Sbarro and EG America partnership expands in central Ohio market

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sbarro announces the opening of its second restaurant in the Columbus market with EG America. The restaurant is located inside the Turkey Hill on Cleveland Avenue and is part of seven planned openings in the Columbus market in 2021. Sbarro and EG Group, the parent company of EG America, have also recently opened two stores in the United Kingdom and plan several additional openings this year.

"The partnership with EG America is very exciting. It's a natural fit between the two brands. While pizza has been a top selling food item in convenience stores for many years, Sbarro offers premium quality pizza, Stromboli and other menu items that are freshly prepared each day in-store. We pioneered the concept of pizza-by-the-slice in our first location in Brooklyn, New York in 1956, and have retained the made from scratch recipes ever since," said Sbarro CEO David Karam.

"Foodservice sales have been the fastest growing segment in the convenience store industry generating over $60 billion in revenue and 22% of profits. Most of the major convenience store chains have been working to optimize their foodservice offerings and we believe Sbarro is an ideal fit."

Cindy Rantanen, EG America's Senior Vice President of Food and Franchise Business Brands, said: "We are excited about our expanding partnership with Sbarro. We are thrilled to offer our customers fresh, handmade, authentic New York-style pizza as well as other Italian favorites."

About Sbarro

Since it first opened its doors in 1956 as an Italian Salumeria in Brooklyn by Naples, Italy-born founders Gennaro and Carmela "Mama" Sbarro, the Sbarro brand has served authentic New York-style pizza and Italian favorites such as Pasta and Stromboli to guests in 600 restaurants and 24 countries worldwide. The restaurant concept is best known for its Original XL New York-style pizza slices made with hand-stretched dough made fresh daily, San Marzano-style tomato sauce and hand-shredded 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella. More than 60 years later, a commitment to authentic, fresh Italian fare and treating guests like family remains Sbarro's foundation. The global award-winning franchise can be found in retail spaces such as malls, casinos, airports, universities, convenience stores and travel plazas. To find a location near you or for franchising opportunities, visit Sbarro.com. Get social with us on @sbarro on Facebook and Twitter, and @sbarroofficial on Instagram.

About EG America

EG America is one of the fastest growing convenience store retailers in the United States. In 2019 EG America established its new national headquarters in Westborough, MA. The company has now grown to 1,600+ stores with locations across the United States. Cumberland Farms, Turkey Hill, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'N Jug, Tom Thumb, Quik Stop, Minit Mart, Fastrac, and Certified Oil are the convenience stores of EG America and we continue to grow our family of stores in the coming years.

EG America's parent company is EG Group, located in Blackburn, England. EG Group is the world's leading independent fuel station and convenience retailer, with a diversified portfolio of sites across eight countries in Europe and North America. By the end of 2018, the business will operate 5,000+ sites, employing more than 25,000 people, and generating pro-forma annualized revenues above $20 billion globally.

As part of its strategy to deliver profitable growth, EG Group partnered with premium brands across its product and service offerings. On the fuel side, EG Group partner with prominent fuel brands such as Esso, BP, Shell, and Texaco. In convenience retail, the business has cultivated relationships with well-known retail and grocery brands such as SPAR, Louis Delhaize, and Carrefour, while EG Group's food to go partners include brands such as Starbucks, Subway, Burger King, KFC, Greggs, and Pomme de Pain.

EG Group has made a significant commitment to delivering a modernized consumer retail offer which exceeds expectations and creates a true 'one-stop' retail destination to satisfy multiple consumer missions. The business receives regular recognition for innovation and investment; Zuber Issa and Mohsin Issa, Founders and co-CEOs of EG Group, were jointly named the 2016 NACS Insight European Convenience Industry Leader of the Year.

