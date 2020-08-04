SBA to Host Virtual Military Spouse Entrepreneur Summit

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration will host a virtual "Military Spouse Entrepreneur Summit" in collaboration with Second Lady of the United States Karen Pence and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes on Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 1-3:30 p.m., EDT.

This free event will connect military spouses with resources and information available to help them start or grow a small business.

The event will open with remarks from the Second Lady and SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza. Panel speakers will include representatives from the Veteran Entrepreneurial Training & Resource Network, Institute for Veterans and Military Families, Dog Tag, The Rosie Network, the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Program, and the Military Family Advisory Network.

"The SBA is committed to helping entrepreneurial military spouses succeed at every stage of small business development," said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza. "We are thrilled to collaborate with the Second Lady to support military spouse entrepreneurs and help them overcome the unique business challenges they face."

Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about SBA and partner resources for the military small business community. Panel discussions will cover entrepreneurship tips, disaster preparedness, access to capital, and government contracting.

For more information about the Military Spouse Entrepreneur Summit and to register, visit https://events.hiringourheroes.org/d/37ql80. To join the conversation on social media, use hashtag #SBAMilSpouseSummit.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more visit www.sba.gov.

Contact: [email protected] (202) 205-6987

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Blogs & Instagram

Release Number: 20-59

SOURCE U.S. Small Business Administration

Related Links

http://www.sba.gov

