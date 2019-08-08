SB360 and Hilco to Conduct Going Out of Business Sales at All 54 A'GACI Stores

All stores NOW OPEN as "Going Out of Business" Sales begin today.

SB360 Capital Partners

Aug 08, 2019, 13:40 ET

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A'GACI, an innovator in the fast fashion apparel industry since 1971, is closing all 54 stores in the US and Puerto Rico. A'GACI filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection this morning and retained a joint venture of SB360 Capital Partners (www.sb360.com) and Hilco Merchant Resources (www.hilcomerchantresources.com) to liquidate the stores. "Going Out of Business" Sales begin today in all A'GACI locations.

San Antonio-based A'GACI developed a loyal customer base by offering affordable, trendy styles that reflect the feminine, confident style of today's young women.

A'GACI shoppers will find significant savings storewide with discounts of up to 50% off the original price on more than $21,000,000 of merchandise. Everything in A'GACI's entire collection is on sale including dresses, tops, bottoms, jeans, shoes, and accessories.  Customers shopping the first few days of the sale will find full selections of merchandise in complete size ranges. The stores will also receive all the merchandise originally designated to support the A'GACI ecommerce store which has already closed.

Commenting on the value customers will realize from shopping the Sale, a spokesperson for the joint venture said, "A'GACI shoppers will be surprised at the selection of highly desirable product in all 54 stores. All their favorite items are on sale, and with discounts up to 50% off original prices, we anticipate crowds seldom seen outside of the holiday shopping season. The timing of this Sale coincides with the Back-to-School season, and we expect the Sale to wrap up quickly."

A complete A'GACI store list is attached and you can also find a store at https://www.agacistore.com/stores.html

About SB360 Capital Partners, LLC

SB360 Capital Partners (www.sb360.com), a Schottenstein Affiliate, helps businesses manage change, restructure assets, and turn around dwindling profitability. SB360 makes equity investments to infuse capital for growth opportunities, fund turnarounds, and provide liquidity to businesses experiencing change. SB360 acquires assets of all types including inventory, fixed assets, intellectual property, real estate, and complete business units. The firm's asset disposition services range from providing guaranteed asset value recovery to acting as a liquidation consultant. Additionally, SB360 has entities engaged in real estate advisory, commercial real estate investment, and the operation of the SBC Logistics Asset Recovery Center in Columbus. The principals of SB360 hold extensive commercial interests in national retail and wholesale operations; internationally recognized consumer brands; commercial, residential, and industrial real estate properties; and financial service operations.

About Hilco Merchant Resources

Hilco Merchant Resources (www.hilcomerchantresources.com) provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives.  Hilco Merchant Resources' activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; facilitation of mergers and acquisitions; interim company, division or store management teams; loss prevention; and, the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment.  Additionally, HMR now includes among its subsidiaries the nation's premier fixture and equipment liquidation firm, Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery (www.hilcoffe.com), an innovative sale locater website called Shop Genius (www.shopgenius.com),  as well as the popular online retail and daily deal e-commerce company, Deal Genius, LLC (www.dealgenius.com).  Hilco Merchant Resources is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), one of the world's leading authorities on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

About A'GACI

Founded in 1971 in San Antonio, Texas, A'GACI is a lifestyle brand catering to young fashion lovers who are sexy, feminine and confident in their style.  A'GACI owns and operates 54 stores in the U.S. A'GACI has significant brand recognition within the fashion blogger community and is known as the place for value-priced, trend-right fashions. To find out more about A'GACI, please visit www.agacistore.com.

Mall/Shopping Center

Address

City

State

Zip

Gran Plaza Outlets

888 W 2nd Street, Building C Suite #100

Calexico

California

92231

Sunvalley

250 Sun Valley Mall

Concord

California

94520

Outlets at the Border

4463 Camino De La Plaza, Suite #200

San Diego

California

92173

Del Amo

21540 Hawthorne Blvd, Suite 526

Torrance

California

90503

Brandon

856 Brandon Town Center Mall

Brandon

Florida

33511

Coral Square

9505 West Atlantic Blvd.

Coral Springs

Florida

33071

The Avenues

10300 Southside Boulevard, Suite #1070A

Jacksonville

Florida

32256

Dolphin Mall

11401 NW 12th Street, Suite #454

Miami

Florida

33172

Miami International Mall

1455 NW 107th Avenue, Suite #350B

Miami

Florida

33172

Florida Mall

8001 S Orange Blossom Trail, Suite #110

Orlando

Florida

32809

Sawgrass Mills

12801 W Sunrise Boulevard, Suite 827

Sunrise

Florida

33323

Westshore Plaza

250 Westshore Plaza, Space # C-10

Tampa

Florida

33609

Citrus Park Mall

8021 Citrus Park Town Center, Suite #7833

Tampa

Florida

33625

Yorktown Shopping Center

203 Yorktown Shopping Center

Lombard

Illinois

60148

Woodfield Mall

5 Woodfield Mall, Suite #E312

Schaumburg

Illinois

60173

Mall of America

60 E Broadway, Suite #E248

Bloomington

Minnesota

55425

Galleria at Sunset

1300 W Sunset Rd

Henderson

Nevada

89014

Town Square Las Vegas

6543 Las Vegas Blvd. S Space C-128

Las Vegas

Nevada

89119

Plaza Del Norte

PR 2 & PR 493, Suite #B126

Hatillo

Puerto Rico

00659

Plaza Del Caribe

2050 Ponce Bypass

Ponce

Puerto Rico

00717

Plaza Las Americas

525 Av. Franklin Delano Roosevelt

San Juan

Puerto Rico

00918

CoolSprings Galleria

1800 Galleria Boulevard, Suite #5050

Franklin

Tennessee

37067

Stones River Mall

1720 Old Fort Parkway, Suite #L180

Murfreesboro

Tennessee

37129

The Parks at Arlington

3811 S Cooper Street, Suite #1042

Arlington

Texas

76015

Barton Creek Square

2901 S Capital of Texas Highway, Suite #N11-B

Austin

Texas

78746

Sunrise Mall

2370 N Expressway, Suite #1038

Brownsville

Texas

78521

Lakeline

11200 Lakeline Mall Drive

Cedar Park

Texas

78613

Mall De Las Aguilas

455 Farm-To-Market Rd 375, Suite #108

Eagle Pass

Texas

78852

Cielo Vista Mall

8401 Gateway Boulevard W, Suite #G-11B

El Paso

Texas

79925

Sunland Park Mall

750 Sunland Park Drive, Suite #B-12

El Paso

Texas

79912

Hulen Mall

4800 S Hulen Street, Suite #2064

Fort Worth

Texas

76132

Grapevine Mills

3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Suite #230

Grapevine

Texas

76051

Houston Galleria

5085 Westheimer Road, Suite #940

Houston

Texas

77056

West Oaks Mall

1000 West Oaks Mall, Suite #204

Houston

Texas

77082

Willowbrook Mall

2000 Willowbrook Drive

Houston

Texas

77070

Deerbrook Mall

20131 Highway 59 N, Suite #2240

Humble

Texas

77338

Katy Mills Mall

5000 Katy Mills Circle, Suite #563A

Katy

Texas

77494

Killeen Mall

2100 S W.S. Young Drive, Suite #1164

Killeen

Texas

76543

Mall Del Norte

5300 N San Dario Avenue, Suite #164

Laredo

Texas

78041

South Plains Mall

6002 Slide Road, Suite #D-02

Lubbock

Texas

79414

La Plaza-A'GACI

2200 S 10th Street, Suite #M08

McAllen

Texas

78503

Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets

5009 E Expressway 83, Suite #200

Mercedes

Texas

78570

Town East Mall

2004 Town East Mall, Suite#2148

Mesquite

Texas

75150

Midland Park Mall

4511 N Midkiff Road, Suite #B01B

Midland

Texas

79705

Pearland Town Center

11200 Broadway Street, Suite #320

Pearland

Texas

77584

The Shops at Willow Bend

6121 W Park Boulevard, Suite #A-206

Plano

Texas

75093

Ingram Park Mall

6301 NW Loop 410, Suite #L11

San Antonio

Texas

78238

North Star Mall

7400 San Pedro Avenue, Suite #242

San Antonio

Texas

78216

Rolling Oaks Mall

6909 N Loop 1604 E, Suite #2081

San Antonio

Texas

78247

South Park Mall

2310 SW Military Drive, Suite #112

San Antonio

Texas

78224

San Marcos Premium Outlets

3939 S IH 35, Suite #213

San Marcos

Texas

78666

Broadway Square

4601 S Broadway Avenue, Suite #F21A

Tyler

Texas

75703

The Domain

3220 Amy Donovan Plaza, Suite #104

Austin

Texas

78758

Memorial Mall

303 Memorial City Suite #809

Houston

Texas

77024

SOURCE SB360 Capital Partners

SB360 and Hilco to Conduct Going Out of Business Sales at All 54 A'GACI Stores

