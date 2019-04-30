SBS, LLC Opens Branch in Dallas, Texas

The Dallas branch designs and builds custom motive power batteries. It also stocks battery chargers, test equipment and many of the most common battery sizes. In addition to an extensive selection of used equipment and reconditioned batteries and chargers, it offers a full menu of services including battery installation, preventative maintenance, emergency repair 24/7, repair/reconditioning and battery reclamation.

According to Mike Hagen, President, SBS Motive Division, "After 100 years in the battery business, we're finally entering the Texas market! Our research shows that there is a significant need in the greater Dallas area for our unique approach to taking care of material handling customers. Our fully trained employees have extensive knowledge in distribution, warehousing and industrial applications."

This new location builds off of the existing presence established by Nolan Power Group (NPG), which has served the needs of stationary power customers throughout Dallas since 2004. The approach is to work proactively with customers, developing the best solutions to increase the reliability of their critical power systems. SBS brings the same commitment in serving motive power customers.

SBS recognizes that today's industrial batteries must be able to operate under extreme conditions and run longer. The company brings two new battery technologies to Dallas. The Xtreme Force featuring Copper Stretch Metal (CSM) offers longer runtime in high heat and cold storage environments. The SUNLIGHT Li.ONFORCE features one of the most innovative Lithium Ion solutions for motive power applications in the world based on unparalleled connectivity and serviceability.

The SBS Dallas branch is located at 2670 Observation Trail, Rockwall, TX 75032. Phone: 214-247-5150. For additional information, go to www.sbsbattery.com/dallas-rockwall-tx.

About SBS, LLC: Established in 1915, Storage Battery Systems LLC provides DC Power Solutions™ for stationary and motive power applications. From flooded battery cells, to sealed VRLA strings, from Ni-Cd jars to Lithium-ION rechargeable battery packs, SBS is dedicated to superior performance and customer service. We offer a wide variety of products and services that enhance and maximize the performance for your application.

Corporate Headquarters

N56 W16665 Ridgewood Drive

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

www.sbsbattery.com

Media Contact: Michael Quill, (262) 909-5609

SOURCE Storage Battery Systems, LLC

Related Links

www.sbsbattery.com/

