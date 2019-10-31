SBA Seeks Public Input on Potential Changes to SBA's Export Loan Programs

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration published an Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that seeks comments on potential changes to the regulations governing its Export Loan Programs. SBA's Export Loan Programs provide access to capital for U.S. small business concerns to support expansion into international markets and the growth of U.S. small business exports. SBA is soliciting comments on how the Agency can improve the products, procedures, forms, and reporting requirements of the Export Loan Programs.

Feedback will be used to modernize the Export Loan Programs, increase lender participation and usage, ensure that U.S. small businesses can finance their international sales, and increase U.S. small business exports. The SBA is seeking public comments on the ANPRM by November 18, 2019.

To submit comments, visit: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2019/09/17/2019-20048/export-express-export-working-capital-and-international-trade-loan-programs



To learn more about how the SBA supports U.S. small business exporters, visit https://www.sba.gov/offices/headquarters/oit.

