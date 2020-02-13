SBA Announces Funding Competition to Organizations Providing Training to Women Veteran Entrepreneurs

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration today announced that nonprofit organizations, state and local agencies, and institutions of higher learning are eligible to compete for funding of up to $300,000 to deliver entrepreneurship training to women service members, women veterans, and women military spouses.

Up to six awardees receive a total of $300,000 in grants administered by SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development to participate in the Women Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Program. The funds will be used to cover the costs of educating women service members and veterans, as well as women military spouses who are interested in starting or currently own a small business.

"Women veteran entrepreneurs have contributed in a major way to the growth of the U.S. economy, bringing in $10 billion in receipts over a five-year period," said Larry Stubblefield, Associate Administrator for SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development. "The SBA is committed to supporting women veterans with the training and resources they need to start, grow, or expand a small business."

Eligible organizations should submit applications for the Women Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Program funding opportunity (WVETP-2020-01) through Grants.gov. Applications not submitted via Grants.gov will not be evaluated. The submission deadline is Tuesday, March 17 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

The SBA's will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 26 at 2 p.m. EST to answer questions related to the Women Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Program grant announcement.

Submit questions to Jerry Godwin at jerry.godwin@sba.gov no later than 4 p.m. EST on Monday , February 24.

at jerry.godwin@sba.gov no later than , February 24. Call in at (202) 765-1264; Conference ID: 13482739.

A transcript of the webinar will be posted on grants.gov and www.sba.gov/ovbd once it is available.

