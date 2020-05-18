sbe Focuses on the Fashion and Wellness Space Partnering With Leading Activewear Company GOLDSHEEP Clothing

"I am very proud to launch the collection with GOLDSHEEP, a leader in the sportswear and athleisure space," said sbe Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian . "Moreover, to have my forward-thinking wife Emina create this unique and incredible collection based on over a decade of experience that she brings from the high fashion and couture world, and translating that through her sensibility both as a mother and entrepreneur. This collaboration is the beginning of a retail and merchandise venture that will elevate the contemporary travel and hospitality experience for sbe customers and partners across the globe."

"It's exciting when lifestyle and fashion come together. This collection is devoted to all women who love to feel amazing, look great and travel the world in stylish yet comfortable fashion. I believe with GOLDSHEEP and sbe, as the leading lifestyle brand company in the world, every woman wants just that," said Mrs. Cunmulaj Nazarian.

GOLDSHEEP Founder and Chief Creative Officer Keri Wilson said, "sbe is a leader in luxury hospitality with such an appreciation and acknowledgment for high-end quality, which is why I am honored to work with Sam Nazarian to create this exclusive collection. As sbe takes this important new step in the fitness and wellness industry, the two brands are completely aligned in spirit and mission, and I could not be more excited to see where this unique partnership will lead."

sbe has curated an extensive and attractive program to bring guests a wide range of unique experiences and services. GOLDSHEEP's collection showcases the continued interest in the growth of the sbe brand globally. Other exciting sbe partnerships include Sprint, Corp., Chase Sapphire, TIDAL, Maria Sharapova's Sugarpova confectionery line, Lincoln Motor Company, Danone with its brand Evian and LG.

As an innovative leader in hospitality, sbe's partnership with GOLDSHEEP follows the hospitality company's ambitious and aggressive growth strategy to expand its brands globally and adapt to rapidly evolving customer preferences. It recently announced a slate of exciting projects across its brand portfolio, including the launch of its first-in-class culinary platform C3, the Citizens food hall in Manhattan West, the expansion of Mondrian properties into Europe and Asia. The company has also announced plans for Mexico City, with Mondrian Polanco Hotel & Residences set to debut in 2021 followed by Mondrian Del Valle in 2022. What was once a luxury boutique hotel in Los Angeles has now expanded to a global hotel brand, bringing its unique brand of glamour, groundbreaking design and progressive programming to some of the world's most culturally relevant cities, including Doha, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, New York, Seoul, Cannes and Bordeaux.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 36 hotels and over 200 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2020. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com.

About GOLDSHEEP

What began as a simple concept on Keri's New York studio floor soon became the core of every GOLDSHEEP legging. Founder and head designer, Keri Wilson, has always loved the idea of transferring art onto leggings and wanted to create a movement blending both art and fashion where others could join in on her journey. The initial idea of GOLDSHEEP was born in Southern California where Keri began by photographing street art and sewing her friend's clothes. After moving to New York, Keri was able to capture even greater inspiration that eventually sparked the concept of GOLDSHEEP. Today, GOLDSHEEP is headquartered and manufactured in beautiful Orange County, California where creativity continues to grow and the brand continues to expand.

GOLDSHEEP is a vibrant, one-of-a-kind legging brand that is dedicated to bringing light to favorable images and putting them on legs for the rest of the world to wear. GOLDSHEEP dedicates every day to hand-making each piece to make their customers feel like they can embrace their individuality with every wear. GOLDSHEEP is inspired by the special uniqueness people have inside, but most importantly, by Keri's grandmother. Shirley embodies her individuality and independence and is what we call the ULTIMATE GOLDSHEEP. Some recognizable GOLDSHEEP girls regularly showing off their leggings on social media include supermodels Cindy Crawford, Behati Prinsloo and Gisele Bundchen and actress/GOLDSHEEP Brand Ambassador, Kaley Cuoco.

