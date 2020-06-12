SBG Funding Unveils New Brand Identity and a Major Increase in Financing Capacity

NEW YORK, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SBG Funding is pleased to unveil our newly redesigned brand identity. Our fresh new look includes a modernized logo, as well as an updated website full of new features to better serve our customers and partners! The rebrand represents the ongoing evolution of SBG Funding as it continues to play a larger role in fueling the SMB community.

In addition to our new brand identity, we are also pleased to announce that we have recently increased our financing capacity tenfold. With this new capital raise, SBG Funding will now offer a greater variety of financing products to expand its reach and better serve the SMB community.

Since our inception in 2017, SBG Funding has experienced exponential growth, providing funding to over 4,500 customers in excess of $250 million dollars." We recently upgraded to new offices and have nearly tripled our staff. These efforts fortified our position as a leading provider of small business financing solutions. That's why now is the perfect time to refresh our brand to reflect our evolution to where we are today and to symbolize where we will be in the future. SBG Funding is changing as the world around us is changing.

In a matter of a short time, the COVID-19 crisis has turned the world upside down. At a time when many lenders and brokers were shutdown, SBG Funding was determined to stay open and rose to the challenge. Jeffrey Sachs, founder and CEO of SBG Funding, explains, "We quickly transformed the way we work and moved to remote operations in order to remain a dependable arm for businesses across the country. We will continue to serve our customers post-COVID-19 and feel that our company rebrand and the new opportunities this recent capital raise will bring have come at the perfect time."

Sachs believes that if given access to cheaper, more flexible financing, the SMB community would have a much higher rate of success, and that aspiring entrepreneurs would be more encouraged to pursue new ventures of their own.

"Typically, just starting out, newer companies struggle to secure traditional financing due to a lack of established business credit. As a result, these businesses are driven to take out short term high rate financing that ultimately may hurt their chance of achieving long term sustainable growth" he says.

"The idea is to help stimulate their short-term growth, without jeopardizing their long-term goals," Sachs continues. "In addition to better servicing our current customer base, this increase in capacity will help fuel our efforts to extend fair pricing and better terms to these less established and credit challenged businesses."

When asked about the company rebrand, Sachs explains, "We have grown so much since the launch of the company over 3 years ago and felt it was time for a change. Our new logo is simple and refined, and it really captures our mission of launching small business towards growth and success by providing fast, flexible, and affordable funding solutions."

The new logo and website are the first in a series of rollouts that we've been working on. SBG Funding will also be actively introducing new resources to help aid in the continued growth of our customers' businesses. Our redesigned, easy-to-navigate website has many new features and improvements including an enhanced online application to provide a highly streamlined customer experience.

Although our look and feel has changed, one thing remains constant—our commitment to our clients. "When our customers succeed, we succeed," says Sachs. "We are committed to doing everything in our power to make their story a successful one."

About SBG Funding

SBG Funding is one of the nation's most reliable sources for business funding. At SBG Funding, our mission is to provide fast, flexible, and affordable funding solutions tailored to the unique needs of the businesses we serve. A niche business financing firm with years of experience in the SMB space, SBG Funding is unlike typical lending institutions. We are efficient in helping you access financing that is not limited by the same time-consuming, stringent regulations as traditional banks. For more information please visit https://sbgfunding.com/.

SOURCE SBG Funding

Related Links

https://sbgfunding.com/

