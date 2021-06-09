SBSB Law Elevates Attorneys in Texas, Louisiana, and Florida

HOUSTON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SBSB Law is pleased to announce the elevation of Terry Bonner in its Boca Raton office, Houston attorney Karin F. Lieber, and Hanna Verlander from the firm's New Orleans office, to partner.

"These new partners have demonstrated a high level of thought and legal prowess in their practices, and that dedication is reflected in the positive results they continue to deliver to clients," said managing partner John L. Schouest. "We take great pride in fostering the growth of our attorneys and will continue providing opportunities for team members to develop, advance and reach new career milestones. Congratulations to Terry, Karin, and Hanna on your new position."

Mr. Bonner focuses his practice on defense of federal worker's compensation claims covered under the Longshore and Harbor Worker's Compensation Act, the Defense Base Act, and the Jones Act, as well as insurance defense, premise liability, and general civil litigation. He holds more than 15 years of experience and earned his J.D. from St. Thomas University School of Law.

Ms. Lieber's practice also focuses on matters involving defense of labor and employment arising under the Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Act and the Defense Base Act, as well as general maritime law. Early in her career, she clerked for the Honorable Judge Ken Wise at the 14th Court of Appeals of Texas, held internships at both the Texas Attorney General's Office as well as for Senator Kay Bailey Hutchinson. She earned her J.D. from Boston University School of Law.

Ms. Verlander's practice focuses on civil defense litigation, concentrating on maritime/admiralty law, construction, transportation, personal injury, and claims arising the Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Act and the Defense Base Act. She obtained her law degree and Bachelor of Civil Law from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University.

Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea & BenMaier PLLC or SBSB Law is a group of experienced attorneys who have come together to form a law firm focused on client needs. The firm's goal is to be the go-to resource at every stage of the legal process, bringing deeper experience, deeper commitment and deeper insights to help solve the most complex issues. In consultation or in the courtroom, the firm will aggressively pursue a client's best interests. SBSB Law attorneys also are just great people who also happen to be great lawyers.

For more information about the firm and its team of attorneys, visit www.sbsblaw.com.

Media Contact:

Jennie Bui-McCoy

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea & BenMaier PLLC

