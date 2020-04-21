SBS Entertainment Announces 'Mi Casa Es Tu Casa Live Music Series'

MIAMI, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SBS Entertainment, the entertainment division of Spanish Broadcasting System, Iinc. (SBS), a leading Hispanic media company, today announced Mi Casa Es Tu Casa Live Music Series, launching Friday, April 24. The series will feature one-hour of commercial-free live music and positive messages by top Latin artists across some of SBS's leading regional Mexican and Latin urban radio stations in key Hispanic markets and LaMusica app. The star-studded line-up includes Pitbull and Calibre 50, who will kick-off the series respectively, as well as Christian Nodal, Maluma, Natti Natasha, Gerardo Ortiz, Banda MS, Sebastian Yatra and many others.

"Mi Casa Es Tu Casa Live Music Series was designed in partnership with some of the biggest names in Latin music to entertain and encourage our listeners during this unprecedented time," said Alessandra Alarcón, President of SBS Entertainment. "We're making the pledge to be there for the Hispanic community every step of the way, not only by keeping them informed with the latest news and preparedness tips, but by also delivering our unparalleled live music experiences right to their favorite SBS radio stations and the LaMusica app."

The spread of the coronavirus has disproportionately affected many Hispanics across the nation, however, this coveted community continues to tune-in to their favorite radio stations and are leaning on radio personalities for support. According to Nielsen, 83% of American adults report spending the same or more time with radio as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. 62% of Hispanics agree that radio is a good source of information and 44% agree that having access to radio (on-air or online) has helped them deal with the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. *

"We've seen a slight uptick in listenership across most of our SBS audio stations and digital platforms since the beginning of the pandemic which is a testament of Nielsen's recent COVID-19 study," added Alarcón. "This is precisely why we're exclusively airing the Mi Casa Es Tu Casa Live Music Series across our leading audio platforms. Our goal is to reach and support as many Hispanics as possible. No matter if they are listening to us at home, in their car or at work, we want to brighten up their day with the music and artists they love."

Mi Casa Es Tu Casa Live Music Series Dates

All concerts will take place at 7 p.m. ET/CDT/PT and will also be streamed on the LaMusica App









DATE ARTIST MARKET & PARTICIPATING SBS RADIO STATION 4/24/20 Pitbull New York – WSKQ 97.9 FM; Miami – WXDJ 106.7 FM; Los Angeles – KXOL 96.3 FM 4/24/20 Calibre 50 Los Angeles – KLAX 97.9 FM; San Francisco – KRZZ 93.3 FM; Chicago – WLEY 107.9 FM 5/1/20 Maluma New York – WSKQ 97.9 FM; Miami – WXDJ 106.7 FM; Los Angeles – KXOL 96.3 FM- Puerto Rico – WMEG- 106.9FM 5/1/20 Banda Carnaval Los Angeles – KLAX 97.9 FM; San Francisco – KRZZ 93.3 FM; Chicago – WLEY 107.9 FM 5/8/20 Pancho Barraza Los Angeles – KLAX 97.9 FM; San Francisco – KRZZ 93.3 FM; Chicago – WLEY 107.9 FM 5/14/20 Natti Natasha New York – WSKQ 97.9 FM; Miami – WXDJ 106.7 FM; Los Angeles – KXOL 96.3 FM - Puerto Rico – WMEG- 106.9 FM 5/15/20 Gerardo Ortiz Los Angeles – KLAX 97.9 FM; San Francisco – KRZZ 93.3 FM; Chicago – WLEY 107.9 FM 5/21/20 Reik New York – WSKQ 97.9 FM; Miami – WXDJ 106.7 FM; Los Angeles – KXOL 96.3 FM - Puerto Rico – WMEG- 106.9FM 5/22/20 Christian Nodal Los Angeles – KLAX 97.9 FM; San Francisco – KRZZ 93.3 FM; Chicago – WLEY 107.9 FM 5/28/20 Sebastian Yatra New York – WSKQ 97.9 FM; Miami – WXDJ 106.7 FM; Los Angeles – KXOL 96.3 FM - Puerto Rico – WMEG- 106.9 FM 5/29/20 Primavera Los Angeles – KLAX 97.9 FM; San Francisco – KRZZ 93.3 FM; Chicago – WLEY 107.9 FM 6/5/20 Espinoza Paz Los Angeles – KLAX 97.9 FM; San Francisco – KRZZ 93.3 FM; Chicago – WLEY 107.9 FM 6/12/20 Banda MS Los Angeles – KLAX 97.9 FM; San Francisco – KRZZ 93.3 FM; Chicago – WLEY 107.9 FM

*Source: Custom Nielsen study conducted March 20-22 via an online survey, based on a weighted sample of 1000 adults 18+

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. owns and operates 17 radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico, airing the Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Latin Rhythmic format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform which creates, distributes and markets leading Spanish-language radio programming to over 250 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. SBS also produces live concerts and events and owns multiple bilingual websites, including LaMusica, a mobile app providing content related to Latin music, entertainment, news and culture. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

