SBA Veterans Small Business Advisory Committees to Host Public Meetings September 5 and 6

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration's Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development (IATF) and Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA) will hold quarterly public meetings on September 5 and 6 respectively at SBA headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The IATF meeting will be held Wednesday, September 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. The ACVBA will meet on Thursday, September 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both IATF and ACVBA meetings are open to the public, and are held quarterly at SBA headquarters, 409 3rd Street SW, Washington, D.C. 20416. The committee meetings will also be accessible via teleconference using Skype for Business.

You can connect to the IATF meeting by calling (202) 765-1264, access code 15898176. For the ACVBA meeting, call (202) 765-1264, access code 67117721.

Those wishing to make comments to the IATF or ACVBA must contact SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development no later than Friday, August 31 at veteransbusiness@sba.gov.

Both Federal Advisory Committee public meetings will provide regular quarterly updates on the current state of veteran-owned small businesses, including policy efforts and progress made in areas such as access to capital and government contracting.

The meetings will also feature presentations and roundtable discussions on veterans in the corporate supply chain, collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on rural programs for veterans, and the Veteran Federal Procurement Entrepreneurship Training Program offered by the National Center for Veterans Institute for Procurement.

"These quarterly meetings are critical as we work to enhance policy and opportunities for veteran-owned small businesses," said Larry Stubblefield, Associate Administrator for SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development. "Both committees contain members who are either veteran business owners themselves or champions in the veteran-owned small business space. Hearing directly from these key players enables us to identify what's working, and what needs work."

Both public meeting transcripts may also be found at www.sba.gov/ovbd under section heading "Federal Advisory Committees" following each meeting.

Comments for the record will be limited to five minutes to accommodate as many participants as possible. Written comments should be sent to SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development at veteransbusiness@sba.gov by Friday, August 31. Special accommodation requests, as well as any questions, should also be directed to the above email address, or by calling (202) 205-6773.

