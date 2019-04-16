SBA Resource Partners Honored at National Small Business Week

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced the following 2019 National Small Business Week resource partners as national winners for their impact on local economic development and support of small business creation and growth in the U.S.:

Montana Women's Business Center

Business Center Ohio Small Business Development Center at Youngstown State University

Veterans Business Outreach Center at Gulf Coast State College

SCORE Portland Maine

The awards will be presented to the winners in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, May 5, 2019, to kickoff National Small Business Week celebrations that are taking place across the nation. The D.C. award ceremonies will be livestreamed on the SBA's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/sbagov at 6:00 p.m. (EDT).

Each year, the SBA counsels, trains and advises more than one million entrepreneurs and small business owners with the help of its resource partners. Together, SBA Resource Partners provide business consulting, access to capital, mentoring services, specialized trainings and the expertise for each stage of a business's lifecycle. Their outstanding efforts have supported the growth of small businesses that have helped drive the nation's economy. Entrepreneurs receiving resource partner assistance are more likely to start a business and successfully obtain financing necessary for business growth.

The SBA congratulates the following 2019 Resource Partner national award winners:

Women's Business Center of Excellence Award

Montana Women's Business Center (WBC)

Suzi Berget White, Director

Bozeman, Montana

The Women's Business Center of Excellence Award honors an SBA WBC for its excellence and innovation in assisting women entrepreneurs by providing diverse training and counseling. Since 2009, the Montana WBC has provided outstanding business counseling and training services to women entrepreneurs and has served as a critical resource to underserved women in the state of Montana, giving them the opportunity to excel in business and contribute to the economic growth of the state.

Small Business Development Service Excellence and Innovation Award

Ohio Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Youngstown State University

Patricia Veisz, Director

Youngstown, Ohio

For over 30 years, the Ohio SBDC at Youngstown State University has helped accelerate small business growth and job creation. It has contributed to northeast Ohio's economic development by providing specialized consulting and high-impact programs and services, which have resulted in new business startups and capital infusion.

Veterans Business Outreach Center Excellence in Service Award

Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC) at Gulf Coast State College

Brenton Peacock, Associate Director

Panama City, Fla.

The Florida VBOC's staff serves a state with one of the largest number of military installations in the U.S. The VBOC provides free entrepreneurial training and business consulting to veterans, active duty military, military spouses, National Guard and Reservists in an area spanning 832 miles. In addition, its clients were awarded 77 government contracts totaling $22 million despite being temporarily closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

SCORE Chapter of the Year

SCORE Portland Maine

Nancy Strojny, Chapter Chair

Portland, Maine

SCORE Portland Maine has a proven track record of results and the ability to create sustained community impact. With more than 70 skilled mentors and added educational workshops, the chapter has helped Southern Maine's small businesses to start and grow.

In addition to national awards ceremonies in Washington, D.C., SBA offices in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Guam will celebrate National Small Business Week May 5-11, 2019, with additional events for small business owners and entrepreneurs. For more information on National Small Business Week, visit www.sba.gov/nsbw.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality.

As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster.

It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov .

