sbe's Delano South Beach Announces Partnership with Nammos Mykonos

MIAMI, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international hospitality group, sbe and acclaimed Nammos Mykonos, have announced plans for an upcoming partnership at the iconic Delano South Beach. This will also mark the first international project for Nammos. The collaboration, which will come to fruition in late 2019, will fuse the signature experiences of the two globally recognized brands at the popular Miami Beach hotel. Both companies will work hand-in-hand to create exclusive dining and beach club concepts unlike anything in the continental US.

Known for disrupting the hospitality industry by creating a new category of daytime entertainment, Nammos is the quintessential partner for sbe with the brand's growing day club sector. Much like sbe, Nammos has remained committed to building and maintaining an unrivaled guest experience that has gained them a loyal global following over the last fifteen years. In addition, Nammos will spotlight its esteemed culinary program, serving as a new focal point at Delano. It is this combination of unique elements that lends to the growth of a cult-like following and returning guests.

"sbe is always looking to bring unique and exclusive experiences to all of our properties," said Sam Nazarian, founder and CEO of sbe. "The synergy between Nammos Mykonos and sbe is unmistakable, and the collaboration of these two iconic brands will bring the Delano experience to the next level. I am honored that the President of Nammos Mykonos, Tzannis Frantzeskos, has selected sbe as their first partner for a location outside of Europe and we are looking forward to breaking boundaries and working together to build this incredible destination."

"Working with lifestyle giant Sam Nazarian and sbe for our first international project was a no brainer. Nammos and sbe both bring our own very eclectic ingredients to this venture and we can't wait to show Miami what we create together!" said Tzannis Frantzeskos and Hesham Ibrahim of Nammos Mykonos.

With its soaring lobby and subtle seductions, Delano is the hotel that helped to shape South Beach's history as a sought-after destination. Designed by Philippe Starck, Delano South Beach is a luxury boutique hotel that balances eclectic details with grand public spaces that are playful, elegant, quietly theatrical and filled with all-night energy - proof that the new rules of chic are simplicity with a crisp, clean and modern sense of ease. The property has remained a longstanding Miami hotspot attracting the likes of Madonna, Beyonce + JayZ, the Kardashians and Jennifer Lopez. The Nammos partnership will be the first of many property wide enhancements.

In 2003, Nammos was created in an effort to amalgamate all the charisma and appeal of the fascinating beach of Psarou in a venue that would eventually redefine opulent beach life. A restaurant that serves sophisticated dishes; a beach bar where the parties seem to emerge from the waves; an establishment that never seizes to improve, introducing its devotees to new services and exquisite facilities year after year. Since opening its doors, Nammos has become an international hotspot for the who's who, attracting a variety of notable regulars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Sam Smith, Tom Hanks and Mariah Carey.

About Delano South Beach, Miami

With its soaring lobby and subtle seductions, Delano is the hotel that helped to shape South Beach's history as a sought-after destination. Designed by Philippe Starck, Delano South Beach is a luxury boutique hotel that balances eclectic details with grand public spaces that are playful, elegant, quietly theatrical and filled with all-night energy - proof that the new rules of chic are simplicity with a crisp, clean and modern sense of ease. The property's highly sought-after Beach Club offers-up the ultimate seaside retreat, offering a distinctive, refined outdoor environment, replete with a whimsical Alice in Wonderland garden path leading to the iconic swimming pool and with direct access to the ocean. Signature dining elements include LEYNIA, helmed by renowned Chef Jose Icardi, features his take on traditional Argentine cuisine fused with Japanese influences. The bustling eatery, which serves family-style meals in both the elegant indoor dining space and on the property's coveted terrace, is ideal for large parties. Adding a theatrical touch to the dining experience, dishes and drinks are served tableside from roaming bicicletas (bikes) imported from Argentina. The centerpiece of the restaurant is a wood burning grill, allowing meats to be cooked a la leña practically tableside. In addition to time-honored Argentinian dishes, including a selection of meats arranged in two tiers, guests can enjoy sushi and daily fish specials flown in from around the world. Cocktails are inventive versions of beloved Miami Beach classics, using the traditional flavors of South America.

About Nammos Mykonos

Located on the paradise that is Psarou beach on Mykonos, Nammos was created in 2003 out of a desire to redefine opulent beach life and 15 years later it has done just that. Named one of the world's Best Beach Clubs by Condé Nast Traveller, Nammos has attracted discerning clientele including Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Sam Smith, Tom Hanks and Mariah Carey. Combining serious indulgence, a bohemian yet chic atmosphere, exemplary service, amazing seafood, legendary cocktails, table dancing and bacchanalian parties, it's no wonder Nammos creates headlines year in, year out.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with The Yucaipa Companies and Cain International (formerly Cain Hoy), sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 28 hotels and over 170 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2018. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, Hyde Hotel & Residences, and The Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo by Chef Danny Elmaleh, Fi'lia by Michael Schwartz, Leynia and Diez & Seiz by Chef José Icardi, Hyde Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Marni Blickman

ALCHEMY

Marni@alchemy-agency.com

P: 786.888.4556

SOURCE sbe