962

1,022

% of Total

42.5%

42.0%

41.6%

45.5%

44.8%

0.3%

Agriculture

55,251

57,420

58,817

47,660

50,994

4,257

% of Total

6.3%

6.5%

6.5%

5.7%

6.2%

8.3%

Residential RE

182,076

178,393

184,684

189,738

189,290

(7,214)

% of Total

20.9%

20.1%

20.6%

22.9%

22.9%

-3.8%

Consumer & Other

61,156

61,423

60,489

63,616

64,246

(3,090)

% of Total

7.0%

6.9%

6.7%

7.7%

7.8%

-4.8%

Total Loans

$   872,723

$   885,850

$901,548

$830,764

$825,510

$           47,213

Total Growth Percentage




5.7%














Deposit Balances





($ in thousands, except ratios)

Dec. 2020

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020

Mar. 2020

Dec. 2019

Annual Growth

Non-Int DDA

$   251,649

$   225,003

$229,042

$170,920

$158,357

$           93,292

% of Total

24.0%

22.2%

23.1%

19.8%

18.8%

58.9%

Interest DDA

176,785

164,248

154,143

133,722

131,084

45,701

% of Total

16.9%

16.2%

15.6%

15.5%

15.6%

34.9%

Savings

174,864

169,474

161,182

138,863

119,359

55,505

% of Total

16.7%

16.7%

16.2%

16.0%

14.1%

46.5%

Money Market

216,164

204,862

189,380

169,209

173,666

42,498

% of Total

20.6%

20.2%

19.1%

19.6%

20.7%

24.5%

Time Deposits

229,549

250,428

256,840

251,177

257,753

(28,204)

% of Total

21.9%

24.7%

25.9%

29.2%

30.9%

-10.9%

Total Deposits

$1,049,011

$1,014,015

$990,587

$863,891

$840,219

$         208,792

Total Growth Percentage




24.8%

Asset Quality

SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $7.3 million as of December 31, 2020, up $0.6 million from the year-ago quarter.  The coverage of nonperforming loans by the loan loss allowance was at 174 percent at December 31, 2020, up from 137 percent at December 31, 2019. 

Nonperforming Assets




Annual
Change

($ in thousands, except ratios)

Dec. 2020

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020

Mar. 2020

Dec. 2019

Commercial & Agriculture

$        902

$     1,140

$     1,204

$     1,309

$     1,772

$               (870)

% of Total Com./Ag. loans

0.35%

0.42%

0.43%

0.66%

0.88%

-49.1%

Commercial RE 

2,412

2,475

2,484

1,816

1,826

586

% of Total CRE loans

0.65%

0.67%

0.66%

0.48%

0.49%

32.1%

Residential RE

2,704

2,481

2,538

2,330

1,635

1,069

% of Total Res. RE loans

1.49%

1.39%

1.37%

1.23%

0.86%

65.4%

Consumer & Other

408

313

308

327

267

141

% of Total Con./Oth. loans  

0.67%

0.51%

0.51%

0.51%

0.42%

52.8%

Total Nonaccruing Loans 

6,426

6,409

6,534

5,782

5,500

926

% of Total loans

0.74%

0.72%

0.72%

0.70%

0.67%

16.8%

Accruing Restructured Loans

810

789

804

816

874

(64)

Total Change (%)




-7.3%

Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans

7,236

7,198

7,338

6,598

6,374

862

% of Total loans

0.83%

0.81%

0.81%

0.79%

0.77%

13.5%

Foreclosed Assets

23

76

382

85

305

(282)

Total Change (%)




-92.5%

Total Nonperforming Assets

$     7,259

$     7,274

$     7,720

$     6,683

$     6,679

$                580

% of Total assets

0.58%

0.60%

0.64%

0.61%

0.64%

8.7%

The Company continued to provide payment relief to clients as needed, with total forbearance as of December 31, 2020 of 83 loans at $39.7 million.  The detail on these deferrals; 9 commercial at $28.0 million down $8.3 million from the linked quarter, zero portfolio residential and consumer loans, down $2.0 million from the linked quarter and 74 sold residential real estate loans at $11.7 million, down $30.6 million from the linked quarter. 

