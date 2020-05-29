SBA Announces First Online Veteran-Owned Small Business Entrepreneurial Training Program

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration today announced the first online Veteran Entrepreneurial Training and Resource Network Streetwise MBA program to provide virtual training for veteran small business owners and their immediate families beginning in August 2020.

Thanks to the funding of $100,000 from President Donald Trump's donated salary, this will be the second cohort of the Veteran Owned Small Business Growth Training Pilot Program , following the successful completion of the first cohort in Portsmouth, New Hampshire in March 2020.

The award-winning VETRN Streetwise MBA program, powered by Interise, was created exclusively for veterans to provide them with the skills, resources, mentoring, and networking necessary to grow their own small business. The program is free and open to veterans and family members of established small businesses in all New England States, New York, and New Jersey. To date, 57 VETRN participants have graduated from the program.

"We're pleased to have the opportunity to continue offering such an impactful program to our veteran small business owners and their families throughout the Northeast," said Larry Stubblefield, Associate Administrator for SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development. "And now, more than ever, the SBA is dedicated to finding new and innovative ways to provide virtual support for our veteran-owned small businesses during these trying and unprecedented times."

The demand for the VETRN program has increased, and the upcoming training will be held virtually. The online program content is designed to help veteran entrepreneurs build operational capacity, increase revenues, manage cash flow, and create sustainable jobs. Addressing the Covid-19 economic impact, VETRN has added classes on crisis management, and training on how to work with lending institutions and other stakeholders when facing financial difficulties.

The VETRN program is open to veteran-owned businesses (or be a veteran immediate family member), located in New England, New York or New Jersey, have been in operation at least one year, and generate at least $75,000 in annual revenues. Exceptions may be considered on a case by case basis.

To learn more about the VETRN Streetwise MBA online program, see testimonials and videos, or to apply, visit www.vetrn.org . Applications may be completed on the VETRN website or by sending an email to either [email protected] or [email protected].

For more information about other SBA programs and resources for veterans, visit www.sba.gov/veterans .

