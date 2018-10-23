SBA Administrator McMahon's Statement on GDP Report for 3rd Quarter of 2018

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Linda E. McMahon issued the following statement after the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported the U.S. economy expanded at a higher-than-expected rate. According to the report, GDP grew at a 3.5 percent in the third quarter of 2018:

"The President's economic policies are working for the American people and having a meaningful impact on our nation's businesses. Today's report marks the fastest back-to-back economic growth we have seen in the last four years, driven by strong consumer optimism. Our small businesses are capitalizing on the pro-growth economic climate created by the President's policies by increasing investments, expanding and hiring. The success we're witnessing in the small business sector is a major reason for these very encouraging economic numbers."

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Contact: Erin.McCracken@sba.gov; (202) 205-7023

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Blogs & Instagram

Release Number: 18-64

SOURCE U.S. Small Business Administration

Related Links

https://www.sba.gov

