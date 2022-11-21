SBS Block Copolymer Market Size to Grow by 655.73 Thousand Tons, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market size is set to grow by 655.73 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Read a Free Sample Report

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market

The styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is highly competitive, with the presence of many key players. Large global vendors have a vast geographical presence with massive production facilities located globally. However, there is also a sizeable number of small local and regional vendors with significant shares in the market. Vendors compete based on factors such as innovation, price, operational cost, and product quality.

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market 2022-2026: Scope

The styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the shift in feedstock type as one of the prime trends in the styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market growth during the next few years. Increased demand from the construction industry in emerging economies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, volatility in raw material prices might hamper the market growth.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market, including Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Chimei Corp., Dow Inc., En Chuan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Eni Spa, HuaMei Talc Development Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kraton Corp., LANXESS AG, LCY Chemical Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Milagro Rubber Co. Inc., Miller Waste Mills Inc., Repsol SA, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Solventis Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, and TSRC Corp.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

PAM: The PAM segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. SBS block copolymers are mainly used in the modification of the rheological properties of asphalt. Asphalt is used widely in the construction of highways and roads. It is also used in paving and roofing applications. The increase in spending on residential and commercial constructional activities is likely to fuel the consumption of SBS block copolymers in polymer and asphalt modification (PAM) applications.



ASC



Others

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 54% of the market's growth 54% of the market's growth. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increased demand from the construction industry in emerging economies. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China , Japan , and India are the key countries for the styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market in APAC.

, , and are the key countries for the styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market in APAC.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market vendors

Related Reports

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The styrene butadiene (SB) latex market share is expected to increase by USD 1.15 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.04%. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (paper processing, fiber and carpet processing, glass fiber adhesives, adhesives, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Polystyrene (PS) Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The polystyrene (PS) market share in Europe is expected to increase by USD 1.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.20%. This report extensively covers segmentation in Europe by end-user (building and construction, packaging, and others) and geography (Germany, UK, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe).

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73% Market growth 2022-2026 655.73 thousand tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.33 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Chimei Corp., Dow Inc., En Chuan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Eni Spa, HuaMei Talc Development Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kraton Corp., LANXESS AG, LCY Chemical Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Milagro Rubber Co. Inc., Miller Waste Mills Inc., Repsol SA, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Solventis Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, and TSRC Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 PAM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on PAM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on PAM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 30: Chart on PAM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on PAM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 ASC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on ASC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on ASC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 34: Chart on ASC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on ASC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application (thousand t)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography (thousand t)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.

Exhibit 93: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Chimei Corp.

Exhibit 98: Chimei Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Chimei Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Chimei Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 En Chuan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 101: En Chuan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: En Chuan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: En Chuan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 INEOS Group Holdings SA

Exhibit 104: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Overview



Exhibit 105: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Business segments



Exhibit 106: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Segment focus

10.7 Kraton Corp.

Exhibit 108: Kraton Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Kraton Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Kraton Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Kraton Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 LANXESS AG

Exhibit 112: LANXESS AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 113: LANXESS AG - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 114: LANXESS AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 115: LANXESS AG - Segment focus

10.9 LCY Chemical Corp.

Exhibit 116: LCY Chemical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: LCY Chemical Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: LCY Chemical Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 LG Chem Ltd.

Exhibit 119: LG Chem Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: LG Chem Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: LG Chem Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 122: LG Chem Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: LG Chem Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Repsol SA

Exhibit 124: Repsol SA - Overview



Exhibit 125: Repsol SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Repsol SA - Key offerings

10.12 Solventis Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Solventis Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Solventis Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Solventis Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio