SB Financial Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

News provided by

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Third quarter 2020 highlights over prior-year third quarter include:

  • Net income of $5.3 million up $1.5 million or 39.6 percent; diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.69 up $0.21 per share or 43.8 percent
  • Adjusted net income, excluding for the impact of the Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights ("OMSR") recapture of $0.3 million, of $5.0 million, with adjusted EPS of $0.65
  • Mortgage origination volume of $200.2 million, an increase of $42.2 million, or 26.7 percent
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income of $8.3 million up $2.5 million or 43.2 percent

The nine months ended September 30, 2020, highlights over the prior-year nine months include:

  • Net income of $9.6 million; diluted EPS of $1.25
  • Adjusted net income, excluding the impact of OMSR and merger costs of $3.3 million after- tax, rose to $12.9 million, up $3.2 million or 32.9 percent, with adjusted EPS of $1.67
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROA") of 1.12 percent; adjusted ROA of 1.41 percent

Third quarter 2020 trailing twelve-month highlights include:

  • Loan growth of $62.5 million, or 7.6 percent, which includes Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan balances of $82.1 million and loans acquired in the Edon acquisition of $15.7 million.
  • Deposit growth of $166.1 million, or 19.6 percent, driven by PPP balances and the Edon acquisition
  • Mortgage origination volume of $662.7 million; servicing portfolio of $1.29 billion, which is up $140.0 million, or 12.1 percent

Highlights

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

Sep. 2020

Sep. 2019

% Change

Sep. 2020

Sep. 2019

% Change

Operating revenue 

$       19,677

$      14,424

36.4%

$      47,873

$      38,287

25.0%

Interest income 

10,807

11,546

-6.4%

32,046

33,195

-3.5%

Interest expense

1,548

2,488

-37.8%

5,367

6,965

-22.9%

Net interest income 

9,259

9,058

2.2%

26,679

26,230

1.7%

Provision for loan losses

1,800

300

500.0%

3,700

500

640.0%

Noninterest income

10,418

5,366

94.1%

21,194

12,057

75.8%

Noninterest expense

11,335

9,500

19.3%

32,403

27,234

19.0%

Net income 

5,250

3,762

39.6%

9,586

8,615

11.3%

Earnings per diluted share

0.69

0.48

43.8%

1.25

1.08

15.7%

Return on average assets

1.73%

1.44%

20.1%

1.12%

1.13%

-0.9%

Return on average equity

15.01%

11.24%

33.5%

9.74%

8.67%

12.3%








Non-GAAP Measures






Adjusted net income

$        4,992

$        3,762

32.7%

$      12,916

$        9,720

32.9%

Adjusted diluted EPS

0.65

0.48

35.4%

1.67

1.22

36.9%

Adjusted return on average assets

1.64%

1.44%

13.9%

1.41%

1.23%

14.6%

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income

8,016

4,924

62.8%

19,685

12,451

58.1%

"Mortgage volume continued its strong growth in the third quarter, which resulted in our net income rising from the prior year by over 40 percent." said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial.   "Our revenue diversification strategy continues to drive EPS and tangible book value growth despite the headwinds that the economy is facing in all of our markets.  We continued to return capital to our shareholders in the quarter through stock buybacks and a cash dividend of nearly 15 percent of earnings."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was up 36.4 percent from the third quarter of 2019, and up 12.5 percent to the linked quarter.

  • Net interest income was up 2.2 percent from the year-ago quarter, and up 4.4 percent from the linked quarter.
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) was down from the year-ago quarter by 52 basis points but up 9 basis points from the linked quarter as transactional cash balances were higher and PPP loans made marginal contribution.
  • Noninterest income was up 94 percent year over year and 21 percent from the linked quarter.

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the third quarter of 2020 were $200.2 million, up $42.2 million, or 26.7 percent, from the year-ago quarter.  Total sales of originated loans were $166.2 million, up $40.8 million, or 32.6 percent.  For the first nine months, SB Financial had total volume of $525.2 million, of which $210.2 million (40 percent) was new purchase/construction lending, $169.2 million (32 percent) was internal refinance, and the remaining $145.8 million (28 percent) was new customer refinance volume.

Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $7.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $2.5 million for the year-ago quarter.  The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the third quarter of 2020 was a positive $0.3 million, compared to no adjustment for the third quarter of 2019.  For the first nine months, the impairment on servicing rights was $3.0 million, compared to $1.4 million for the prior year nine months.  The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $4.3 million.  The servicing portfolio at September 30, 2020, was $1.29 billion up $140.0 million or 12.1 percent, from $1.15 billion at September 30, 2019.  Normal amortization is up 87 percent from the prior year due to higher refinance activity.

Mr. Klein noted, "Mortgage volume was steady in the quarter as we originated over $200 million in volume.  In addition to strong origination levels, our pricing and hedging strategies enabled us to deliver additional mortgage banking revenue of $5.4 million or a year over year increase of over 200 percent.  We were also pleased to recapture a small amount of our prior quarter's impairment on our servicing rights."

Mortgage Banking




($ in thousands)

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020

Mar. 2020

Dec. 2019

Sep. 2019

Mortgage originations

$     200,158

$     223,671

$     101,365

$     137,528

$     157,947

Mortgage sales

166,201

204,628

84,476

127,441

125,386

Mortgage servicing portfolio

1,293,037

1,261,746

1,216,292

1,199,107

1,153,020

Mortgage servicing rights

8,535

8,168

8,974

11,017

10,447












Mortgage servicing revenue




Loan servicing fees

813

782

757

740

709

OMSR amortization

(1,308)

(1,574)

(597)

(709)

(701)

Net administrative fees

(495)

(792)

160

31

8

OMSR valuation adjustment

326

(1,088)

(2,212)

303

-

Net loan servicing fees

(169)

(1,880)

(2,052)

334

8

Gain on sale of mortgages

8,085

8,119

1,949

3,048

2,495

Mortgage banking revenue, net

$         7,916

$         6,239

$          (103)

$         3,382

$         2,503

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

SB Financial's noninterest income includes revenue from a diverse group of services, such as wealth management, deposit fees, residential loan sales and the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loans.  Wealth management assets under the Company's care were $522.4 million as of September 30, 2020, up $38.1 million or 7.9 percent compared to the prior year.  For the third quarter of 2020, noninterest income as a percentage of total operating revenue was 52.9 percent.  Reflective of the robust mortgage market, SB Financial's Title Agency provided revenue in the quarter of $0.5 million, up 29 percent from the prior year. 

For the third quarter of 2020, noninterest expense of $11.3 million was up $1.8 million year over year or 19.3 percent reflecting a 1.9 times positive operating leverage.  On a year-to-date basis, when adjusted for the Edon merger costs, noninterest expense is up 14.4 percent compared to the prior year nine-month period.  Operating leverage for the year is a positive 1.3 times, which will improve to 1.7 times when the merger costs are removed.

Mr. Klein stated, "Revenue growth was up over 36 percent from the prior year compared to operating expense growing 19 percent.  We had the lowest net, noninterest expense to average assets in our history this quarter and the significant positive operating leverage was key to our earnings growth. We remain optimistic that the consumer and business momentum from this quarter will continue into the fourth quarter and translate into improved loan pipelines."

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense 



($ in thousands, except ratios)

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020

Mar. 2020

Dec. 2019

Sep. 2019

Noninterest Income (NII)

$       10,418

$         8,615

$         2,161

$         5,959

$         5,366

NII / Total Revenue

52.9%

49.3%

20.2%

40.9%

37.2%

NII / Average Assets

3.4%

3.0%

0.8%

2.3%

2.1%

Total Revenue Growth

36.4%

39.6%

-5.6%

16.0%

-1.2%






Noninterest Expense (NIE)

$       11,335

$       11,662

$         9,406

$       10,176

$         9,500

Efficiency Ratio

57.5%

66.7%

87.8%

69.9%

65.9%

NIE / Average Assets

3.7%

4.0%

3.5%

3.9%

3.6%

Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets

-0.3

-1.0%

-2.7%

-1.6%

-1.6%

Total Expense Growth

19.3%

28.0%

9.0%

15.0%

6.2%

Operating Leverage

1.9

1.4

-0.6

1.1

-0.2

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of September 30, 2020, were $1.22 billion, up $175.5 million, or 16.8 percent, from the year ago quarter due to the impact of the Edon acquisition and the PPP activity.  Total equity as of September 30, 2020, was $141.3 million, up 5.3 percent from a year ago, and comprised 11.6 percent of total assets. 

Total loans held for investment were $885.9 million at September 30, 2020, up $62.5 million, or 7.6 percent, from September 30, 2019.  Commercial loans were up $71.5 million, or 49.3 percent, commercial real estate up $9.4 million or 2.6 percent and agricultural loans increasing $5.5 million or 10.5 percent.   Absent the effects of the Edon acquisition and PPP loans, loan balances were down $35.4 million from the year ago quarter.

The investment portfolio of $135.6 million, including shares in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, represented 11.1 percent of assets at September 30, 2020, and was up 66.0 percent from the year-ago period.  Deposit balances of $1.01 billion at September 30, 2020, increased by $166.1 million, or 19.6 percent, since September 30, 2019.  Growth from the prior year included $104.7 million in checking and $61.4 million in savings and time deposit balances.

Mr. Klein continued, "Asset quality was largely stable in the quarter.  Our number and dollar of loans on forbearance were down 60 and 75 percent respectively from the linked quarter.  We are encouraged by these trends but we also understand that further weakness is possible.  To prepare for these unknowns, we decided to allocate some of our higher than expected mortgage revenue into provision this quarter.  We expect to begin the PPP forgiveness process in the fourth quarter, which will help all of our 700 PPP clients who were impacted by the pandemic."

Loan Balances





($ in thousands, except ratios)

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020

Mar. 2020

Dec. 2019

Sep. 2019

Annual
Growth

Commercial

$       216,667

$       222,108

$       151,538

$       151,018

$       145,147

$         71,520

% of Total

24.5%

24.6%

18.2%

18.3%

17.6%

49.3%

Commercial RE

371,947

375,450

378,212

369,962

362,580

9,367

% of Total

42.0%

41.6%

45.5%

44.8%

44.0%

2.6%

Agriculture

57,420

58,817

47,660

50,994

51,946

5,474

% of Total

6.5%

6.5%

5.7%

6.2%

6.3%

10.5%

Residential RE

178,393

184,684

189,738

189,290

199,036

-20,643

% of Total

20.1%

20.6%

22.9%

22.9%

24.2%

-10.4%

Consumer & Other

61,423

60,489

63,616

64,246

64,658

-3,235

% of Total

6.9%

6.7%

7.7%

7.8%

7.9%

-5.0%

Total Loans

$       885,850

$       901,548

$       830,764

$       825,510

$       823,367

$         62,483

Total Growth Percentage




7.6%














Deposit Balances





($ in thousands, except ratios)

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020

Mar. 2020

Dec. 2019

Sep. 2019

Annual
Growth

Non-Int DDA

$       225,003

$       229,042

$       170,920

$       158,357

$       152,932

$         72,071

% of Total

22.2%

23.1%

19.8%

18.8%

18.0%

47.1%

Interest DDA

164,248

154,143

133,722

131,084

131,655

32,593

% of Total

16.2%

15.6%

15.5%

15.6%

15.5%

24.8%

Savings

169,474

161,182

138,863

119,359

121,991

47,483

% of Total

16.7%

16.3%

16.0%

14.1%

14.3%

38.9%

Money Market

204,862

189,380

169,209

173,666

173,237

31,625

% of Total

20.2%

19.1%

19.6%

20.7%

20.4%

18.3%

Time Deposits

250,428

256,840

251,177

257,753

268,139

(17,711)

% of Total

24.7%

25.9%

29.1%

30.8%

31.8%

-6.6%

Total Deposits

$    1,014,015

$       990,587

$       863,891

$       840,219

$       847,954

$       166,061

Total Growth Percentage




19.6%

Asset Quality

SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $7.3 million as of September 30, 2020, up $2.7 million from the year-ago quarter.  The coverage of nonperforming loans by the loan loss allowance was at 164 percent at September 30, 2020, down from 207 percent at September 30, 2019.  

Nonperforming Assets




Annual
Change

($ in thousands, except ratios)

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020

Mar. 2020

Dec. 2019

Sep. 2019

Commercial & Agriculture

$          1,140

$          1,204

$          1,309

$          1,772

$             834

$             306

% of Total Com./Ag. loans

0.42%

0.43%

0.66%

0.88%

0.42%

36.7%

Commercial RE 

2,475

2,484

1,816

1,826

262

2,213

% of Total CRE loans

0.67%

0.66%

0.48%

0.49%

0.07%

844.7%

Residential RE

2,481

2,538

2,330

1,635

1,763

718

% of Total Res. RE loans

1.39%

1.37%

1.23%

0.86%

0.89%

40.7%

Consumer & Other

313

308

327

267

416

(103)

% of Total Con./Oth. loans  

0.51%

0.51%

0.51%

0.42%

0.64%

-24.8%

Total Nonaccruing Loans 

6,409

6,534

5,782

5,500

3,275

3,134

% of Total loans

0.72%

0.72%

0.70%

0.67%

0.40%

95.7%

Accruing Restructured Loans

789

804

816

874

825

(36)

Total Change (%)




-4.4%

Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans

7,198

7,338

6,598

6,374

4,100

3,098

% of Total loans

0.81%

0.81%

0.79%

0.77%

0.50%

75.6%

Foreclosed Assets

76

382

85

305

489

(413)

Total Change (%)




-84.5%

Total Nonperforming Assets

$          7,274

$          7,720

$          6,683

$          6,679

$          4,589

$          2,685

% of Total assets

0.60%

0.64%

0.61%

0.64%

0.44%

58.5%

The Company continued to provide payment relief to clients as needed, with total forbearance as of September 30, 2020 of 204 loans at $80.7 million.  The detail on these deferrals; 19 commercial at $36.4 million down $106.3 million or 74.5%, 7 portfolio residential and consumer at $2.0 million down $8.6 million or 81.3 percent and 178 sold residential real estate at $42.3 million up $0.6 million or 1.4 percent. 

Loans in Deferral Status


Linked Qtr.
Change

($ in thousands, except ratios)

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020





Total Commercial

$            36,366

$           142,682

$          (106,316)





Total Consumer

28

350

(322)





Total Portfolio Mortgage

1,959

10,274

(8,315)

Total Balance Sheet Deferrals

$            38,353

$           153,306

$          (114,953)





% of Total loans

4.33%

17.00%

-12.68%





Total Sold Mortgage

$            42,317

$            41,751

$                 566










Commercial High Sensitivity



Portfolio Update


Linked Qtr.
Change

($ in thousands, except ratios)

Sep. 2020

Jun. 2020





Hotel/Travel Accomodation

$                 32,475

$                 32,758

$                     (283)





Food Service/Restaurant

9,698

10,480

(782)





Elder/Child Care

7,188

7,302

(114)





Arts/Entertainment/Recreation

6,614

5,698

916





Education/Religious

13,412

15,083

(1,671)





Energy

-

-

-





Total

$                 69,387

$                 71,321

$                 (1,934)





% of Total loans

7.83%

7.91%

-0.08%

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold a related conference call and webcast on October 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.  Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469.  The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com.  An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About SB Financial Group                                                                          

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title).  State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 22 offices; 21 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 23 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.  Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".

In May 2020, SB Financial was ranked #125 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE").

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, including the impact to the state and local economies of prolonged shelter in place orders and the pandemic generally, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders.  In addition, the Company excludes the non-GAAP items of OMSR impairment and merger related costs from net income to report an adjusted net income level.  Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.  


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)



















September

June

March

December

September



($ in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019














ASSETS










Cash and due from banks

$       94,641

$       85,661

$       56,393

$       27,064

$       49,824

Interest bearing time deposits

8,956

10,542

-

-

-

Available-for-sale securities

130,315

104,289

107,727

100,948

77,029

Loans held for sale

13,943

13,742

11,328

7,258

13,655

Loans, net of unearned income

885,850

901,548

830,764

825,510

823,367

Allowance for loan losses

(11,793)

(10,013)

(8,958)

(8,755)

(8,492)

