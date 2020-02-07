SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Extension of Share Repurchase Program of up to 400,000 Common Shares

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, and wealth management services, today announced that its board of directors has authorized the extension of the Company's share repurchase program through December 31, 2020. Pursuant to the share repurchase program, which was originally announced by the Company on June 21, 2019, and expired in December 2019, the Company was authorized to purchase up to an aggregate of 400,000 common shares. A total of approximately 210,000 common shares of the Company have been purchased to date, with approximately 190,000 remaining shares authorized for repurchase under the program, as extended The repurchased shares will be held as Treasury shares and will be available for general corporate purposes.

SB Financial will repurchase shares at times and at prices considered appropriate by management, although the exact timing of the repurchases and the number of common shares to be purchased will depend on market conditions and other factors. These purchases may be commenced or suspended at any time or periodically without prior notice and the exact number of shares to be repurchased by the Company is not guaranteed.

About SB Financial Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 20 offices; 19 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 22 full-service ATMs. State Bank has seven loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".

In May 2019, SB Financial was ranked #94 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE").

