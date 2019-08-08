SB360 and Hilco to Conduct Going Out of Business Sales at All 54 A'GACI Stores
All stores NOW OPEN as "Going Out of Business" Sales begin today.
Aug 08, 2019, 13:40 ET
SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A'GACI, an innovator in the fast fashion apparel industry since 1971, is closing all 54 stores in the US and Puerto Rico. A'GACI filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection this morning and retained a joint venture of SB360 Capital Partners (www.sb360.com) and Hilco Merchant Resources (www.hilcomerchantresources.com) to liquidate the stores. "Going Out of Business" Sales begin today in all A'GACI locations.
San Antonio-based A'GACI developed a loyal customer base by offering affordable, trendy styles that reflect the feminine, confident style of today's young women.
A'GACI shoppers will find significant savings storewide with discounts of up to 50% off the original price on more than $21,000,000 of merchandise. Everything in A'GACI's entire collection is on sale including dresses, tops, bottoms, jeans, shoes, and accessories. Customers shopping the first few days of the sale will find full selections of merchandise in complete size ranges. The stores will also receive all the merchandise originally designated to support the A'GACI ecommerce store which has already closed.
Commenting on the value customers will realize from shopping the Sale, a spokesperson for the joint venture said, "A'GACI shoppers will be surprised at the selection of highly desirable product in all 54 stores. All their favorite items are on sale, and with discounts up to 50% off original prices, we anticipate crowds seldom seen outside of the holiday shopping season. The timing of this Sale coincides with the Back-to-School season, and we expect the Sale to wrap up quickly."
A complete A'GACI store list is attached and you can also find a store at https://www.agacistore.com/stores.html
About SB360 Capital Partners, LLC
SB360 Capital Partners (www.sb360.com), a Schottenstein Affiliate, helps businesses manage change, restructure assets, and turn around dwindling profitability. SB360 makes equity investments to infuse capital for growth opportunities, fund turnarounds, and provide liquidity to businesses experiencing change. SB360 acquires assets of all types including inventory, fixed assets, intellectual property, real estate, and complete business units. The firm's asset disposition services range from providing guaranteed asset value recovery to acting as a liquidation consultant. Additionally, SB360 has entities engaged in real estate advisory, commercial real estate investment, and the operation of the SBC Logistics Asset Recovery Center in Columbus. The principals of SB360 hold extensive commercial interests in national retail and wholesale operations; internationally recognized consumer brands; commercial, residential, and industrial real estate properties; and financial service operations.
About Hilco Merchant Resources
Hilco Merchant Resources (www.hilcomerchantresources.com) provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives. Hilco Merchant Resources' activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; facilitation of mergers and acquisitions; interim company, division or store management teams; loss prevention; and, the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment. Additionally, HMR now includes among its subsidiaries the nation's premier fixture and equipment liquidation firm, Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery (www.hilcoffe.com), an innovative sale locater website called Shop Genius (www.shopgenius.com), as well as the popular online retail and daily deal e-commerce company, Deal Genius, LLC (www.dealgenius.com). Hilco Merchant Resources is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), one of the world's leading authorities on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.
About A'GACI
Founded in 1971 in San Antonio, Texas, A'GACI is a lifestyle brand catering to young fashion lovers who are sexy, feminine and confident in their style. A'GACI owns and operates 54 stores in the U.S. A'GACI has significant brand recognition within the fashion blogger community and is known as the place for value-priced, trend-right fashions. To find out more about A'GACI, please visit www.agacistore.com.
|
Mall/Shopping Center
|
Address
|
City
|
State
|
Zip
|
Gran Plaza Outlets
|
888 W 2nd Street, Building C Suite #100
|
Calexico
|
California
|
92231
|
Sunvalley
|
250 Sun Valley Mall
|
Concord
|
California
|
94520
|
Outlets at the Border
|
4463 Camino De La Plaza, Suite #200
|
San Diego
|
California
|
92173
|
Del Amo
|
21540 Hawthorne Blvd, Suite 526
|
Torrance
|
California
|
90503
|
Brandon
|
856 Brandon Town Center Mall
|
Brandon
|
Florida
|
33511
|
Coral Square
|
9505 West Atlantic Blvd.
|
Coral Springs
|
Florida
|
33071
|
The Avenues
|
10300 Southside Boulevard, Suite #1070A
|
Jacksonville
|
Florida
|
32256
|
Dolphin Mall
|
11401 NW 12th Street, Suite #454
|
Miami
|
Florida
|
33172
|
Miami International Mall
|
1455 NW 107th Avenue, Suite #350B
|
Miami
|
Florida
|
33172
|
Florida Mall
|
8001 S Orange Blossom Trail, Suite #110
|
Orlando
|
Florida
|
32809
|
Sawgrass Mills
|
12801 W Sunrise Boulevard, Suite 827
|
Sunrise
|
Florida
|
33323
|
Westshore Plaza
|
250 Westshore Plaza, Space # C-10
|
Tampa
|
Florida
|
33609
|
Citrus Park Mall
|
8021 Citrus Park Town Center, Suite #7833
|
Tampa
|
Florida
|
33625
|
Yorktown Shopping Center
|
203 Yorktown Shopping Center
|
Lombard
|
Illinois
|
60148
|
Woodfield Mall
|
5 Woodfield Mall, Suite #E312
|
Schaumburg
|
Illinois
|
60173
|
Mall of America
|
60 E Broadway, Suite #E248
|
Bloomington
|
Minnesota
|
55425
|
Galleria at Sunset
|
1300 W Sunset Rd
|
Henderson
|
Nevada
|
89014
|
Town Square Las Vegas
|
6543 Las Vegas Blvd. S Space C-128
|
Las Vegas
|
Nevada
|
89119
|
Plaza Del Norte
|
PR 2 & PR 493, Suite #B126
|
Hatillo
|
Puerto Rico
|
00659
|
Plaza Del Caribe
|
2050 Ponce Bypass
|
Ponce
|
Puerto Rico
|
00717
|
Plaza Las Americas
|
525 Av. Franklin Delano Roosevelt
|
San Juan
|
Puerto Rico
|
00918
|
CoolSprings Galleria
|
1800 Galleria Boulevard, Suite #5050
|
Franklin
|
Tennessee
|
37067
|
Stones River Mall
|
1720 Old Fort Parkway, Suite #L180
|
Murfreesboro
|
Tennessee
|
37129
|
The Parks at Arlington
|
3811 S Cooper Street, Suite #1042
|
Arlington
|
Texas
|
76015
|
Barton Creek Square
|
2901 S Capital of Texas Highway, Suite #N11-B
|
Austin
|
Texas
|
78746
|
Sunrise Mall
|
2370 N Expressway, Suite #1038
|
Brownsville
|
Texas
|
78521
|
Lakeline
|
11200 Lakeline Mall Drive
|
Cedar Park
|
Texas
|
78613
|
Mall De Las Aguilas
|
455 Farm-To-Market Rd 375, Suite #108
|
Eagle Pass
|
Texas
|
78852
|
Cielo Vista Mall
|
8401 Gateway Boulevard W, Suite #G-11B
|
El Paso
|
Texas
|
79925
|
Sunland Park Mall
|
750 Sunland Park Drive, Suite #B-12
|
El Paso
|
Texas
|
79912
|
Hulen Mall
|
4800 S Hulen Street, Suite #2064
|
Fort Worth
|
Texas
|
76132
|
Grapevine Mills
|
3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Suite #230
|
Grapevine
|
Texas
|
76051
|
Houston Galleria
|
5085 Westheimer Road, Suite #940
|
Houston
|
Texas
|
77056
|
West Oaks Mall
|
1000 West Oaks Mall, Suite #204
|
Houston
|
Texas
|
77082
|
Willowbrook Mall
|
2000 Willowbrook Drive
|
Houston
|
Texas
|
77070
|
Deerbrook Mall
|
20131 Highway 59 N, Suite #2240
|
Humble
|
Texas
|
77338
|
Katy Mills Mall
|
5000 Katy Mills Circle, Suite #563A
|
Katy
|
Texas
|
77494
|
Killeen Mall
|
2100 S W.S. Young Drive, Suite #1164
|
Killeen
|
Texas
|
76543
|
Mall Del Norte
|
5300 N San Dario Avenue, Suite #164
|
Laredo
|
Texas
|
78041
|
South Plains Mall
|
6002 Slide Road, Suite #D-02
|
Lubbock
|
Texas
|
79414
|
La Plaza-A'GACI
|
2200 S 10th Street, Suite #M08
|
McAllen
|
Texas
|
78503
|
Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets
|
5009 E Expressway 83, Suite #200
|
Mercedes
|
Texas
|
78570
|
Town East Mall
|
2004 Town East Mall, Suite#2148
|
Mesquite
|
Texas
|
75150
|
Midland Park Mall
|
4511 N Midkiff Road, Suite #B01B
|
Midland
|
Texas
|
79705
|
Pearland Town Center
|
11200 Broadway Street, Suite #320
|
Pearland
|
Texas
|
77584
|
The Shops at Willow Bend
|
6121 W Park Boulevard, Suite #A-206
|
Plano
|
Texas
|
75093
|
Ingram Park Mall
|
6301 NW Loop 410, Suite #L11
|
San Antonio
|
Texas
|
78238
|
North Star Mall
|
7400 San Pedro Avenue, Suite #242
|
San Antonio
|
Texas
|
78216
|
Rolling Oaks Mall
|
6909 N Loop 1604 E, Suite #2081
|
San Antonio
|
Texas
|
78247
|
South Park Mall
|
2310 SW Military Drive, Suite #112
|
San Antonio
|
Texas
|
78224
|
San Marcos Premium Outlets
|
3939 S IH 35, Suite #213
|
San Marcos
|
Texas
|
78666
|
Broadway Square
|
4601 S Broadway Avenue, Suite #F21A
|
Tyler
|
Texas
|
75703
|
The Domain
|
3220 Amy Donovan Plaza, Suite #104
|
Austin
|
Texas
|
78758
|
Memorial Mall
|
303 Memorial City Suite #809
|
Houston
|
Texas
|
77024
SOURCE SB360 Capital Partners
