SBT ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sterling Bancorp, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Sterling Bancorp, Inc. ("Sterling" or the Company") (NASDAQ: SBT). Investors who purchased Sterling securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sbt.

The investigation concerns whether Sterling and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On December 9, 2019, Sterling Bancorp disclosed that its subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, FSB, had suspended its Advantage Loan program due to an ongoing internal review of documentation on past loans and due to an implementation of "systems and controls to ensure the Bank's policies and procedures are followed on loans originated under the program." On this news, Sterling Bancorp's stock price fell $2.16 per share, or 22.86%, to close at $7.29 per share on December 9, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Sterling shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sbt. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