Loans in Deferral Status



Linked Qtr.
Change

($ in thousands, except ratios)

Dec. 2020

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020






Total Commercial

$  28,032

$  36,366

$142,682

$                   (8,334)






Total Consumer

-

28

350

(28)






Total Portfolio Mortgage

-

1,959

10,274

(1,959)

Total Balance Sheet Deferrals

$  28,032

$  38,353

$153,306

$                 (10,321)






% of Total loans

3.21%

4.33%

17.00%

-1.12%






Total Sold Mortgage

$  11,685

$  42,317

$  41,751

$                 (30,632)

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold a related conference call and webcast on January 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EST.  Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469.  The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com.  An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title).  State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 22 offices; 21 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 23 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.  Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".

In May 2020, SB Financial was ranked #125 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE").

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, including the impact to the state and local economies of prolonged shelter in place orders and the pandemic generally, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders.  In addition, the Company excludes the non-GAAP items of OMSR impairment and merger related costs from net income to report an adjusted net income level.  Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.



SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.  


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)

















December

September

June

March

December



($ in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019













ASSETS









Cash and due from banks

$    142,225

$      94,641

$      85,661

$      56,393

$      27,064

Interest bearing time deposits

4,288

8,956

10,542

-

-

Available-for-sale securities

149,406

130,315

104,289

107,727

100,948

Loans held for sale

7,234

13,943

13,742

11,328

7,258

Loans, net of unearned income

872,723

885,850

901,548

830,764

825,510

Allowance for loan losses

(12,574)

(11,793)

(10,013)

(8,958)

(8,755)

Premises and equipment, net

23,557

23,785

23,662

23,599

23,385

Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost

5,303

5,303

4,837

4,648

4,648

Foreclosed assets held for sale, net

23

76

382

85

305

Interest receivable

3,799

4,159

4,272

2,940

3,106

Goodwill

22,745

22,091

22,117

17,792

17,792

Cash value of life insurance

17,530

17,453

17,375

17,299

17,221

Mortgage servicing rights

7,759

8,535

8,168

8,974

11,017

Other assets

13,821

14,927

16,354

15,722

9,078
















Total assets

$ 1,257,839

$ 1,218,241

$ 1,202,936

$ 1,088,313

$ 1,038,577







































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Deposits










Non interest bearing demand

$    251,649

$    225,003

$    229,042

$    170,920

$    158,357


Interest bearing demand

176,785

164,248

154,143

133,722

131,084


Savings

174,864

169,474

161,182

138,863

119,359


Money market

216,164

204,862

189,380

169,209

173,666


Time deposits

229,549

250,428

256,840

251,177

257,753
















Total deposits

1,049,011

1,014,015

990,587

863,891

840,219














Short-term borrowings

20,189

20,710

23,826

36,881

12,945

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

8,000

8,000

13,000

16,000

16,000

Trust preferred securities

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Interest payable

616

946

929

1,131

1,191

Other liabilities

26,790

22,913

26,403

24,195

21,818
















Total liabilities

1,114,916

1,076,894

1,065,055

952,408

902,483














Shareholders' Equity










Preferred stock

-

-

-

-

-


Common stock

54,463

54,463

54,463

54,463

54,463


Additional paid-in capital

14,845

14,782

14,780

14,655

15,023


Retained earnings

84,578

80,012

75,526

72,641

72,704


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

2,210

2,221

2,320

2,049

659


Treasury stock

(13,173)

(10,131)

(9,208)

(7,903)

(6,755)
















Total shareholders' equity

142,923

141,347

137,881

135,905

136,094
















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,257,839

$ 1,218,241

$ 1,202,936

$ 1,088,313

$ 1,038,577







SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)

















($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

At and for the Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended




















December

September

June

March

December

December

December

Interest income

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Loans














  Taxable 

$     9,816

$    10,179

$ 9,945

$ 9,795

$   10,313

$   39,735

$   40,529

  Tax exempt

54

47

59

79

83

239

300

Securities














  Taxable 

632

494

510

692

737

2,328

3,226

  Tax exempt

87

87

81

78

72

333

345



















Total interest income

10,589

10,807

10,595

10,644

11,205

42,635

44,400

















Interest expense















Deposits

1,218

1,423

1,549

1,880

2,392

6,070

8,660

Repurchase agreements & other

10

12

20

28

17

70

82

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

58

59

92

100

101

309

402

Trust preferred securities

52

54

62

88

99

256

430



















Total interest expense

1,338

1,548

1,723

2,096

2,609

6,705

9,574


































Net interest income

9,251

9,259

8,872

8,548

8,596

35,930

34,826


















Provision for loan losses 

800

1,800

1,300

600

300

4,500

800

















Net interest income after provision













  for loan losses

8,451

7,459

7,572

7,948

8,296

31,430

34,026

















Noninterest income















Wealth management fees

863

839

775

768

801

3,245

3,093

Customer service fees

728

730

667

682

712

2,807

2,761

Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR

7,197

8,085

8,119

1,949

3,048

25,350

8,413

Mortgage loan servicing fees, net

(1,037)

(169)

(1,880)

(2,052)

334

(5,138)

(397)

Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans

123

119

107

104

250

453

1,255

Title insurance revenue

522

517

609

265

393

1,913

1,120

Net gain on sales of securities

-

-

-

-

-

-

206

Gain (loss) on sale of assets

181

(52)

(80)

(46)

1

3

(5)

Other

325

349

298

491

420

1,463

1,570



















Total noninterest income

8,902

10,418

8,615

2,161

5,959

30,096

18,016

















Noninterest expense














Salaries and employee benefits

6,556

6,995

6,419

5,427

6,142

25,397

22,064

Net occupancy expense

782

736

675

698

675

2,891

2,603

Equipment expense

818

888

780

700

764

3,186

2,828

Data processing fees

633

586

1,288

548

543

3,055

1,973

Professional fees

631

695

1,224

757

639

3,307

2,476

Marketing expense

172

137

141

208

171

658

895

Telephone and communication expense

156

142

122

115

121

535

466

Postage and delivery expense

108

96

96

115

86

415

340

State, local and other taxes

299

331

262

254

347

1,146

1,092

Employee expense

103

155

93

184

207

535

795

Other expenses

426

574

562

400

481

1,962

1,878



















Total noninterest expense

10,684

11,335

11,662

9,406

10,176

43,087

37,410


































Income before income tax expense

6,669

6,542

4,525

703

4,079

18,439

14,632


















Income tax expense

1,311

1,292

870

22

721

3,495

2,659

















Net income 

$     5,358

$       5,250

$ 3,655

$    681

$     3,358

$   14,944

$   11,973

















Preferred share dividends 

-

-

-

-

230

-

950

















Net income available to common shareholders

5,358

5,250

3,655

681

3,128

14,944

11,023

















Common share data:














Basic earnings per common share

$        0.71

$         0.69

$   0.47

$   0.09

$        0.48

$        1.96

$        1.71


















Diluted earnings per common share

$        0.71

$         0.69

$   0.47

$   0.09

$        0.42

$        1.96

$        1.51

















Average shares outstanding (in thousands):














Basic:

7,487

7,607

7,708

7,749

6,445

7,635

6,456

Diluted: 

7,487

7,607

7,708

7,756

7,799

7,635

7,935






















SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.





CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)




















($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

At and for the Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


















December

September

June

March

December

December

December

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019
















   Net interest income 

$        9,251

$        9,259

$        8,872

$        8,548

$        8,596

$       35,930

$       34,826

         Tax-equivalent adjustment

37

36

37

42

41

152

171

   Tax-equivalent net interest income 

9,288

9,295

8,909

8,590

8,637

36,082

34,997

   Provision for loan loss 

800

1,800

1,300

600

300

4,500

800

   Noninterest income

8,902

10,418

8,615

2,161

5,959

30,096

18,016

   Total operating revenue

18,153

19,677

17,487

10,709

14,555

66,026

52,842

   Noninterest expense

10,684

11,335

11,662

9,406

10,176

43,087

37,410

   Pre-tax pre-provision income

7,469

8,342

5,825

1,303

4,379

22,939

15,432

   Pretax income

6,669

6,542

4,525

703

4,079

18,439

14,632

   Net income 

5,358

5,250

3,655

681

3,358

14,944

11,973

   Net income available to common shareholders 

5,358

5,250

3,655

681

3,128

14,944

11,023
















PER SHARE INFORMATION:














   Basic earnings per share (EPS)

0.71

0.69

0.47

0.09

0.48

1.96

1.71

   Diluted earnings per share

0.71

0.69

0.47

0.09

0.42

1.96

1.51

   Common dividends

0.105

0.100

0.100

0.095

0.095

0.400

0.360

   Book value per common share

19.39

18.73

17.97

17.64

17.53

19.39

17.53

   Tangible book value per common share (TBV)

16.30

15.72

15.09

15.33

15.24

16.30

15.24

   Market price per common share

18.28

13.49

16.62

11.12

19.69

18.28

19.69

   Market price to TBV

112.1%

85.8%

110.1%

72.5%

129.2%

112.1%

129.2%

   Market price to trailing 12 month EPS

9.3

8.0

11.4

8.4

13.0

9.3

13.0
















PERFORMANCE RATIOS:














   Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.73%

1.73%

1.25%

0.26%

1.28%

1.29%

1.16%

   Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA

2.41%

2.74%

1.99%

0.49%

1.67%

2.14%

1.50%

   Return on average equity

15.05%

15.01%

10.31%

1.99%

9.93%

10.74%

8.99%

   Return on average tangible equity

17.91%

17.93%

11.91%

2.29%

12.83%

12.59%

11.73%

   Efficiency ratio 

58.76%

57.48%

66.68%

87.81%

69.90%

65.25%

70.79%

   Earning asset yield

3.66%

3.96%

3.95%

4.32%

4.80%

3.98%

4.85%

   Cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.64%

0.75%

0.89%

1.12%

1.42%

0.85%

1.31%

   Net interest margin

3.20%

3.39%

3.30%

3.47%

3.68%

3.35%

3.81%

   Tax equivalent effect

0.01%

0.02%

0.02%

0.01%

0.02%

0.01%

0.01%

   Net interest margin, tax equivalent 

3.21%

3.41%

3.32%

3.48%

3.70%

3.36%

3.82%

   Non interest income/Average assets

2.87%

3.42%

2.95%

0.81%

2.27%

2.59%

1.75%

   Non interest expense/Average assets

3.45%

3.73%

3.99%

3.54%

3.87%

3.71%

3.64%

   Net noninterest expense/Average assets

-0.58%

-0.30%

-1.04%

-2.73%

-1.60%

-1.12%

-1.89%
















ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:














   Gross charge-offs

57

32

254

400

51

743

259

   Recoveries

39

11

10

3

14

63

47

   Net charge-offs

18

21

244

397

37

680

212

   Nonaccruing loans/Total loans

0.74%

0.72%

0.72%

0.70%

0.67%

0.74%

0.67%

   Nonperforming loans/Total loans

0.83%

0.81%

0.81%

0.79%

0.77%

0.83%

0.77%

   Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO

0.83%

0.82%

0.86%

0.80%

0.81%

0.83%

0.81%

   Nonperforming assets/Total assets

0.58%

0.60%

0.64%

0.61%

0.64%

0.58%

0.64%

   Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans

173.77%

163.84%

136.45%

135.77%

137.35%

173.77%

137.35%

   Allowance for loan loss/Total loans

1.44%

1.33%

1.11%

1.08%

1.06%

1.44%

1.06%

   Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)

