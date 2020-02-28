SBA Expands Services for Women Entrepreneurs in West Virginia

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration is accepting grant applications for a new Women's Business Center in West Virginia. This expansion of SBA services is part of the agency's priority to open more doors for women entrepreneurs and increase access to resources in socially and economically disadvantaged communities.

"This new grant opportunity will empower nonprofit organizations to provide women entrepreneurs in West Virginia with greater access to the training and technical assistance services they need to grow businesses, create jobs, and promote a stronger local economy in the state," said SBA Associate Administrator for Entrepreneurial Development Allen Gutierrez. "The funding will provide needed access to resources that help women entrepreneurs power their small business dreams."

The total grant amount is $75,000 each for up to two WBCs in West Virginia, which will cover the period from April 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2020. Applications will be accepted on grants.gov and all applications for Funding Opportunity Announcement No. OWBO-2020-04 must be submitted online by the closing date. This grant opportunity will be open through March 23, 2020.

"After successful outreach efforts held last week, the SBA stands ready to expand the resources and services necessary for women-owned small businesses to have a greater impact in the state," said SBA West Virginia District Director Karen Friel. "Having a Women's Business Center here in West Virginia will help deliver critical training and technical assistance to women entrepreneurs whose small businesses will then generate new employment opportunities."

Eligible applicants for the grant must be private, nonprofit organizations with 501(c) tax-exempt status from the U.S. Treasury/Internal Revenue Service and must provide services in the state of West Virginia. This may include universities, foundations, chambers of commerce, or economic development institutions.

Interested applicants must register and receive a certificate from SAM.gov as part of the grant application process. Questions about the WBC funding opportunity can be directed to the SBA Office of Women's Business Ownership (OWBO) at owbo@sba.gov.

Contacts: Cecelia.Taylor@sba.gov (202) 401-3059, Nikki.Bowmar@sba.gov (304) 623-7445

