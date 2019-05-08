SBA Kicks Off World Trade Month with Go Global Webinar Series

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of World Trade Month, the U.S. Small Business Administration, along with several other federal agencies, will conduct a four-part webinar series entitled, "Go Global" starting May 9th. This online program aims to help participants gain valuable insights on strategies for international sales success.

Presenting agencies in the webinar series include the U.S. Small Business Administration, EXIM Bank, and the U.S. Department of Commerce. The webinars are free of charge, and no pre-registration is required.

Go Global Webinar Series – Schedule :

1. How do I find new buyers, finance sales, and get paid?

Date: May 9, 2019

Time: 2 p.m. EDT

Description: Learn how SBA and EXIM Bank finance and credit insurance tools can help you unlock business potential in foreign markets. Access to finance and finding buyers are two of the most common challenges to small business exporting. Hear from a small business exporter who has used these programs to grow their business beyond the United States.

2. How do I manage challenges in the global marketplace?

Date: May 16, 2019

Time: 2 p.m. EDT

Description: Whether it's protecting intellectual property rights, competing for foreign government procurement, or addressing trade barriers, learn about U.S. Department of Commerce programs that can help. Once a small business starts selling to global customers, there will inevitably be a few bumps in the road. Knowing how to avoid challenges, or if they occur, where to turn for support can save time and money.

3. What tools can help me find new markets?

Date: May 23, 2019

Time: 2 p.m. EDT

Description: Discover the power of data for finding foreign market opportunities. Get a hands-on tutorial of data tools that can help businesses that are ready to increase international sales. USA Trade Online, the Global Market Finder Tool, and the ITA Market Diversification Tool are available for anyone to use to identify new markets, evaluate existing markets, and perform other market research.

4. How can I identify trade opportunities in international development?

Date: May 30, 2019

Time: 2 p.m. EDT

Description: Small business exporters can truly make the world a better place by doing good. In our final webinar of the series, gain insights into the work of U.S. development agencies. You'll also hear about trade opportunities that can grow your business while solving the world's most pressing problems.

Your Next Step in Global Sales Growth: Join the Webinar Series Thursdays in May

Whether you are a new exporter or an experienced international business, you will get valuable insight from this year's "Go Global" webinar series. Federal agencies are here to support your business's success abroad. Click here for details on the webinar series. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required.

Visit https://www.export.gov/How-to-Export for videos with tips on getting started and links to other resources available to small business exporters and those aspiring to sell products and services abroad.

