SBA Announces Historic Results and Gains in FY2019 Small Business Federal Procurement Scorecard

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m. EDT, Dr. Francis Spampinato, Associate Administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration's Office of Government Contracting and Business Development will host a media conference call to discuss the historic results and positive gains in the Fiscal Year 2019 Small Business Federal Procurement Scorecard.

The annual scorecard is an assessment tool that measures how well federal agencies reach their small business and socio-economic prime contracting and subcontracting goals. The prime and subcontracting component goals include targets for small businesses, women-owned small businesses, small disadvantaged businesses, service-disabled Veteran-owned small businesses, and small businesses located in Historically Underutilized Business Zones.

Every fiscal year, the SBA works with each federal agency to set their prime and subcontracting goals and their grades are based on the agreed upon goals. Each federal agency has a different small business prime contracting goal. The SBA ensures that the sum total of all the goals exceeds the 23 percent target established by law.

WHAT: Conference call on FY2019 Small Business Federal Procurement Scorecard



WHO: Dr. Francis Spampinato, SBA's Associate Administrator for the Office of Government Contracting and Business Development



WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. EDT



WHERE: Conference Call/MS Teams Meeting



RSVP: Press must RSVP for the event to [email protected] or [email protected] by Aug. 12 at 9 a.m. EDT to receive the Conference ID number.

