SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza Statement on the President's State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza issued the following statement in response to President Donald J. Trump's State of the Union Address:

"The President made a powerful case that his pro-growth economic policies are not only sustaining record-high levels of optimism among America's 30 million small businesses, but also driving upward mobility among historically underrepresented minority entrepreneurs. Last year, Latino-owned small businesses saw their average revenues increase by an astounding 46%. This Administration's commitment to reducing the cost of healthcare, opening new international markets, providing paid family leave, and expanding access to affordable childcare will further reduce barriers to entrepreneurial development and growth, particularly among minorities. I'm particularly encouraged by this President's efforts to steer more private sector investment into more than 8,700 undercapitalized communities through Opportunity Zones. These critically important investments will help more low-income Americans climb the economic ladder and realize the American Dream."

