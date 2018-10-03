SBA Administrator McMahon Statement on September 2018 Jobs Report Economic Growth Fuels by the President's Strong Policies

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Linda E. McMahon released the following statement in response to the U.S. Labor Department's September 2018 Jobs report that the economy added 134,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate was 3.7 percent, the lowest unemployment rate since 1969:

"The President's strong economic policies are having a long-lasting and meaningful impact on our nation's businesses and households. Business and consumer optimism are at historically high levels, and our economy continues to improve. Small business owners from around the country are utilizing the opportunities and freedom provided by the historic tax cuts and deregulation efforts that the Administration is advancing. They are looking forward to a strong and prosperous future."

