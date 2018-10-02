sbe To Bring Iconic Delano Brand To Transform California's Coachella Valley

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- sbe, a leading international hospitality group that develops manages and operates award-winning global hospitality brands, today announced a partnership with investment and development company TMC Group and Managing Partner Philip Bates to bring the iconic Delano brand to California's sought-after oasis, Indian Wells. Delano Hotel & Residences Indian Wells will mark the first iteration for the brand in California, and the first Delano with a residential component in the USA. Set to open in 2020, the project will include 154 hotel rooms, 54 Delano-branded residential condominium units and sbe's culinary award winning Katsuya and iconic SKYBAR brands.

"sbe is making a tremendous investment in the growth of the legendary Delano brand with this project," said Sam Nazarian, founder and CEO of sbe. "We are very proud to bring Delano to one of the premier destinations in the US, and more importantly, we are honored to work with our close friend Philip Bates and TMC Group."

"Bringing the iconic Delano brand, along with sbe and its entire platform, to this magnificent site in Indian Wells will transform and energize the entire Coachella Valley," said Philip Bates, Managing Partner, TMC Group. "This is Sam's backyard, and nobody knows this market and guest like sbe does. Delano Indian Wells is going to break the mold, redefining and elevating how people stay, eat and are entertained in the Coachella Valley. TMC Group is extremely proud of what the team has created here, and we know guests will absolutely adore it."

The Delano brand is an integral part of sbe's international expansion, with plans for additional locations nationally and internationally. Delano Dubai situated on Palm Jumeirah is set to open this hotel and residences in Q1 2019.

The project is part of the incredible growth of sbe's residential platform. sbe has sold to-date over 1,300 branded residential units valued at $2 billion with an additional 2,500 units valued at $2.5 billion in its pipeline.

Delano Hotel & Residences, Indian Wells will also feature premier culinary offerings with Katsuya, a culinary concept by sbe and celebrity Chef Katsuya Uechi. Named "Best-in-Class" by IMA and recurrent winner of OpenTable's Diners' Choice award, the restaurant will bring signature favorites along with new items created especially for the location. For an indulgent escape, sbe will also introduce their iconic SKYBAR concept to Indian Wells, a day-to-night pool deck showcasing the exclusive and chic atmosphere the brand is known for.

Delano is a classic trailblazer in the boutique hotel space, with Philippe Starck's Delano South Beach credited with defining South Beach as a sought-after destination. Situated in beautiful Indian Wells, the luxury resort is poised to make a similar mark on California's Coachella Valley, embodying sbe's signature 360-degree lifestyle approach. The property will be designed by award-winning architectural firm WATG and Dakota Development, a division of sbe, which will be overseeing the architectural and design of the project. This collaboration follows sbe's historic announcement of its partnership with the iconic Nammos Mykonos to bring its first North American location at Delano South Beach in late 2019.

As with every sbe hotel, Delano's recognizable design point-of-view will be visible throughout the property with sophistication and ease blending with timeless design.

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with The Yucaipa Companies and Cain International (formerly Cain Hoy), sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 25 hotels and over 170 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2018. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, Hyde Hotel & Residences, and The Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo by Chef Danny Elmaleh, Fi'lia by Michael Schwartz, Leynia and Diez & Seiz by Chef José Icardi, Hyde Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com

TMC Group is a private real estate development and investment company based in Irvine, California. During the last 30+ years, TMC has invested in, developed, and operated numerous real estate asset types (residential, commercial, retail, industrial, hospitality, and land) totaling more than 100 real estate projects. In addition to real estate, TMC has made over 25 investments in hospitality and technology businesses. TMC Group has offices in Irvine, California; Boston, Massachusetts; and Hong Kong.

