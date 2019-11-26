SBA Veterans Small Business Advisory Committees to Host Public Meetings Dec. 4 and 5

WASHINGTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration's Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development (IATF) and Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA) will hold quarterly public meetings on Dec. 4 and 5 respectively at the American Legion Headquarters, 1608 K St., NW, Large Conference Room, Washington, D.C. 20006. The meetings will also be accessible via teleconference and webinar.

"During these quarterly committee meetings, we have the opportunity to connect with interagency partners, veterans service organizations, and veteran small business owners who are committed to empowering the veteran small business community," said Larry Stubblefield, Associate Administrator for the Office of Veterans Business Development. "We are looking forward to robust discussions on how we can collaborate to support veteran entrepreneurs by expanding the resources available to them."

The IATF will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (EDT)

Dial-in: 888-475-4499 (U.S. Toll-free)

Zoom meeting: https://legion.zoom.us/j/550528684

Meeting ID: 550 528 684

The ACVBA will meet on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EDT)

Dial-in: 888-475-4499 (U.S. Toll-free)

Zoom meeting: https://legion.zoom.us/j/190076622

Meeting ID: 190 076 622

Both public meetings will address the current state of veteran-owned small businesses and inform the public on progress made toward advancing veteran entrepreneurship and employment opportunities.

The IATF meeting will include updates from SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development and Government Contracting and Business Development, as well as committee member updates from General Services Administration, Departments of Defense, Labor, Treasury and Veterans Affairs, the Office of Management and Budget, Student Veterans of America, and the North Carolina Military Business Center.

The ACVBA meeting will include updates from the Institute for Veterans and Military Families, American Legion, Department of Veterans Affairs' Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization, and SBA's Government Contracting and Business Development office.

Following each meeting, transcripts may also be found at www.sba.gov/ovbd under the section heading, "Federal Advisory Committees."

For security purposes, attendees are asked to RSVP by sending an email to veteransbusiness@sba.gov by Nov. 30, and indicating the name of the event, "Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs" and/or "Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development."

Comments for the record will be limited to five minutes to accommodate as many participants as possible. Written comments, special accommodation requests, and questions should be sent to SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development by Nov. 30 to veteransbusiness@sba.gov , or by calling (202) 205-6773.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov .

Contact: Carol.Chastang@sba.gov

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Blogs & Instagram

Release Number: 19-59

SOURCE U.S. Small Business Administration

Related Links

http://www.sba.gov

