SBA Statement on Idaho Women's Business Center Grant Expansion to Help Train Women Entrepreneurs

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was made today by the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) Associate Administrator for Entrepreneurial Development Allen Gutierrez regarding the Women's Business Center Idaho grant funding opportunity:

"The SBA has expanded the Idaho grant opportunity to provide funding for one or more non-profit organizations to start two new Women's Business Centers (WBCs) within the state. This expands the existing grant opportunity to provide services to entrepreneurs in both the northern and southern regions of the state. The combined award amount is $300,000; $150,000 for two WBC's in the state. In addition, the deadline to apply has been extended to April 11, 2019. The grant opportunity has been amended on grants.gov and all applications for Funding Opportunity Announcement No. OWBO-2019-01-1 must be submitted online by the new closing date."

Eligible applicants for the grant must be private, non-profit organizations with 501(c) tax-exempt status from the U.S. Treasury/Internal Revenue Service in Idaho. This may include universities, foundations, chambers of commerce, or economic development institutions.

Interested applicants must register and receive a certificate from SAM.gov as part of the grant application process.

Questions about the WBC funding opportunity can be directed to the SBA's Office of Women's Business Ownership (OWBO) at owbo@sba.gov.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality.

As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster.

It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Contact: Cecelia.Taylor@sba.gov (202) 401-3059

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Blogs & Instagram

Release Number: 19-11

SOURCE U.S. Small Business Administration

Related Links

http://www.sba.gov

