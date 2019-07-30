SBSB Wealth Management Firm Announces Expanded Employee Ownership

MCLEAN, Va., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros and Blayney, LLC (SBSB) is pleased to announce four new principals to the firm effective immediately.

Greg Sullivan, Principal and Co-CEO stated, "We could not be more pleased to have this terrific group as new shareholders in our company. Each of these employees play an integral role in our business and their leadership and enthusiasm for what we do is vital to the success of our company."

New principals include: Drew Howell, CFP® Director, Client Advisor; Mark Martin, CPA, CFP® Director, Client Advisor; Dave Merrill, CPA Director of Tax; and Karen Wawrzaszek, CFP®, CTFA, Director of Financial Planning.

SBSB was founded in 1991, and the firm has since grown to over 65 employees overseeing more than $4 billion in assets under management. The growth of SBSB is attributable to a team of advisors that believes in a fee-only pricing, a comprehensive set of services (financial planning, portfolio management and tax) and a high-touch, personalized client service ethic. These new principals demonstrate SBSB's leadership and commitment to the industry, their clients and to their employees.

About Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blayney, Inc.:

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blayney, LLC (SBSB) is dedicated to providing customized wealth advisory services to affluent individuals and families, non-profits, and corporations throughout the United States. We provide comprehensive financial planning, portfolio management, tax, and fiduciary services to help our clients make smart financial decisions.

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blayney, LLC. is an SEC-registered investment advisor. Services not offered in all states and or locations.

