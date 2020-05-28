SBA Celebrates the Launch of New Maryland Women's Business Centers

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration announced today the launching of two Maryland Women's Business Centers hosted by Morgan State University in Baltimore and Maryland Capital Enterprises in Salisbury. These new centers will carry out the mission of helping women-owned small businesses start, grow, and expand their businesses and reflects the agency's priority to increase access for women entrepreneurs to resources in socially and economically disadvantaged communities.

"The SBA's funding of these nonprofit organizations will assist in the recovery and the empowerment of women entrepreneurs in Maryland, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new Women's Business Centers will provide the entrepreneurs with greater access to the training and technical assistance services they need to sustain and grow businesses, as well as create and retain jobs," said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza. "The new centers are a key part of the SBA's expansion of service to foster stronger local economies for women entrepreneurs whose small businesses generate new employment opportunities."

The SBA's Women's Business Centers are a national network of more than 100 centers that offer one-on-one counseling, training, networking, workshops, technical assistance, and mentoring to women entrepreneurs on numerous business development topics, including business startup, financial management, marketing, and procurement.



"As an ongoing effort to continue building stronger partnerships with HBCUs across the country, SBA is proud that Morgan State University is a top selection to open a new Maryland Women's Business Centers to serve the Baltimore area, along with Maryland Capital Enterprises adding to the services for entrepreneurs in the Eastern Shore region. We support Women's Business Centers throughout the nation that have helped more than two million business owners start, grow and expand their companies since the program's start in 1988," said SBA Associate Administrator for the Office of Entrepreneurial Development Allen Gutierrez. "This expansion in Maryland will enable Women's Business Centers to help more women entrepreneurs not just stay afloat but be poised to expand."

To learn more about SBA's programs and services for women entrepreneurs, visit online at www.sba.gov/women, and to find other WBC locations and SBA resources, visit www.sba.gov/tools/local-assistance.

Contact: [email protected] (202) 401-3059

Release Number: 20-43

SOURCE U.S. Small Business Administration