Premises and equipment, net

23,785

23,662

23,599

23,385

23,898

Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost

5,303

4,837

4,648

4,648

4,648

Foreclosed assets held for sale, net

76

382

85

305

489

Interest receivable

4,159

4,272

2,940

3,106

3,176

Goodwill and other intangibles

22,763

22,813

17,830

17,832

17,834

Cash value of life insurance

17,453

17,375

17,299

17,221

17,137

Mortgage servicing rights

8,535

8,168

8,974

11,017

10,447

Other assets

14,255

15,658

15,684

9,038

9,749

















Total assets

$  1,218,241

$  1,202,936

$  1,088,313

$  1,038,577

$  1,042,761










































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Deposits











Non interest bearing demand

$     225,003

$     229,042

$     170,920

$     158,357

$     152,932


Interest bearing demand

164,248

154,143

133,722

131,084

131,655


Savings

169,474

161,182

138,863

119,359

121,991


Money market

204,862

189,380

169,209

173,666

173,237


Time deposits

250,428

256,840

251,177

257,753

268,139

















Total deposits

1,014,015

990,587

863,891

840,219

847,954















Short-term borrowings

20,710

23,826

36,881

12,945

14,659

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

8,000

13,000

16,000

16,000

16,000

Trust preferred securities

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Interest payable

946

929

1,131

1,191

1,391

Other liabilities

22,913

26,403

24,195

21,818

18,201

















Total liabilities

1,076,894

1,065,055

952,408

902,483

908,515















Shareholders' Equity











Preferred stock

-

-

-

-

13,241


Common stock

54,463

54,463

54,463

54,463

41,223


Additional paid-in capital

14,782

14,780

14,655

15,023

15,219


Retained earnings

80,012

75,526

72,641

72,704

70,184


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

2,221

2,320

2,049

659

900


Treasury stock

(10,131)

(9,208)

(7,903)

(6,755)

(6,521)

















Total shareholders' equity

141,347

137,881

135,905

136,094

134,246

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  1,218,241

$  1,202,936

$  1,088,313

$  1,038,577

$  1,042,761

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)


















($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

At and for the Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended






















September

June

March

December

September

September

September

Interest income

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

Loans















  Taxable 

$     10,179

$        9,945

$        9,795

$     10,313

$     10,607

$     29,919

$     30,216

  Tax exempt

47

59

79

83

82

185

217

Securities















  Taxable 

494

510

692

737

776

1,696

2,489

  Tax exempt

87

81

78

72

81

246

273




















Total interest income

10,807

10,595

10,644

11,205

11,546

32,046

33,195


















Interest expense















Deposits

1,423

1,549

1,880

2,392

2,258

4,852

6,268

Repurchase agreements & other

12

20

28

17

22

60

65

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

59

92

100

101

101

251

301

Trust preferred securities

54

62

88

99

107

204

331




















Total interest expense

1,548

1,723

2,096

2,609

2,488

5,367

6,965




































Net interest income

9,259

8,872

8,548

8,596

9,058

26,679

26,230



















Provision for loan losses 

1,800

1,300

600

300

300

3,700

500


















Net interest income after provision














  for loan losses

7,459

7,572

7,948

8,296

8,758

22,979

25,730


















Noninterest income















Wealth management fees

839

775

768

801

775

2,382

2,292

Customer service fees

730

667

682

712

729

2,079

2,049

Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR

8,085

8,119

1,949

3,048

2,495

18,153

5,365

Mortgage loan servicing fees, net

(169)

(1,880)

(2,052)

334

8

(4,101)

(731)

Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans

119

107

104

250

462

330

1,005

Title insurance revenue

517

609

265

393

400

1,391

727

Net gain on sales of securities

-

-

-

-

-

-

206

Gain (loss) on sale of assets

(52)

(80)

(46)

1

1

(178)

(6)

Other

349

298

491

420

496

1,138

1,150




















Total noninterest income

10,418

8,615

2,161

5,959

5,366

21,194

12,057


















Noninterest expense















Salaries and employee benefits

6,995

6,419

5,427

6,142

5,715

18,841

15,922

Net occupancy expense

736

675

698

675

656

2,109

1,928

Equipment expense

888

780

700

764

688

2,368

2,064

Data processing fees

586

1,288

548

543

499

2,422

1,430

Professional fees

695

1,224

757

639

571

2,676

1,837

Marketing expense

137

141

208

171

239

486

724

Telephone and communication expense

142

122

115

121

118

379

345

Postage and delivery expense

96

96

115

86

89

307

254

State, local and other taxes

331

262

254

347

243

847

745

Employee expense

155

93

184

207

199

432

588

Other expenses

574

562

400

481

483

1,536

1,397




















Total noninterest expense

11,335

11,662

9,406

10,176

9,500

32,403

27,234




































Income before income tax expense

6,542

4,525

703

4,079

4,624

11,770

10,553



















Income tax expense

1,292

870

22

721

862

2,184

1,938


















Net income 

$        5,250

$        3,655

$           681

$        3,358

$        3,762

$        9,586

$        8,615


















Preferred share dividends 

-

-

-

230

233

-

720


















Net income available to common shareholders

5,250

3,655

681

3,128

3,529

9,586

7,895


















Common share data:















Basic earnings per common share

$          0.69

$          0.47

$          0.09

$          0.48

$          0.55

$          1.25

$          1.22



















Diluted earnings per common share

$          0.69

$          0.47

$          0.09

$          0.42

$          0.48

$          1.25

$          1.08


















Average shares outstanding (in thousands):















Basic:

7,607

7,708

7,756

6,445

6,397

7,700

6,459

Diluted: 

7,607

7,708

7,756

7,799

7,876

7,700

7,955

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.





CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)




















($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

At and for the Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


















September

June

March

December

September

September

September

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019
















   Net interest income 

$        9,259

$        8,872

$        8,548

$        8,596

$        9,058

$       26,679

$       26,230

         Tax-equivalent adjustment

36

37

42

41

43

115

130

   Tax-equivalent net interest income 

9,295

8,909

8,590

8,637

9,101

26,794

26,360

   Provision for loan loss 

1,800

1,300

600

300

300

3,700

500

   Noninterest income

10,418

8,615

2,161

5,959

5,366

21,194

12,057

   Total operating revenue

19,677

17,487

10,709

14,555

14,424

47,873

38,287

   Noninterest expense

11,335

11,662

9,406

10,176

9,500

32,403

27,234

   Pre-tax pre-provision income

8,342

5,825

1,303

4,379

4,924

15,470

11,053

   Pretax income

6,542

4,525

703

4,079

4,624

11,770

10,553

   Net income 

5,250

3,655

681

3,358

3,762

9,586

8,615

   Net income available to common shareholders 

5,250

3,655

681

3,128

3,529

9,586

7,895
















PER SHARE INFORMATION:














   Basic earnings per share (EPS)

0.69

0.47

0.09

0.48

0.55

1.24

1.22

   Diluted earnings per share

0.69

0.47

0.09

0.42

0.48

1.24

1.08

   Common dividends

0.100

0.100

0.095

0.095

0.090

0.295

0.265

   Book value per common share

18.73

17.97

17.64

17.53

17.28

18.73

17.3

   Tangible book value per common share (TBV)

15.72

15.00

15.32

15.23

16.23

15.72

16.2

   Fully converted TBV per common share

-

-

-

-

14.98

-

15.0

   Market price per common share

13.49

16.62

11.12

19.69

16.72

13.49

16.7

   Market price per preferred share

-

-

-

-

16.50

-

16.5

   Market price to TBV

85.8%

110.8%

72.6%

129.2%

103.0%

85.8%

103.0%

   Market price to fully converted TBV

-

-

-

-

111.6%

-

111.6%

   Market price to trailing 12 month EPS

8.0

11.4

8.4

13.0

11.5

8.0

11.5
















PERFORMANCE RATIOS:














   Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.73%

1.25%

0.26%

1.28%

1.44%

1.12%

1.13%

   Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA

2.74%

1.99%

0.49%

1.67%

1.89%

1.81%

1.44%

   Return on average equity

15.01%

10.31%

1.99%

9.93%

11.24%

9.74%

8.67%

   Return on average tangible equity

17.93%

11.91%

2.29%

12.83%

14.67%

11.48%

11.35%

   Efficiency ratio 

57.48%

66.68%

87.81%

69.90%

65.85%

67.68%

71.12%

   Earning asset yield

3.96%

3.95%

4.32%

4.80%

4.98%

4.08%

4.87%

   Cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.75%

0.89%

1.12%

1.42%

1.33%

0.91%

1.27%

   Net interest margin

3.39%

3.30%

3.47%

3.68%

3.91%

3.39%

3.85%

   Tax equivalent effect

0.02%

0.02%

0.01%

0.02%

0.02%

0.02%

0.02%

   Net interest margin, tax equivalent 

3.41%

3.32%

3.48%

3.70%

3.93%

3.41%

3.87%

   Non interest income/Average assets

3.42%

2.95%

0.81%

2.27%

2.06%

2.48%

1.58%

   Non interest expense/Average assets

3.73%

3.99%

3.54%

3.87%

3.64%

3.79%

3.56%

   Net noninterest expense/Average assets

-0.30%

-1.04%

-2.73%

-1.60%

-1.58%

-1.31%

-1.98%
















ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:














   Gross charge-offs

32

254

400

51

128

686

208

   Recoveries

11

10

3

14

15

24

33

   Net charge-offs

21

244

397

37

113

662

175

   Nonaccruing loans/Total loans

0.72%

0.72%

0.70%

0.67%

0.40%

0.72%

0.40%

   Nonperforming loans/Total loans

0.81%

0.81%

0.79%

0.77%

0.50%

0.81%

0.50%

   Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO

0.82%

0.86%

0.80%

0.81%

0.56%

0.82%

0.56%

   Nonperforming assets/Total assets

0.60%

0.64%

0.61%

0.64%

0.44%

0.60%

0.44%

   Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans

163.84%

136.45%

135.77%

137.35%

207.12%

163.84%

207.12%

   Allowance for loan loss/Total loans

1.33%

1.11%

1.08%

1.06%

1.03%

1.33%

1.03%

   Allowance for loan loss/Total loans less PPP

1.47%

1.22%

1.08%

1.06%

1.03%

1.47%

1.03%

   Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)

0.01%

0.11%

0.19%

0.02%

0.05%

0.10%

0.03%

   Loan loss provision/Net charge-offs

8571.43%

532.79%

151.13%

810.81%

265.49%

558.91%

285.71%
















CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:














   Loans/ Deposits

87.36%

91.01%

96.17%

98.25%

97.10%

87.36%

97.10%

   Equity/ Assets

11.60%

11.46%

12.49%

13.10%

12.87%

11.60%

12.87%

   Tangible equity/Tangible assets

9.92%

9.75%

11.03%

11.59%

10.07%

9.92%

10.07%

   Tangible equity adjusted for conversion

-

-

-

-

11.36%

-

11.36%

   Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)

13.20%

11.97%

12.17%

12.46%

12.07%

13.20%

12.07%
















END OF PERIOD BALANCES














   Total assets

1,218,241

1,202,936

1,088,313

1,038,577

1,042,761

1,218,241

1,042,761

   Total loans 

885,850

901,548

830,764

825,510

823,367

885,850

823,367

   Deposits

1,014,015

990,587

863,891

840,219

847,954

1,014,015

847,954

   Stockholders equity

141,347

137,881

135,905

136,094

134,246

141,347

134,246

   Goodwill and intangibles

22,763

22,813

17,830

17,832

17,834

22,763

17,834

   Preferred equity

-

-

-

-

13,241

-

13,241

   Tangible equity

118,584

115,068

118,075

118,262

103,171

118,584

103,171

   Mortgage servicing portfolio

1,293,037

1,261,746

1,216,292

1,199,107

1,153,020

1,293,037

1,153,020

   Wealth/Brokerage assets under care

522,360

495,025

427,129

507,670

484,295

522,360

484,295

   Total assets under care

3,033,638

2,959,707

2,731,734

2,745,354

2,680,076

3,033,638

2,680,076

   Full-time equivalent employees 

251

254

253

252

247

251

247

   Period end common shares outstanding

7,545

7,672

7,705

7,763

6,357

7,545

6,357

   Period end outstanding (Series A Converted)

-

-

-

-

1,414

-

1,414

   Market capitalization (all)

101,782

127,509

85,680

152,853

129,620

101,782

129,620
















AVERAGE BALANCES














   Total assets

1,216,843

1,169,030

1,061,365

1,051,071

1,043,791

1,141,008

1,020,074

   Total earning assets 

1,090,386

1,073,490

986,216

934,540

927,360

1,047,846

908,284

   Total loans 

907,483

898,216

832,975

828,108

829,699

879,536

803,431

   Deposits

1,007,679

946,053

855,272

856,961

849,984

936,805

829,335

   Stockholders equity

139,908

141,821

136,930

135,267

133,891

131,156

132,465

   Goodwill and intangibles

22,787

19,066

17,831

17,833

17,835

19,813

17,518

   Preferred equity

-

-

-

12,707

13,459

-

13,771

   Tangible equity

117,121

122,755

119,099

104,727

102,597

111,343

101,176

   Average basic shares outstanding

7,607

7,708

7,756

6,445

6,397

7,700

6,459

   Average diluted shares outstanding

7,607

7,708

7,756

7,799

7,876

7,700

7,955

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)

At and for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019








($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2020

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2019



Average

Average

Average

Average

Assets

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate












Taxable securities/Cash

$           176,821

$                 494

1.12%

$            89,782

$                 776

3.46%

Nontaxable securities

6,082

87

5.72%

7,879

81

4.11%

Loans, net

907,483

10,226

4.51%

829,699

10,689

5.15%












       Total earning assets

1,090,386

10,807

3.96%

927,360

11,546

4.98%












Cash and due from banks

53,532



55,039


Allowance for loan losses

(10,448)



(8,392)


Premises and equipment

23,968



23,855


Other assets

59,405



45,929













      Total assets

$        1,216,843



$        1,043,791












Liabilities









Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand

$           531,913

$                 690

0.52%

$           434,190

$                 769

0.71%

Time deposits

254,381

746

1.17%

272,433

1,489

2.19%

Repurchase agreements & other

23,811

12

0.20%

15,948

22

0.55%

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

8,272

59

2.85%

16,000

101

2.53%

Trust preferred securities

10,310

54

2.10%

10,310

107

4.15%












      Total interest bearing liabilities

828,687

1,561

0.75%

748,881

2,488

1.33%












Non interest bearing demand

221,385

-


143,361

-












      Total funding

1,050,072

0.59%

892,242

1.12%












Other liabilities

26,863



17,658













      Total liabilities

1,076,935



909,900













Equity

139,908



133,891













      Total liabilities and equity

$        1,216,843



$        1,043,791













Net interest income

$              9,246



$              9,058












Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure

3.39%



3.91%












Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP

3.41%



3.93%

 - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis

















Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2020

Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2019



Average

Average

Average

Average

Assets

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate












Taxable securities

$           161,947

$              1,696

1.40%

$            96,013

$              2,489

3.46%

Nontaxable securities

6,363

246

5.15%

8,840

273

4.12%

Loans, net

879,536

30,104

4.56%

803,431

30,433

5.05%












       Total earning assets

1,047,846

32,046

4.08%

908,284

33,195

4.87%












Cash and due from banks

28,040



46,797


Allowance for loan losses

(9,560)



(8,303)


Premises and equipment

23,855



23,643


Other assets

50,827



49,653













      Total assets

$        1,141,008



$        1,020,074












Liabilities









Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand

$           483,156

$              2,550

0.70%

$           426,436

$              2,232

0.70%

Time deposits

253,398

2,315

1.22%

261,362

4,036

2.06%

Repurchase agreements & Other

21,856

60

0.37%

15,760

65

0.55%

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

16,263

251

2.06%

16,088

301

2.49%

Trust preferred securities

10,310

204

2.64%

10,310

331

4.28%












      Total interest bearing liabilities

784,983

5,380

0.91%

729,956

6,965

1.27%












Non interest bearing demand

200,251

0.73%

141,537

1.07%












      Total funding

985,234



871,493













Other liabilities

24,618



16,116













      Total liabilities

1,009,852



887,609













Equity

131,156



132,465













      Total liabilities and equity

$        1,141,008



$        1,020,074













Net interest income

$            26,666



$            26,230












Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure

3.39%



3.85%












Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP

3.41%



3.87%

 - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis

Non-GAAP reconciliation

 Three Months Ended 

 Nine Months Ended 











($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

 Sep. 30, 2020 

 Sep. 30, 2019 

 Sep. 30, 2020 

 Sep. 30, 2019 











Total operating revenue

$         19,677

$         14,424

$         47,873

$         38,287

 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment*

(326)

-

2,974

1,398











Adjusted total operating revenue

19,351

14,424

50,847

39,685











Total operating expense

11,335

9,500

32,403

27,234

 Adjustment for merger expenses**

-

-

(1,241)

-











Adjusted total operating expense

11,335

9,500

31,162

27,234











Income before income taxes

6,542

4,624

11,770

10,553

 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense

(326)

-

4,215

1,398











Adjusted income before income taxes

6,216

4,624

15,985

11,951











Provision for income taxes

1,292

862

2,184

1,938

 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense***

(68)

-

885

294











Adjusted provision for income taxes

1,224

862

3,069

2,233











Net income

5,250

3,762

9,586

8,615

 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense

(258)

-

3,330

1,104











Adjusted net income

4,992

3,762

12,916

9,720











Diluted earnings per share

0.69

0.48

1.25

1.08

 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense

(0.04)

-

0.42

0.14











Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$            0.65

$            0.48

$            1.67

$            1.22











Return on average assets

1.73%

1.44%

1.12%

1.13%

 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense

-0.08%

0.00%

0.29%

0.11%











Adjusted return on average assets

1.64%

1.44%

1.41%

1.23%





















Pretax, preprovision income

8,342

4,924

15,470

11,053

 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense

(326)

-

4,215

1,398











Adjusted pretax, preprovision income

8,016

4,924

19,685

12,451





















*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights











**transactions costs related to the Edon acquisition











***tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate

