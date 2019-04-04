SBSB Wealth Management Firm Announces New Senior Director

MCLEAN, Va., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blayney, LLC (SBSB) is pleased to announce the hire of Bob Ciullo as Senior Director, Advisor Services and Development.

Ciullo has a proven record of developing lasting business relationships with both customers and industry professionals. His background and experience are an ideal combination to support the development of SBSB's client teams as we advance our mission to help our clients make smart financial decisions.

Greg Sullivan, Co-CEO, remarked, "We are delighted to have Ciullo join our team. Bob brings over 30 years of experience in developing, mentoring, and managing client sales and service teams. As we look to the future, having a talent like Bob is instrumental to our continued efforts to strengthen our infrastructure and generate long-term growth."

Ciullo holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Rutgers University and a Master of Business Administration from Queens College. He is a Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®), Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®), and a Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®).

SBSB was founded in 1991, and the firm has since grown to over 60 employees overseeing more than $3.7 billion in assets under management. SBSB's growth is attributable to a team of advisors who believe in fee-only pricing, a comprehensive set of services (financial planning, portfolio management, and tax), and a high-touch, personalized client service experience. Our core principles reflect SBSB's leadership and commitment to the industry, our clients, and our employees.

About Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blayney, LLC.:

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blayney, LLC (SBSB) is dedicated to providing customized wealth advisory services to affluent individuals and families, non-profits, and corporations throughout the United States. We provide comprehensive financial planning, portfolio management, tax, and fiduciary services to help our clients make smart financial decisions.

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blayney, LLC. is an SEC-registered investment advisor. Services not offered in all states and or locations. For full certification disclosure information please visit, https://sbsbllc.com/disclosures/

SOURCE Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blayney, LLC

Related Links

https://sbsbllc.com

