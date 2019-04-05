SBSB Named to InvestmentNews 2019 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers

MCLEAN, Va., April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blayney, LLC (SBSB), has been named to InvestmentNews 2019 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers.

The InvestmentNews 2019 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers list features the top 75 financial firms in the nation highlighting outstanding human resources practices and policies. InvestmentNews bases their assessment on several key areas such as quality of leadership, job satisfaction, pay and benefits, training and resources, and diversity and inclusion.

"We are truly honored to be named to the list and to be recognized in our efforts to creating a positive and dynamic work environment for our employees. Our relationships with our employees, clients and business partners alike are a direct reflection of our core values and our company culture," says Greg Sullivan, CEO and Co-Founder.

To view the entire InvestmentNews 2019 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers list visit: https://www.investmentnews.com/section/best-places-to-work-for-financial-advisers/2019/profile/7/sullivan-bruyette-speros-and-blayney

"InvestmentNews is pleased to recognize firms with supportive cultures where advisers can thrive and are empowered to provide their clients with the best possible investment and financial planning advice," said Suzanne Siracuse, CEO/Publisher, InvestmentNews. "They are role models for other firms in the industry who are striving to improve their own human resource policies and practices."

To learn more about the InvestmentNews 2019 75 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers, please go to InvestmentNews.com/BestPlaces.

About Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blayney:

Founded in 1991, Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blayney, LLC (SBSB) is a an SEC-registered investment advisor located in McLean, VA. SBSB takes a thoughtful, thorough, and personalized approach to financial planning, portfolio management, fiduciary services, and tax services for a variety of affluent individuals, families, non-profits and corporations throughout the United States. We work with you to determine specifically which of our boutique services will best fit your needs. For more information, please visit www.sbsbllc.com.