0.01%

0.01%

0.11%

0.19%

0.02%

0.08%

0.03%

   Loan loss provision/Net charge-offs

4444.44%

8571.43%

532.79%

151.13%

810.81%

661.76%

377.36%
















CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:














   Loans/ Deposits

83.19%

87.36%

91.01%

96.17%

98.25%

83.19%

98.25%

   Equity/ Assets

11.36%

11.60%

11.46%

12.49%

13.10%

11.36%

13.10%

   Tangible equity/Tangible assets

9.73%

9.97%

9.80%

11.03%

11.59%

9.73%

11.59%

   Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)

12.91%

12.71%

11.97%

12.17%

12.46%

12.91%

12.46%
















END OF PERIOD BALANCES














   Total assets

1,257,839

1,218,241

1,202,936

1,088,313

1,038,577

1,257,839

1,038,577

   Total loans 

872,723

885,850

901,548

830,764

825,510

872,723

825,510

   Deposits

1,049,011

1,014,015

990,587

863,891

840,219

1,049,011

840,219

   Stockholders equity

142,923

141,347

137,881

135,905

136,094

142,923

136,094

   Goodwill and intangibles

22,745

22,091

22,117

17,792

17,792

22,745

17,792

   Tangible equity

120,178

119,256

115,764

118,113

118,302

120,178

118,302

   Mortgage servicing portfolio

1,299,698

1,293,037

1,261,746

1,216,292

1,199,107

1,299,698

1,199,107

   Wealth/Brokerage assets under care

558,409

522,360

495,025

427,129

507,670

558,409

507,670

   Total assets under care

3,115,946

3,033,638

2,959,707

2,731,734

2,745,354

3,115,946

2,745,354

   Full-time equivalent employees 

244

251

254

253

252

244

252

   Period end common shares outstanding

7,372

7,545

7,672

7,705

7,763

7,372

7,763

   Market capitalization (all)

134,760

101,782

127,509

85,680

152,853

134,760

152,853
















AVERAGE BALANCES














   Total assets

1,238,790

1,216,843

1,169,030

1,061,365

1,051,071

1,161,396

1,027,932

   Total earning assets 

1,156,718

1,090,386

1,073,490

986,216

934,540

1,072,443

914,975

   Total loans 

893,244

907,483

898,216

832,975

828,108

880,338

809,651

   Deposits

1,031,649

1,007,679

946,053

855,272

856,961

951,226

836,299

   Stockholders equity

142,418

139,908

141,821

136,930

135,267

139,197

133,190

   Goodwill and intangibles

22,754

22,787

19,066

17,831

17,833

20,491

17,597

   Preferred equity

-

-

-

-

12,707

-

13,484

   Tangible equity

119,664

117,121

122,755

119,099

104,727

118,706

102,109

   Average basic shares outstanding

7,487

7,607

7,708

7,749

6,445

7,635

6,456

   Average diluted shares outstanding

7,487

7,607

7,708

7,756

7,799

7,635

7,935



SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)

At and for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019








($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2020

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019



Average

Average

Average

Average

Assets

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate












Taxable securities/Cash

$           256,068

$                 632

0.99%

$            99,149

$                 737

2.97%

Nontaxable securities

7,406

87

4.70%

7,283

72

3.95%

Loans, net

893,244

9,870

4.42%

828,108

10,396

5.02%












       Total earning assets

1,156,718

10,589

3.66%

934,540

11,205

4.80%












Cash and due from banks

7,463



48,289


Allowance for loan losses

(12,045)



(8,566)


Premises and equipment

23,841



24,183


Other assets

62,813



52,625













      Total assets

$        1,238,790



$        1,051,071












Liabilities









Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand

$           552,018

$                 841

0.61%

$           432,077

$                 614

0.57%

Time deposits

238,284

377

0.63%

264,054

1,778

2.69%

Repurchase agreements & other

21,610

10

0.19%

13,891

17

0.49%

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

8,000

58

2.90%

16,000

101

2.53%

Trust preferred securities

10,310

52

2.02%

10,310

99

3.84%












      Total interest bearing liabilities

830,222

1,338

0.64%

736,332

2,609

1.42%












Non interest bearing demand

241,347

-


160,830

-












      Total funding

1,071,569

0.50%

897,162

1.16%












Other liabilities

24,803



18,642













      Total liabilities

1,096,372



915,804













Equity

142,418



135,267













      Total liabilities and equity

$        1,238,790



$        1,051,071













Net interest income

$              9,251



$              8,596












Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure

3.20%



3.68%












Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP

3.21%



3.70%

 - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis





















Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2020

Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019



Average

Average

Average

Average

Assets

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate












Taxable securities/Cash

$           185,480

$              2,328

1.26%

$            95,216

$              3,226

3.39%

Nontaxable securities

6,625

333

5.03%

10,108

345

3.41%

Loans, net

880,338

39,974

4.54%

809,651

40,829

5.04%












       Total earning assets

1,072,443

42,635

3.98%

914,975

44,400

4.85%












Cash and due from banks

14,553



47,135


Allowance for loan losses

(10,165)



(8,370)


Premises and equipment

23,776



23,779


Other assets

60,789



50,413













      Total assets

$        1,161,396



$        1,027,932












Liabilities









Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand

$           492,267

$              3,152

0.64%

$           427,858

$              2,846

0.67%

Time deposits

247,955

2,918

1.18%

262,040

5,814

2.22%

Repurchase agreements & Other

22,832

70

0.31%

15,288

82

0.54%

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

14,186

309

2.18%

16,066

402

2.50%

Trust preferred securities

10,310

256

2.48%

10,310

430

4.17%












      Total interest bearing liabilities

787,550

6,705

0.85%

731,562

9,574

1.31%












Non interest bearing demand

211,004

0.67%

146,401

1.09%












      Total funding

998,554



877,963













Other liabilities

23,645



16,779













      Total liabilities

1,022,199



894,742













Equity

139,197



133,190













      Total liabilities and equity

$        1,161,396



$        1,027,932













Net interest income

$            35,930



$            34,826












Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure

3.35%



3.81%












Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP

3.36%



3.82%

 - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis







Non-GAAP reconciliation

 Three Months Ended 

 Twelve Months Ended 









($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

 Dec. 31, 2020 

 Dec. 31, 2019 

 Dec. 31, 2020 

 Dec. 31, 2019 









Total Operating Revenue

$         18,153

$         14,555

$         66,026

$         52,842

 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment*

611

(303)

3,585

1,094









Adjusted Total Operating Revenue

18,764

14,252

69,611

53,936









Total Operating Expense

$         10,684

$           9,500

$         43,087

$         37,410

 Adjustment for merger expenses**

-

-

(1,241)

-









Adjusted Total Operating Expense

10,684

9,500

41,846

37,410









Income before Income Taxes

6,669

4,079

18,439

14,632

 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense

611

(303)

4,826

1,094









Adjusted Income before Income Taxes

7,280

3,776

23,265

15,726


















Provision for Income Taxes

1,311

721

3,495

2,659

 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense***

128

(64)

1,013

230









Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes

1,439

657

4,508

2,890


















Net Income

5,358

3,358

14,944

11,973

 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense

483

(239)

3,813

864









Adjusted Net Income

5,841

3,119

18,757

12,838


















Diluted Earnings per Share

0.71

0.42

1.96

1.51

 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense

0.06

(0.03)

0.48

0.11









Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

$            0.77

$            0.39

$            2.44

$            1.62


















Return on Average Assets

1.73%

1.28%

1.29%

1.16%

 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense

0.16%

-0.02%

0.33%

0.08%









Adjusted Return on Average Assets

1.89%

1.26%

1.61%

1.24%









*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights









**transactions costs related to the Edon acquisition









***tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate

