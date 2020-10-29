SB Financial Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Third quarter 2020 highlights over prior-year third quarter include:

Net income of $5.3 million up $1.5 million or 39.6 percent; diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.69 up $0.21 per share or 43.8 percent

up or 39.6 percent; diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of up per share or 43.8 percent Adjusted net income, excluding for the impact of the Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights ("OMSR") recapture of $0.3 million , of $5.0 million , with adjusted EPS of $0.65

, of , with adjusted EPS of Mortgage origination volume of $200.2 million , an increase of $42.2 million , or 26.7 percent

, an increase of , or 26.7 percent Pre-tax, pre-provision income of $8.3 million up $2.5 million or 43.2 percent

The nine months ended September 30, 2020, highlights over the prior-year nine months include:

Net income of $9.6 million ; diluted EPS of $1.25

; diluted EPS of Adjusted net income, excluding the impact of OMSR and merger costs of $3.3 million after- tax, rose to $12.9 million , up $3.2 million or 32.9 percent, with adjusted EPS of $1.67

after- tax, rose to , up or 32.9 percent, with adjusted EPS of Return on Average Assets ("ROA") of 1.12 percent; adjusted ROA of 1.41 percent

Third quarter 2020 trailing twelve-month highlights include:

Loan growth of $62.5 million , or 7.6 percent, which includes Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan balances of $82.1 million and loans acquired in the Edon acquisition of $15.7 million .

, or 7.6 percent, which includes Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan balances of and loans acquired in the Edon acquisition of . Deposit growth of $166.1 million , or 19.6 percent, driven by PPP balances and the Edon acquisition

, or 19.6 percent, driven by PPP balances and the Edon acquisition Mortgage origination volume of $662.7 million ; servicing portfolio of $1.29 billion , which is up $140.0 million , or 12.1 percent

Highlights Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Sep. 2020 Sep. 2019 % Change

Sep. 2020 Sep. 2019 % Change Operating revenue $ 19,677 $ 14,424 36.4%

$ 47,873 $ 38,287 25.0% Interest income 10,807 11,546 -6.4%

32,046 33,195 -3.5% Interest expense 1,548 2,488 -37.8%

5,367 6,965 -22.9% Net interest income 9,259 9,058 2.2%

26,679 26,230 1.7% Provision for loan losses 1,800 300 500.0%

3,700 500 640.0% Noninterest income 10,418 5,366 94.1%

21,194 12,057 75.8% Noninterest expense 11,335 9,500 19.3%

32,403 27,234 19.0% Net income 5,250 3,762 39.6%

9,586 8,615 11.3% Earnings per diluted share 0.69 0.48 43.8%

1.25 1.08 15.7% Return on average assets 1.73% 1.44% 20.1%

1.12% 1.13% -0.9% Return on average equity 15.01% 11.24% 33.5%

9.74% 8.67% 12.3%















Non-GAAP Measures













Adjusted net income $ 4,992 $ 3,762 32.7%

$ 12,916 $ 9,720 32.9% Adjusted diluted EPS 0.65 0.48 35.4%

1.67 1.22 36.9% Adjusted return on average assets 1.64% 1.44% 13.9%

1.41% 1.23% 14.6% Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income 8,016 4,924 62.8%

19,685 12,451 58.1%

"Mortgage volume continued its strong growth in the third quarter, which resulted in our net income rising from the prior year by over 40 percent." said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial. "Our revenue diversification strategy continues to drive EPS and tangible book value growth despite the headwinds that the economy is facing in all of our markets. We continued to return capital to our shareholders in the quarter through stock buybacks and a cash dividend of nearly 15 percent of earnings."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was up 36.4 percent from the third quarter of 2019, and up 12.5 percent to the linked quarter.

Net interest income was up 2.2 percent from the year-ago quarter, and up 4.4 percent from the linked quarter.

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) was down from the year-ago quarter by 52 basis points but up 9 basis points from the linked quarter as transactional cash balances were higher and PPP loans made marginal contribution.

Noninterest income was up 94 percent year over year and 21 percent from the linked quarter.

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the third quarter of 2020 were $200.2 million, up $42.2 million, or 26.7 percent, from the year-ago quarter. Total sales of originated loans were $166.2 million, up $40.8 million, or 32.6 percent. For the first nine months, SB Financial had total volume of $525.2 million, of which $210.2 million (40 percent) was new purchase/construction lending, $169.2 million (32 percent) was internal refinance, and the remaining $145.8 million (28 percent) was new customer refinance volume.

Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $7.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $2.5 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the third quarter of 2020 was a positive $0.3 million, compared to no adjustment for the third quarter of 2019. For the first nine months, the impairment on servicing rights was $3.0 million, compared to $1.4 million for the prior year nine months. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $4.3 million. The servicing portfolio at September 30, 2020, was $1.29 billion up $140.0 million or 12.1 percent, from $1.15 billion at September 30, 2019. Normal amortization is up 87 percent from the prior year due to higher refinance activity.

Mr. Klein noted, "Mortgage volume was steady in the quarter as we originated over $200 million in volume. In addition to strong origination levels, our pricing and hedging strategies enabled us to deliver additional mortgage banking revenue of $5.4 million or a year over year increase of over 200 percent. We were also pleased to recapture a small amount of our prior quarter's impairment on our servicing rights."

Mortgage Banking









($ in thousands) Sep. 2020 Jun. 2020 Mar. 2020 Dec. 2019 Sep. 2019 Mortgage originations $ 200,158 $ 223,671 $ 101,365 $ 137,528 $ 157,947 Mortgage sales 166,201 204,628 84,476 127,441 125,386 Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,293,037 1,261,746 1,216,292 1,199,107 1,153,020 Mortgage servicing rights 8,535 8,168 8,974 11,017 10,447























Mortgage servicing revenue









Loan servicing fees 813 782 757 740 709 OMSR amortization (1,308) (1,574) (597) (709) (701) Net administrative fees (495) (792) 160 31 8 OMSR valuation adjustment 326 (1,088) (2,212) 303 - Net loan servicing fees (169) (1,880) (2,052) 334 8 Gain on sale of mortgages 8,085 8,119 1,949 3,048 2,495 Mortgage banking revenue, net $ 7,916 $ 6,239 $ (103) $ 3,382 $ 2,503

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

SB Financial's noninterest income includes revenue from a diverse group of services, such as wealth management, deposit fees, residential loan sales and the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loans. Wealth management assets under the Company's care were $522.4 million as of September 30, 2020, up $38.1 million or 7.9 percent compared to the prior year. For the third quarter of 2020, noninterest income as a percentage of total operating revenue was 52.9 percent. Reflective of the robust mortgage market, SB Financial's Title Agency provided revenue in the quarter of $0.5 million, up 29 percent from the prior year.

For the third quarter of 2020, noninterest expense of $11.3 million was up $1.8 million year over year or 19.3 percent reflecting a 1.9 times positive operating leverage. On a year-to-date basis, when adjusted for the Edon merger costs, noninterest expense is up 14.4 percent compared to the prior year nine-month period. Operating leverage for the year is a positive 1.3 times, which will improve to 1.7 times when the merger costs are removed.

Mr. Klein stated, "Revenue growth was up over 36 percent from the prior year compared to operating expense growing 19 percent. We had the lowest net, noninterest expense to average assets in our history this quarter and the significant positive operating leverage was key to our earnings growth. We remain optimistic that the consumer and business momentum from this quarter will continue into the fourth quarter and translate into improved loan pipelines."

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense







($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2020 Jun. 2020 Mar. 2020 Dec. 2019 Sep. 2019 Noninterest Income (NII) $ 10,418 $ 8,615 $ 2,161 $ 5,959 $ 5,366 NII / Total Revenue 52.9% 49.3% 20.2% 40.9% 37.2% NII / Average Assets 3.4% 3.0% 0.8% 2.3% 2.1% Total Revenue Growth 36.4% 39.6% -5.6% 16.0% -1.2%











Noninterest Expense (NIE) $ 11,335 $ 11,662 $ 9,406 $ 10,176 $ 9,500 Efficiency Ratio 57.5% 66.7% 87.8% 69.9% 65.9% NIE / Average Assets 3.7% 4.0% 3.5% 3.9% 3.6% Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets -0.3 -1.0% -2.7% -1.6% -1.6% Total Expense Growth 19.3% 28.0% 9.0% 15.0% 6.2% Operating Leverage 1.9 1.4 -0.6 1.1 -0.2

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of September 30, 2020, were $1.22 billion, up $175.5 million, or 16.8 percent, from the year ago quarter due to the impact of the Edon acquisition and the PPP activity. Total equity as of September 30, 2020, was $141.3 million, up 5.3 percent from a year ago, and comprised 11.6 percent of total assets.

Total loans held for investment were $885.9 million at September 30, 2020, up $62.5 million, or 7.6 percent, from September 30, 2019. Commercial loans were up $71.5 million, or 49.3 percent, commercial real estate up $9.4 million or 2.6 percent and agricultural loans increasing $5.5 million or 10.5 percent. Absent the effects of the Edon acquisition and PPP loans, loan balances were down $35.4 million from the year ago quarter.

The investment portfolio of $135.6 million, including shares in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, represented 11.1 percent of assets at September 30, 2020, and was up 66.0 percent from the year-ago period. Deposit balances of $1.01 billion at September 30, 2020, increased by $166.1 million, or 19.6 percent, since September 30, 2019. Growth from the prior year included $104.7 million in checking and $61.4 million in savings and time deposit balances.

Mr. Klein continued, "Asset quality was largely stable in the quarter. Our number and dollar of loans on forbearance were down 60 and 75 percent respectively from the linked quarter. We are encouraged by these trends but we also understand that further weakness is possible. To prepare for these unknowns, we decided to allocate some of our higher than expected mortgage revenue into provision this quarter. We expect to begin the PPP forgiveness process in the fourth quarter, which will help all of our 700 PPP clients who were impacted by the pandemic."

Loan Balances











($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2020 Jun. 2020 Mar. 2020 Dec. 2019 Sep. 2019 Annual

Growth Commercial $ 216,667 $ 222,108 $ 151,538 $ 151,018 $ 145,147 $ 71,520 % of Total 24.5% 24.6% 18.2% 18.3% 17.6% 49.3% Commercial RE 371,947 375,450 378,212 369,962 362,580 9,367 % of Total 42.0% 41.6% 45.5% 44.8% 44.0% 2.6% Agriculture 57,420 58,817 47,660 50,994 51,946 5,474 % of Total 6.5% 6.5% 5.7% 6.2% 6.3% 10.5% Residential RE 178,393 184,684 189,738 189,290 199,036 -20,643 % of Total 20.1% 20.6% 22.9% 22.9% 24.2% -10.4% Consumer & Other 61,423 60,489 63,616 64,246 64,658 -3,235 % of Total 6.9% 6.7% 7.7% 7.8% 7.9% -5.0% Total Loans $ 885,850 $ 901,548 $ 830,764 $ 825,510 $ 823,367 $ 62,483 Total Growth Percentage









7.6%



























Deposit Balances











($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2020 Jun. 2020 Mar. 2020 Dec. 2019 Sep. 2019 Annual

Growth Non-Int DDA $ 225,003 $ 229,042 $ 170,920 $ 158,357 $ 152,932 $ 72,071 % of Total 22.2% 23.1% 19.8% 18.8% 18.0% 47.1% Interest DDA 164,248 154,143 133,722 131,084 131,655 32,593 % of Total 16.2% 15.6% 15.5% 15.6% 15.5% 24.8% Savings 169,474 161,182 138,863 119,359 121,991 47,483 % of Total 16.7% 16.3% 16.0% 14.1% 14.3% 38.9% Money Market 204,862 189,380 169,209 173,666 173,237 31,625 % of Total 20.2% 19.1% 19.6% 20.7% 20.4% 18.3% Time Deposits 250,428 256,840 251,177 257,753 268,139 (17,711) % of Total 24.7% 25.9% 29.1% 30.8% 31.8% -6.6% Total Deposits $ 1,014,015 $ 990,587 $ 863,891 $ 840,219 $ 847,954 $ 166,061 Total Growth Percentage









19.6%

Asset Quality

SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $7.3 million as of September 30, 2020, up $2.7 million from the year-ago quarter. The coverage of nonperforming loans by the loan loss allowance was at 164 percent at September 30, 2020, down from 207 percent at September 30, 2019.

Nonperforming Assets









Annual

Change ($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2020 Jun. 2020 Mar. 2020 Dec. 2019 Sep. 2019 Commercial & Agriculture $ 1,140 $ 1,204 $ 1,309 $ 1,772 $ 834 $ 306 % of Total Com./Ag. loans 0.42% 0.43% 0.66% 0.88% 0.42% 36.7% Commercial RE 2,475 2,484 1,816 1,826 262 2,213 % of Total CRE loans 0.67% 0.66% 0.48% 0.49% 0.07% 844.7% Residential RE 2,481 2,538 2,330 1,635 1,763 718 % of Total Res. RE loans 1.39% 1.37% 1.23% 0.86% 0.89% 40.7% Consumer & Other 313 308 327 267 416 (103) % of Total Con./Oth. loans 0.51% 0.51% 0.51% 0.42% 0.64% -24.8% Total Nonaccruing Loans 6,409 6,534 5,782 5,500 3,275 3,134 % of Total loans 0.72% 0.72% 0.70% 0.67% 0.40% 95.7% Accruing Restructured Loans 789 804 816 874 825 (36) Total Change (%)









-4.4% Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans 7,198 7,338 6,598 6,374 4,100 3,098 % of Total loans 0.81% 0.81% 0.79% 0.77% 0.50% 75.6% Foreclosed Assets 76 382 85 305 489 (413) Total Change (%)









-84.5% Total Nonperforming Assets $ 7,274 $ 7,720 $ 6,683 $ 6,679 $ 4,589 $ 2,685 % of Total assets 0.60% 0.64% 0.61% 0.64% 0.44% 58.5%

The Company continued to provide payment relief to clients as needed, with total forbearance as of September 30, 2020 of 204 loans at $80.7 million. The detail on these deferrals; 19 commercial at $36.4 million down $106.3 million or 74.5%, 7 portfolio residential and consumer at $2.0 million down $8.6 million or 81.3 percent and 178 sold residential real estate at $42.3 million up $0.6 million or 1.4 percent.

Loans in Deferral Status





Linked Qtr.

Change ($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2020 Jun. 2020











Total Commercial $ 36,366 $ 142,682

$ (106,316)









Total Consumer 28 350

(322)









Total Portfolio Mortgage 1,959 10,274

(8,315) Total Balance Sheet Deferrals $ 38,353 $ 153,306

$ (114,953)









% of Total loans 4.33% 17.00%

-12.68%









Total Sold Mortgage $ 42,317 $ 41,751

$ 566



















Commercial High Sensitivity







Portfolio Update





Linked Qtr.

Change ($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2020 Jun. 2020











Hotel/Travel Accomodation $ 32,475 $ 32,758

$ (283)









Food Service/Restaurant 9,698 10,480

(782)









Elder/Child Care 7,188 7,302

(114)









Arts/Entertainment/Recreation 6,614 5,698

916









Education/Religious 13,412 15,083

(1,671)









Energy - -

-









Total $ 69,387 $ 71,321

$ (1,934)









% of Total loans 7.83% 7.91%

-0.08%

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)





































September

June

March

December

September





($ in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019



























ASSETS





















Cash and due from banks

$ 94,641

$ 85,661

$ 56,393

$ 27,064

$ 49,824

Interest bearing time deposits

8,956

10,542

-

-

-

Available-for-sale securities

130,315

104,289

107,727

100,948

77,029

Loans held for sale

13,943

13,742

11,328

7,258

13,655

Loans, net of unearned income

885,850

901,548

830,764

825,510

823,367

Allowance for loan losses

(11,793)

(10,013)

(8,958)

(8,755)

(8,492)

Premises and equipment, net

23,785

23,662

23,599

23,385

23,898

Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost

5,303

4,837

4,648

4,648

4,648

Foreclosed assets held for sale, net

76

382

85

305

489

Interest receivable

4,159

4,272

2,940

3,106

3,176

Goodwill and other intangibles

22,763

22,813

17,830

17,832

17,834

Cash value of life insurance

17,453

17,375

17,299

17,221

17,137

Mortgage servicing rights

8,535

8,168

8,974

11,017

10,447

Other assets

14,255

15,658

15,684

9,038

9,749

































Total assets

$ 1,218,241

$ 1,202,936

$ 1,088,313

$ 1,038,577

$ 1,042,761



















































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Deposits























Non interest bearing demand

$ 225,003

$ 229,042

$ 170,920

$ 158,357

$ 152,932



Interest bearing demand

164,248

154,143

133,722

131,084

131,655



Savings

169,474

161,182

138,863

119,359

121,991



Money market

204,862

189,380

169,209

173,666

173,237



Time deposits

250,428

256,840

251,177

257,753

268,139

































Total deposits

1,014,015

990,587

863,891

840,219

847,954





























Short-term borrowings

20,710

23,826

36,881

12,945

14,659

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

8,000

13,000

16,000

16,000

16,000

Trust preferred securities

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Interest payable

946

929

1,131

1,191

1,391

Other liabilities

22,913

26,403

24,195

21,818

18,201

































Total liabilities

1,076,894

1,065,055

952,408

902,483

908,515





























Shareholders' Equity























Preferred stock

-

-

-

-

13,241



Common stock

54,463

54,463

54,463

54,463

41,223



Additional paid-in capital

14,782

14,780

14,655

15,023

15,219



Retained earnings

80,012

75,526

72,641

72,704

70,184



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,221

2,320

2,049

659

900



Treasury stock

(10,131)

(9,208)

(7,903)

(6,755)

(6,521)

































Total shareholders' equity

141,347

137,881

135,905

136,094

134,246

































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,218,241

$ 1,202,936

$ 1,088,313

$ 1,038,577

$ 1,042,761



SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)



































($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

At and for the Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended











































September

June

March

December

September



September

September Interest income

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019



2020

2019

Loans































Taxable

$ 10,179

$ 9,945

$ 9,795

$ 10,313

$ 10,607



$ 29,919

$ 30,216

Tax exempt

47

59

79

83

82



185

217

Securities































Taxable

494

510

692

737

776



1,696

2,489

Tax exempt

87

81

78

72

81



246

273







































Total interest income

10,807

10,595

10,644

11,205

11,546



32,046

33,195



































Interest expense































Deposits

1,423

1,549

1,880

2,392

2,258



4,852

6,268

Repurchase agreements & other

12

20

28

17

22



60

65

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

59

92

100

101

101



251

301

Trust preferred securities

54

62

88

99

107



204

331







































Total interest expense

1,548

1,723

2,096

2,609

2,488



5,367

6,965







































































Net interest income

9,259

8,872

8,548

8,596

9,058



26,679

26,230





































Provision for loan losses

1,800

1,300

600

300

300



3,700

500



































Net interest income after provision





























for loan losses 7,459

7,572

7,948

8,296

8,758



22,979

25,730



































Noninterest income































Wealth management fees

839

775

768

801

775



2,382

2,292

Customer service fees

730

667

682

712

729



2,079

2,049

Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR

8,085

8,119

1,949

3,048

2,495



18,153

5,365

Mortgage loan servicing fees, net

(169)

(1,880)

(2,052)

334

8



(4,101)

(731)

Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans

119

107

104

250

462



330

1,005

Title insurance revenue

517

609

265

393

400



1,391

727

Net gain on sales of securities

-

-

-

-

-



-

206

Gain (loss) on sale of assets

(52)

(80)

(46)

1

1



(178)

(6)

Other

349

298

491

420

496



1,138

1,150







































Total noninterest income

10,418

8,615

2,161

5,959

5,366



21,194

12,057



































Noninterest expense































Salaries and employee benefits

6,995

6,419

5,427

6,142

5,715



18,841

15,922

Net occupancy expense

736

675

698

675

656



2,109

1,928

Equipment expense

888

780

700

764

688



2,368

2,064

Data processing fees

586

1,288

548

543

499



2,422

1,430

Professional fees

695

1,224

757

639

571



2,676

1,837

Marketing expense

137

141

208

171

239



486

724

Telephone and communication expense 142

122

115

121

118



379

345

Postage and delivery expense

96

96

115

86

89



307

254

State, local and other taxes

331

262

254

347

243



847

745

Employee expense

155

93

184

207

199



432

588

Other expenses

574

562

400

481

483



1,536

1,397







































Total noninterest expense

11,335

11,662

9,406

10,176

9,500



32,403

27,234







































































Income before income tax expense

6,542

4,525

703

4,079

4,624



11,770

10,553





































Income tax expense

1,292

870

22

721

862



2,184

1,938



































Net income

$ 5,250

$ 3,655

$ 681

$ 3,358

$ 3,762



$ 9,586

$ 8,615



































Preferred share dividends

-

-

-

230

233



-

720



































Net income available to common shareholders

5,250

3,655

681

3,128

3,529



9,586

7,895



































Common share data:































Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.69

$ 0.47

$ 0.09

$ 0.48

$ 0.55



$ 1.25

$ 1.22





































Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.69

$ 0.47

$ 0.09

$ 0.42

$ 0.48



$ 1.25

$ 1.08



































Average shares outstanding (in thousands):































Basic:

7,607

7,708

7,756

6,445

6,397



7,700

6,459

Diluted:

7,607

7,708

7,756

7,799

7,876



7,700

7,955



SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.











CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)









































($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

At and for the Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



































September

June

March

December

September



September

September SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019



2020

2019































Net interest income

$ 9,259

$ 8,872

$ 8,548

$ 8,596

$ 9,058



$ 26,679

$ 26,230 Tax-equivalent adjustment

36

37

42

41

43



115

130 Tax-equivalent net interest income

9,295

8,909

8,590

8,637

9,101



26,794

26,360 Provision for loan loss

1,800

1,300

600

300

300



3,700

500 Noninterest income

10,418

8,615

2,161

5,959

5,366



21,194

12,057 Total operating revenue

19,677

17,487

10,709

14,555

14,424



47,873

38,287 Noninterest expense

11,335

11,662

9,406

10,176

9,500



32,403

27,234 Pre-tax pre-provision income

8,342

5,825

1,303

4,379

4,924



15,470

11,053 Pretax income

6,542

4,525

703

4,079

4,624



11,770

10,553 Net income

5,250

3,655

681

3,358

3,762



9,586

8,615 Net income available to common shareholders 5,250

3,655

681

3,128

3,529



9,586

7,895































PER SHARE INFORMATION:





























Basic earnings per share (EPS)

0.69

0.47

0.09

0.48

0.55



1.24

1.22 Diluted earnings per share

0.69

0.47

0.09

0.42

0.48



1.24

1.08 Common dividends

0.100

0.100

0.095

0.095

0.090



0.295

0.265 Book value per common share

18.73

17.97

17.64

17.53

17.28



18.73

17.3 Tangible book value per common share (TBV)

15.72

15.00

15.32

15.23

16.23



15.72

16.2 Fully converted TBV per common share

-

-

-

-

14.98



-

15.0 Market price per common share

13.49

16.62

11.12

19.69

16.72



13.49

16.7 Market price per preferred share

-

-

-

-

16.50



-

16.5 Market price to TBV

85.8%

110.8%

72.6%

129.2%

103.0%



85.8%

103.0% Market price to fully converted TBV

-

-

-

-

111.6%



-

111.6% Market price to trailing 12 month EPS

8.0

11.4

8.4

13.0

11.5



8.0

11.5































PERFORMANCE RATIOS:





























Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.73%

1.25%

0.26%

1.28%

1.44%



1.12%

1.13% Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA

2.74%

1.99%

0.49%

1.67%

1.89%



1.81%

1.44% Return on average equity

15.01%

10.31%

1.99%

9.93%

11.24%



9.74%

8.67% Return on average tangible equity

17.93%

11.91%

2.29%

12.83%

14.67%



11.48%

11.35% Efficiency ratio

57.48%

66.68%

87.81%

69.90%

65.85%



67.68%

71.12% Earning asset yield

3.96%

3.95%

4.32%

4.80%

4.98%



4.08%

4.87% Cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.75%

0.89%

1.12%

1.42%

1.33%



0.91%

1.27% Net interest margin

3.39%

3.30%

3.47%

3.68%

3.91%



3.39%

3.85% Tax equivalent effect

0.02%

0.02%

0.01%

0.02%

0.02%



0.02%

0.02% Net interest margin, tax equivalent

3.41%

3.32%

3.48%

3.70%

3.93%



3.41%

3.87% Non interest income/Average assets

3.42%

2.95%

0.81%

2.27%

2.06%



2.48%

1.58% Non interest expense/Average assets

3.73%

3.99%

3.54%

3.87%

3.64%



3.79%

3.56% Net noninterest expense/Average assets

-0.30%

-1.04%

-2.73%

-1.60%

-1.58%



-1.31%

-1.98%































ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:





























Gross charge-offs

32

254

400

51

128



686

208 Recoveries

11

10

3

14

15



24

33 Net charge-offs

21

244

397

37

113



662

175 Nonaccruing loans/Total loans

0.72%

0.72%

0.70%

0.67%

0.40%



0.72%

0.40% Nonperforming loans/Total loans

0.81%

0.81%

0.79%

0.77%

0.50%



0.81%

0.50% Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO

0.82%

0.86%

0.80%

0.81%

0.56%



0.82%

0.56% Nonperforming assets/Total assets

0.60%

0.64%

0.61%

0.64%

0.44%



0.60%

0.44% Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans

163.84%

136.45%

135.77%

137.35%

207.12%



163.84%

207.12% Allowance for loan loss/Total loans

1.33%

1.11%

1.08%

1.06%

1.03%



1.33%

1.03% Allowance for loan loss/Total loans less PPP

1.47%

1.22%

1.08%

1.06%

1.03%



1.47%

1.03% Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)

0.01%

0.11%

0.19%

0.02%

0.05%



0.10%

0.03% Loan loss provision/Net charge-offs

8571.43%

532.79%

151.13%

810.81%

265.49%



558.91%

285.71%































CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:





























Loans/ Deposits

87.36%

91.01%

96.17%

98.25%

97.10%



87.36%

97.10% Equity/ Assets

11.60%

11.46%

12.49%

13.10%

12.87%



11.60%

12.87% Tangible equity/Tangible assets

9.92%

9.75%

11.03%

11.59%

10.07%



9.92%

10.07% Tangible equity adjusted for conversion

-

-

-

-

11.36%



-

11.36% Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)

13.20%

11.97%

12.17%

12.46%

12.07%



13.20%

12.07%































END OF PERIOD BALANCES





























Total assets

1,218,241

1,202,936

1,088,313

1,038,577

1,042,761



1,218,241

1,042,761 Total loans

885,850

901,548

830,764

825,510

823,367



885,850

823,367 Deposits

1,014,015

990,587

863,891

840,219

847,954



1,014,015

847,954 Stockholders equity

141,347

137,881

135,905

136,094

134,246



141,347

134,246 Goodwill and intangibles

22,763

22,813

17,830

17,832

17,834



22,763

17,834 Preferred equity

-

-

-

-

13,241



-

13,241 Tangible equity

118,584

115,068

118,075

118,262

103,171



118,584

103,171 Mortgage servicing portfolio

1,293,037

1,261,746

1,216,292

1,199,107

1,153,020



1,293,037

1,153,020 Wealth/Brokerage assets under care

522,360

495,025

427,129

507,670

484,295



522,360

484,295 Total assets under care

3,033,638

2,959,707

2,731,734

2,745,354

2,680,076



3,033,638

2,680,076 Full-time equivalent employees

251

254

253

252

247



251

247 Period end common shares outstanding

7,545

7,672

7,705

7,763

6,357



7,545

6,357 Period end outstanding (Series A Converted)

-

-

-

-

1,414



-

1,414 Market capitalization (all)

101,782

127,509

85,680

152,853

129,620



101,782

129,620































AVERAGE BALANCES





























Total assets

1,216,843

1,169,030

1,061,365

1,051,071

1,043,791



1,141,008

1,020,074 Total earning assets

1,090,386

1,073,490

986,216

934,540

927,360



1,047,846

908,284 Total loans

907,483

898,216

832,975

828,108

829,699



879,536

803,431 Deposits

1,007,679

946,053

855,272

856,961

849,984



936,805

829,335 Stockholders equity

139,908

141,821

136,930

135,267

133,891



131,156

132,465 Goodwill and intangibles

22,787

19,066

17,831

17,833

17,835



19,813

17,518 Preferred equity

-

-

-

12,707

13,459



-

13,771 Tangible equity

117,121

122,755

119,099

104,727

102,597



111,343

101,176 Average basic shares outstanding

7,607

7,708

7,756

6,445

6,397



7,700

6,459 Average diluted shares outstanding

7,607

7,708

7,756

7,799

7,876



7,700

7,955

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)

At and for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019















($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2020



Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2019





Average

Average



Average

Average Assets

Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate























Taxable securities/Cash

$ 176,821 $ 494 1.12%



$ 89,782 $ 776 3.46%

Nontaxable securities

6,082 87 5.72%



7,879 81 4.11%

Loans, net

907,483 10,226 4.51%



829,699 10,689 5.15%























Total earning assets

1,090,386 10,807 3.96%



927,360 11,546 4.98%























Cash and due from banks

53,532







55,039





Allowance for loan losses

(10,448)







(8,392)





Premises and equipment

23,968







23,855





Other assets

59,405







45,929



























Total assets

$ 1,216,843







$ 1,043,791

























Liabilities



















Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand

$ 531,913 $ 690 0.52%



$ 434,190 $ 769 0.71%

Time deposits

254,381 746 1.17%



272,433 1,489 2.19%

Repurchase agreements & other

23,811 12 0.20%



15,948 22 0.55%

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

8,272 59 2.85%



16,000 101 2.53%

Trust preferred securities

10,310 54 2.10%



10,310 107 4.15%























Total interest bearing liabilities

828,687 1,561 0.75%



748,881 2,488 1.33%























Non interest bearing demand

221,385 -





143,361 -

























Total funding

1,050,072

0.59%



892,242

1.12%























Other liabilities

26,863







17,658



























Total liabilities

1,076,935







909,900



























Equity

139,908







133,891



























Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,216,843







$ 1,043,791



























Net interest income



$ 9,246







$ 9,058

























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.39%







3.91%























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.41%







3.93%

- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis



































Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2020



Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2019





Average

Average



Average

Average Assets

Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate























Taxable securities

$ 161,947 $ 1,696 1.40%



$ 96,013 $ 2,489 3.46%

Nontaxable securities

6,363 246 5.15%



8,840 273 4.12%

Loans, net

879,536 30,104 4.56%



803,431 30,433 5.05%























Total earning assets

1,047,846 32,046 4.08%



908,284 33,195 4.87%























Cash and due from banks

28,040







46,797





Allowance for loan losses

(9,560)







(8,303)





Premises and equipment

23,855







23,643





Other assets

50,827







49,653



























Total assets

$ 1,141,008







$ 1,020,074

























Liabilities



















Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand

$ 483,156 $ 2,550 0.70%



$ 426,436 $ 2,232 0.70%

Time deposits

253,398 2,315 1.22%



261,362 4,036 2.06%

Repurchase agreements & Other

21,856 60 0.37%



15,760 65 0.55%

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

16,263 251 2.06%



16,088 301 2.49%

Trust preferred securities

10,310 204 2.64%



10,310 331 4.28%























Total interest bearing liabilities

784,983 5,380 0.91%



729,956 6,965 1.27%























Non interest bearing demand

200,251

0.73%



141,537

1.07%























Total funding

985,234







871,493



























Other liabilities

24,618







16,116



























Total liabilities

1,009,852







887,609



























Equity

131,156







132,465



























Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,141,008







$ 1,020,074



























Net interest income



$ 26,666







$ 26,230

























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.39%







3.85%























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.41%







3.87%

- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis





Non-GAAP reconciliation

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





















($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

Sep. 30, 2020

Sep. 30, 2019

Sep. 30, 2020

Sep. 30, 2019





















Total operating revenue

$ 19,677

$ 14,424

$ 47,873

$ 38,287

Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment*

(326)

-

2,974

1,398





















Adjusted total operating revenue

19,351

14,424

50,847

39,685





















Total operating expense

11,335

9,500

32,403

27,234

Adjustment for merger expenses**

-

-

(1,241)

-





















Adjusted total operating expense

11,335

9,500

31,162

27,234





















Income before income taxes

6,542

4,624

11,770

10,553

Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense

(326)

-

4,215

1,398





















Adjusted income before income taxes

6,216

4,624

15,985

11,951





















Provision for income taxes

1,292

862

2,184

1,938

Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense***

(68)

-

885

294





















Adjusted provision for income taxes

1,224

862

3,069

2,233





















Net income

5,250

3,762

9,586

8,615

Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense

(258)

-

3,330

1,104





















Adjusted net income

4,992

3,762

12,916

9,720





















Diluted earnings per share

0.69

0.48

1.25

1.08

Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense

(0.04)

-

0.42

0.14





















Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.65

$ 0.48

$ 1.67

$ 1.22





















Return on average assets

1.73%

1.44%

1.12%

1.13%

Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense

-0.08%

0.00%

0.29%

0.11%





















Adjusted return on average assets

1.64%

1.44%

1.41%

1.23%









































Pretax, preprovision income

8,342

4,924

15,470

11,053

Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense

(326)

-

4,215

1,398





















Adjusted pretax, preprovision income

8,016

4,924

19,685

12,451









































*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights





















**transactions costs related to the Edon acquisition





















***tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate

