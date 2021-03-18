SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service

SBI Crypto has been self-mining digital assets in overseas mining farms since August 2017 and continues to expand its scale. The Company will use its current mining power of approximately 1.1 EH/s to support and provide stability to the pool. The pool currently ranks #11. After a limited release of its pool service earlier this year, the Company is pleased to now open it to the public. Security has been externally audited by Silent Breach. While many of the developed features target institutional customers, the service is also available to individual customers as well.