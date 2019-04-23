SBG Sports Software Limited Wins Queen's Award for Enterprise for Innovation

LONDON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SBG Sports Software UK Limited, developer of real-time analysis systems for elite sports, can today reveal that it has been honoured with a Queen's Award for Enterprise for Innovation, for its specialist motorsport race strategy application, RaceWatch.

Widely used in Formula 1, and other world series by teams and race organisers, RaceWatch is an integrated race strategy system which aggregates video, audio and data analysis in real-time. As well as being a powerful in-race system, RaceWatch is similarly renowned for its post-event analysis tools. This is where all data, and every display, can be viewed exactly as it was at any point in the session, meaning that every decision can be analysed based on the exact information available at the time. RaceWatch has been used by the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) to manage races safely and officiate with consistency in Formula 1, Formula E and World Endurance Championship races since 2011.

Since the early stages of the product's development SBG has worked closely with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 supporting the team through six World Championship wins. In recent years Renault, Alfa Romeo, Haas and Williams F1 teams have also become valued customers, as well as many teams in Formula E and the World Endurance Championship. RaceWatch has assisted Porsche Motorsport, Audi Sport and Toyota Motorsport to win the world famous Le Mans 24-hour race and the World Endurance Championship, as well as Audi winning the Formula E championship.

"It is a huge honour to receive the Queen's Award for Enterprise," SBG Sports Software Founder and CEO Gareth Griffith comments. "This is a most welcome recognition of our commitment to supporting technological innovation in the UK and of our contribution to the elite sports sector.

"The use of data for performance analysis is growing rapidly in other sports with elite organisations increasingly looking to Formula 1 for guidance. Over the last two years SBG has established strong positions in several other sports including Premier League football, Six Nations rugby and with many other federations and teams around the world. Building on that success SBG has also begun to develop similar applications outside sport."

Griffith has earned two previous Queen's Awards: in 1995, the Queen's Award for Export Achievement with TV and Film special effects software developer Parallax Software Limited; and in 2005, the Queen's Award for Enterprise in Innovation for Television news maps with Curious Software Company.

UK Business Secretary Greg Clark said: "These prestigious awards help shine a light on all that is great about UK business today. I am extremely impressed to see such a wealth of talent and innovation from across the UK being recognised today by Her Majesty The Queen. These awards recognise the innovative products and services being provided by British businesses that are in demand across the world, as well as the sheer determination and hard work that comes with starting and running a business. Many of these winners are small businesses - the backbone of our economy – and we are backing them to grow, increase their productivity and create more jobs and opportunity across the UK through our modern Industrial Strategy."

SBG Sports Software, set up in 2008, will be presented the award by the Lord-Lieutenant, The Queen's local representative, at its headquarters in London and, later in the summer, will celebrate at a Royal reception.

